Shakespeare et l'intelligence. Congrès 2026 de la Société Française Shakespeare (Paris)

Shakespeare et l’intelligence. Esprits, mécanismes, réseaux

Programme du congrès annuel de la Société Française Shakespeare

Le programme est disponible en version PDF…

Paris, 19-21 mars 2026

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Jeudi 19 mars

13h30 Ouverture du congrès

14h Mot d’accueil

Panel 1: Shakespeare et l’intelligence artificielle

Présidence: Line Cottegnies (Sorbonne Université)

14h15-14h45 Michael Booth (University College Cork) “Shakespeare and Conceptual Blending in 2026”

14h45-15h15 Kyle DiRoberto (University of Arizona) “Shakespeare’s Rough Music: Authorship and Authenticity in the Age of Artificial Intelligence”

15h15-15h35 Questions

15h35-16h15 Thomas Herron (East Carolina University) “Shakespeare in AI: new developments”

Présidence: Claire Guéron (Université de Bourgogne)

Panel 2: Intelligence collective

Présidence: Aude de Mézerac-Zanetti (Université de Lille)

16h45-17h15 Benjamin Perriello (Université de Limoges) “Crowds and Clowns: Collective Thinking in Shakespeare’s Plays”

17h15-17h45 William McKenzie (Université Catholique de l’Ouest, Angers) “‘Buzze, buzze’. Shakespeare’s Hivemind”

17h45-18h05 Questions

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Vendredi 20 mars

09h30-10h30 Rencontre avec l’équipe du projet Molière Ex Machina: Mickaël Bouffard (Théâtre Molière, Sorbonne Université), Pierre Fautrel (Obvious), Coraline Renaux (Sorbonne Université), Pierre-Marie Chauvin (Sorbonne Université)

Présidence: Tony Gheeraert (Université de Rouen Normandie)

Panel 3: Formes de l’intelligence au XVIe s.

Présidence: Sophie Chiari (Université Clermont-Auvergne)

10h45-11h15 Pascal Brioist (Université de Tours) “Léonard, Shakespeare et la figure du Polymathe”

11h15-11h45 Alberto Fabris (Università Ca’ Foscari Venezia) “Soi théâtral et logique transindividuelle de la subjectivation chez Shakespeare”

11h45-12h05 Questions

12h05-14h Déjeuner

Panel 4: L’intelligence au-delà des frontières

Présidence: Yan Brailowsky (Nanterre Université)

14h-14h30 John Gillies (University of Essex) “Cartographic intelligence in Shakespeare and

Marlowe”

14h30-15h Ved Dutt Arya (Ashoka University) “’Creative Fidelity: Creativity,‘Faithfulness,’ and Shakespeare’s Wit in Adapting The Comedy of Errors as ‘Kumbh Ka Mela’”

15h-15h20 Questions

Panel 5: Violence et intelligence

Présidence: Anne-Valérie Dulac (Sorbonne Université)

15h30-16h Irène Vilquin (Université Sorbonne-Nouvelle) “Shaping the Brain through Pain: Marlowe’s Mnemotechnics in Tamburlaine the Great, Part 2”

16h-16h30 Lianne Habinek (Bayreuth University) “Bodily trauma and Thinking in Titus Andronicus”

16h30-16h50 Questions

16h50-17h Pause

17h-19h Assemblée Générale de la SFS

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Samedi 21 mars

Panel 6: Inventions de l’esprit

Présidence: Nathalie Vienne Guerrin (Université Paul-Valéry Montpellier 3)

09h45-10h15 Catherine Lisak (Université Bordeaux-Montaigne) “The Paranoïa of Reason: Shakespeare and the Empty Space of Intelligence”

10h15-10h45 Shankar Raman (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) “Hamlet’s Wager”

10h45-11h15 Margaux Laproye (Université de Poitiers) “Jouer à l’espion: théâtralité et espionnage dans Hamlet”

11h15-11h45 Questions

11h50-13h30 Déjeuner

Panel 7: Les secrets de l’intelligence

Présidence: Dympna Callaghan (Syracuse University)

13h30-14h François Laroque (Université Sorbonne Nouvelle) “Wit and Witchcraft in Hamlet and Othello”

14h-14h30 Suparna Roychoudhury (Mount Holyoke College) “Early Modern Cunning and

Homeric metis in Troilus and Cressida”

14h30-14h50 Questions

14h50-15h15 Pause

15h15-16h45 Présidence: Christine Sukič (Université de Reims Champagne-Ardenne)

Représentation de Love’s Labor’s Lost dir. Ben Crystal. Avec la participation de la Compagnie le Libre Alcyon, les étudiants, les lycéens et jeunes adultes des ateliers de pratique (Sorbonne Nouvelle et Sorbonne Université)

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17h Remise du Prix du Master 2026

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17h15-18h Cocktail et clôture du congrès