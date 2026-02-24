Call for Applications - SYNAPSIS 2026 – DETAILS, the European School of Comparative Literature (San Miniato)

Call for Applications - SYNAPSIS 2026 – DETAILS, the European School of Comparative Literature

Organized by Scuola Normale Superiore, in collaboration with the Italian Association for the Theory and Comparative History of Literature, the School is funded by the PNRR through the MERITA, the network for talent project*.

Date: June 8–12, 2026

Location: San Miniato, PI (Italy)

Total hours: 40

Max participants: 40

Language: English and Italian

Application deadline: 30 March 2026

Admission requirements: Bachelor's Degree in Comparative Literature or related disciplines

Target audience: Master's students, PhD candidates, young researchers

Synapsis 2026 Theme: Details



Synapsis is an European School of Comparative Literature that brings together students and lecturers from diverse backgrounds to collaborate and exchange ideas on a specific interdisciplinary topic. The program is open to students from EU countries who hold a Bachelor's degree or equivalent and who wish to deepen their study of literature from a comparative perspective.

The School aims to provide participants with advanced training and with theoretical, methodological, and critical tools for the analysis of products of the artistic imagination, particularly literary ones, and to stimulate the development of individual research projects. The theme chosen for the 2026 edition is “Details.”

Throughout the week, lectures and seminars will frame the concept from a theoretical and historical perspective, relating it to cognate notions such as fragment, clue, trace, and fetish, and illustrating its role in the reversal of aesthetic and symbolic hierarchies. Particular attention will be devoted to the interdisciplinary analysis of texts and works from antiquity to the contemporary period, as well as to an understanding of detail as a narrative, visual, and hermeneutic device capable of generating meaning, memory, and imaginaries. At the end of the programme, participants will have acquired skills useful for the critical interpretation of literary, artistic, and cultural phenomena, with specific reference to practices of detail across different languages and media.

The daily schedule features six hours of classes, split between morning lecturesby experts and afternoon seminars in English, Italian and German, complemented by two hours of individual work. Applicants must indicate two preferences for the seminar and will receive their final assignment alongside their admission notice. Following the sessions, students may optionally develop research projects under the guidance of seminar professors and tutors.

The seminar activities may conclude with the (optional) development of individual research projects by the participants. The authors of the best projectsmay be invited to continue their work (if they so wish) in the following months, leading to the writing of an article. This subsequent research activity will be supervised by the professors who led the seminars and by the tutors, with the collaboration (where available) of the participants’ respective home supervisors. A meeting is planned for the spring following the course, during which some of the results of the work carried out by lecturers and participants will be presented.

For further scientific information, please refer to the prospectus provided on this page.

Applicants must submit an application using the form no later than March 30, 2026 and attaching a curriculum vitae that includes: the degree(s) already obtained and any degree currently in progress; the title/topic of the Master’s thesis; the university at which the degree was awarded; the topic (if applicable) of the PhD thesis, whether ongoing or completed; the university at which the PhD degree was obtained or where the relevant programme is currently being pursued; any publications; the applicant’s reference lecturer(s); the supervisor for the current research project or thesis; the comparative research project currently being developed or planned.

In case of login or access issues, please visit the official SNS portal. Once on the homepage, navigate to the dedicated section titled 'CORSI ALTA FORMAZIONE', where you will find the specific form required for submission.

Participation in the course does not entail enrolment fees.

Travel to San Miniato and any necessary teaching materials are provided at the participants' own expense.

Admission to the course includes attendance at the lectures and lunch on the days on which the course takes place. Participants also have the right to accommodation (at the facilities of the Conservatorio S. Chiara in San Miniato and in available hotel accommodations).

____________________________________

* MERITA, the network for talent project is the result of a collaboration between five Italian academic institutions: the Scuola Normale Superiore, the Scuola Superiore Sant’Anna, the Collegio Superiore dell’Università di Bologna, the Scuola Galileiana di Studi Superiori dell’Università di Padova and the Scuola Superiore di Studi Avanzati della Sapienza Università di Roma.

The MERITA project is funded within the Piano Nazionale di Ripresa e Resilienza (PNRR), Missione 4 – Istruzione e Ricerca, Componente 1, Investimento 3.4 "Didattica e competenze universitarie avanzate"- "Rafforzamento delle Scuole universitarie superiori". (National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), Mission 4 – Education and Research, Component 1, Investment 3.4 "Advanced university teaching and competences" - "Enhancement of the institutions for higher education").





img: Sandro Botticelli, Idealized Portrait of a Lady (detail), Städelsches Kunstinstitut und Städtische Galerie, Public Domain via Wikicommons

