Summer school in critical theory and praxis: literature and society (Cres, Croatia)

The Summer School in Critical Theory and Praxis: Literature and

Society is a seven-day intensive programme held on the island of Cres,

Croatia. It brings together scholars, students, researchers, artists,

educators, activists, cultural workers, and policymakers for

interdisciplinary exchange through lectures, workshops, and cultural

events. The programme connects theoretical inquiry with literary and

artistic practice, addressing pressing social and political issues while

exploring creative and innovative responses.

Thirty participants and around fifteen lecturers and workshop leaders

will spend six working days engaging with this year’s theme: the

relationship between literature and politics. The programme will also

feature artists whose work thoughtfully integrates theoretical,

historical, and social research with experimental artistic practice.

There will be no parallel sessions; all participants will work collectively

to foster an open, focused, and collegial environment. The group

includes students, doctoral researchers, academics, cultural workers,

activists, artists, policymakers, teachers, and informal educators,

positioning the School as a dynamic meeting point between academia

and wider society.

Recognising that literature is deeply embedded in its social context, the

programme will examine its role in interpreting and shaping political,

economic, and cultural processes, as well as public understandings of

social relations and change. Particular attention will be given to the

shifting functions of literature throughout history – from a repository

of cultural values to an agent of social transformation.

Applications are welcome from MA and PhD students in arts,

humanities and social sciences, teachers and educators, scholars,

policy makers, activists, artists and workers in cultural and

creative industries.

The working language will be English.