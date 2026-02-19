Summer school in critical theory and praxis: literature and society (Cres, Croatia)
The Summer School in Critical Theory and Praxis: Literature and
Society is a seven-day intensive programme held on the island of Cres,
Croatia. It brings together scholars, students, researchers, artists,
educators, activists, cultural workers, and policymakers for
interdisciplinary exchange through lectures, workshops, and cultural
events. The programme connects theoretical inquiry with literary and
artistic practice, addressing pressing social and political issues while
exploring creative and innovative responses.
Thirty participants and around fifteen lecturers and workshop leaders
will spend six working days engaging with this year’s theme: the
relationship between literature and politics. The programme will also
feature artists whose work thoughtfully integrates theoretical,
historical, and social research with experimental artistic practice.
There will be no parallel sessions; all participants will work collectively
to foster an open, focused, and collegial environment. The group
includes students, doctoral researchers, academics, cultural workers,
activists, artists, policymakers, teachers, and informal educators,
positioning the School as a dynamic meeting point between academia
and wider society.
Recognising that literature is deeply embedded in its social context, the
programme will examine its role in interpreting and shaping political,
economic, and cultural processes, as well as public understandings of
social relations and change. Particular attention will be given to the
shifting functions of literature throughout history – from a repository
of cultural values to an agent of social transformation.
Applications are welcome from MA and PhD students in arts,
humanities and social sciences, teachers and educators, scholars,
policy makers, activists, artists and workers in cultural and
creative industries.
The working language will be English.