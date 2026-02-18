Journal of Contemporary Philology, vol 9-1, 2026

Journal of Contemporary Philology is accepting submissions for Vol 9, No 1, 2026 (June issue).

Deadline for submission: Marcg 15th, 2026.

Submissions received after the deadline will be considered for Vol 9, No 2, 2026 (December issue).

Manuscripts can be submitted in English and Macedonian.

---

The Journal of Contemporary Philology (JCP) is an international, peer-reviewed electronic journal that publishes high-quality scholarly articles in the fields of linguistics, applied linguistics, literary studies, and cultural studies. The journal is committed to advancing research that addresses both theoretical and applied issues, with particular emphasis on contemporary developments, innovative methodologies, and interdisciplinary approaches.

JCP welcomes original contributions that:

- address linguistic, literary, and cultural aspects;

- engage in comparative or contrastive analysis;

- explore key issues in literary theory and criticism;

- examine translation and intercultural communication.

Original contributions focusing on topics in Balkan and Slavic studies are especially encouraged.

Authors are invited to submit previously unpublished research articles, review articles, and book reviews written in English or Macedonian. The journal is published twice a year with the support of the Blaže Koneski Faculty of Philology at Ss. Cyril and Methodius University in Skopje.

The journal is published twice a year with the support of Blaže Koneski Faculty of Philology, Ss. Cyril and Methodius University in Skopje.

JCP articles are indexed and abstracted in MLA, DOAJ, Google Scholar, ProQuest, ERIH PLUS, Index Copernicus, WorldCat, LIBRIS, BASE, OpenAIRE, Brill’s Linguistic Bibliography, Linguist List and EBSCO.The journal is recognized by the Italian National Agency for the Evaluation of Universities and Research as a scientific journal and is included in Class A for Sector 10/M2 (Slavistics)

Online ISSN 2545-4773; Print ISSN 2545-4765

DOI: https://doi.org/10.37834/JCP

—

Vol 8, No 2, 2026 (December issue) is currently available for open access.

https://journals.ukim.mk/index.php/jcp/en/issue/view/269