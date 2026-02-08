The Bulletin of the Polytechnic Institute of Iași Socio-Humanistic Sciences, n° 1-2, 2026

Le Bulletin de l’Institut Polytechnique de Iasi, Section des Sciences Socio-Humaines, une revue publiée par l’Université Technique « Gheorghe Asachi » de Iasi, Roumanie, lance un appel pour son prochain numéro, 1-2 / vol. 72 (76) / 2026.

Notre revue reçoit des articles dans toute la sphère des sciences sociales et humaines : analyse de la conversation, pragmatique, stylistique, études littéraires, études du cinéma et de l’art du spectacle, didactique des langues, traductologie, éducation, psychologie, philosophie, histoire, éducation physique, communication.

Le niveau de l’évaluation des articles est assuré par l’existence du Comité Scientifique international, qui rassemble des spécialistes de Roumanie et d’ailleurs, et par l’attention spéciale payée à la révision avant la publication.

La revue est indexée dans la base de données CEEOL et est publiée en format papier et électronique par la maison d’édition de l’Université Technique « Gheorghe Asachi » de Iasi.

Nous attendons vos propositions en anglais, français ou allemand jusqu’au 15 mai 2026, à lucia-alexandra.tudor@academic.tuiasi.ro">lucia-alexandra.tudor@academic.tuiasi.ro. Le template et les indications pour les auteurs acceptés peuvent être téléchargés de https://dppd.tuiasi.ro/cercetare/buletinul-ipi-sectia-socio-umane/.

L’article (environ 6-14 pages) sera évalué par le comité scientifique et une notification d’acceptation ou de rejet sera envoyée jusqu’au 15 juin 2026.

Les auteurs acceptés devront compléter, signer et envoyer par email la Déclaration Copyright, qui se trouve sur le site susmentionné (https://dppd.tuiasi.ro/cercetare/buletinul-ipi-sectia-socio-umane/).

La parution des articles acceptés, dans le format papier et électronique également, est prévue pour juillet 2026.

La publication dans le Bulletin de l’Institut Polytechnique de Iasi, Section des Sciences Socio-Humaines, est gratuite.

____

The Bulletin of the Polytechnic Institute of Iași, Socio-Humanistic Sciences Section, a peer-reviewed journal published by “Gheorghe Asachi” Technical University of Iași, Romania, is pleased to announce a call for papers for its forthcoming issue, no. 1-2, vol. 72 (76) / 2026.

The journal welcomes original research articles covering a broad range of topics in the humanities and social sciences, including (but not limited to): applied linguistics, psycholinguistics, sociolinguistics, semiotics, discourse and conversation analysis, pragmatics, stylistics, literary studies, film and drama studies, language teaching and learning, translation studies, education, psychology, philosophy, history, health studies, and communication studies.

The academic quality of the journal is ensured through a rigorous peer-review process conducted by an international Scientific Board comprising specialists from Romania and abroad. Particular attention is given to the revision and editorial process of all submitted manuscripts. The Bulletin of the Polytechnic Institute of Iași, Socio-Humanistic Sciences Section is indexed in the CEEOL database and is published both in print and electronic formats by “Gheorghe Asachi” Technical University Publishing House.

Authors are invited to submit their manuscripts in English, French, or German by 15 May 2026 to the following e-mail address: lucia-alexandra.tudor@academic.tuiasi.ro.

The submission template and detailed guidelines for authors are available on the journal’s website: https://dppd.tuiasi.ro/cercetare/buletinul-ipi-sectia-socio-umane/.

Submitted papers (approximately 6–14 pages) will be evaluated by the Scientific Board, and authors will be notified of acceptance or rejection by 15 June 2026.

Authors of accepted papers will be required to complete, sign, and submit the Copyright Transfer Agreement, available on the website (https://dppd.tuiasi.ro/cercetare/buletinul-ipi-sectia-socio-umane/). The publication of accepted articles, in both electronic and print formats, is scheduled for July 2026.

Publication in the Bulletin of the Polytechnic Institute of Iași, Socio-Humanistic Sciences Section is free of charge.

—