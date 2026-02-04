La Traduction dans tous ses états / Translation Beside Itself

Atelier et rencontre autour de la traduction expérimentale

13-16 mai 2026 à Montpellier

Organisé par Ludivine Bouton-Kelly, Lily Robert-Foley et Ricarda Vidal

Un groupe composé de 10 à 20 traducteur ices, auteur ices, chercheur ses, enseignant es, et étudiant es se rassembleront pour traduire un poème intraduisible, plusieurs fois, chaque fois différemment, dans des langues ou systèmes de signes différents, ou de manière expérimentale, en ayant recours à une pratique incarnée de la traduction et à des procédés qui lui sont propres. Au terme de la résidence, les productions issues de l’atelier ainsi que les traductions feront l’objet d’une restitution sous forme de lecture, de performance et/ou de discussion (réflexion en cours).

Le poème sur lequel nous travaillerons cette année sera dévoilé ultérieurement.

Les résultats de cette traduction seront imprimés sur un poster composé de douze cases différentes qui, plié, sera ensuite distribué comme un zine de traduction expérimentale. D’un côté, le poster donnera à voir les traductions (et les QR codes des traductions visuelles et orales enregistrées) ; de l’autre, les commentaires critiques-créatifs courts, établis par chacun e des traducteur ices ou groupe de traducteur ices). Chaque traduction fera référence au texte original, ainsi qu’à chacune des autres traductions.

Les participant es à l’atelier seront sélectionné es après examen de leur traduction d’un texte court (voir texte ci-dessous) et du commentaire du ou des processus de traduction de ce texte. Cette traduction peut se faire dans n’importe quelle langue et selon toute méthodologie – même si les traductions expérimentales seront particulièrement appréciées ! Montrez-nous du jamais vu ! Les collaborations insolites avec des outils numériques seront également tout à fait bienvenues.

Les échanges se feront en anglais et en français, mais toute langue de traduction sera acceptée. La diversité des ressources linguistiques pourra toutefois orienter notre sélection.

La participation est gratuite. Des bourses seront accordées sur demande, en fonction des besoins de chacun e.

La présence des participant es aux quatre journées de la résidence est obligatoire.

Ce projet est financé par l’Institut Universitaire de France, et par le projet MIRANDA de l’Université Paul Valéry Montpellier, avec la collaboration de Poetry Talks, un programme de manifestations littéraire organisé par Karim Daanoune, Fiona McMahon et Lily Robert-Foley, membres de l’équipe de recherche EMMA EA741.

Comment candidater ?

1. Traduisez le poème ci-dessous[2] :

Wandrers Nachtlied I

J.W. Goethe

Der du von dem Himmel bist,

Alles Leid und Schmerzen stillest,

Den, der doppelt elend ist,

Doppelt mit Erquickung füllest,

Ach, ich bin des Treibens müde!

Was soll all der Schmerz und Lust ?

Süßer Friede,

Komm, ach komm in meine Brust !

2. Rédigez un court commentaire (100 mots minimum) sur votre traduction.

3. Merci de nous fournir également une courte bio-bibliographie et un CV pour nous en dire plus sur vous. (là aussi, soyez créatif ive si vous le souhaitez)

Veuillez envoyer votre candidature aux trois adresses ci-dessous :

ludivine.bouton-kelly@univ-angers.fr

lily.robert-foley@univ-montp3.fr

ricarda.vidal@kcl.ac.uk

Date de tombée : lundi 16 mars 2026

Quelques ressources sur les pratiques de traduction expérimentale

Abrahams, Annie. From estranger to e-stranger. Editions +++plus+++, 2014.

– Being Human, https://www.bram.org/index3.htm.

Artozqui, Santiago. “L’Outranspo et la traduction creative.” En Attendant Nadeau, 2017, https://www.en-attendant-nadeau.fr/2017/07/18/outranspo-traduction-creative/.

Atkins, Tim. “Seven Types of Translation: Translation Tables.” English: Journal of the English Association, vol. 69, no. 267, 2020, pp. 379- 396,

https://doi.org/10.1093/english/efaa029

Broqua, Vincent, Gaiamen, les presses du réél/Al Dante, 2025.

Campbell, Madeleine and Vidal, Ricarda. Translating across Sensory and Linguistic Borders: Intersemiotic Journeys between Media. Palgrave, 2019.

– The Experience of Translation: Materiality and Play in experiential translation. Routledge, 2025.

Collins, Sophie. Currently & Emotion. Test Centre, 2016.

Grass, Delphine. Translation as Creative Critical Practice. Cambridge University Press, 2023.

De Campos, Haroldo.“Translation as Creation and Criticism,” Novas: Selected Writings.

Northwestern University Press, 2007[1963].

De la Torre, Mónica. Repetition Nineteen. Nightboat Books, 2020.

Gayraud, Irène. “Pour une traduction comme risque et désir : potentialisations de l’original.” Itinéraires, vol. 3, 2019, URL : https://journals.openedition.org/itineraires/4846

Jöhnk, Maríla (ed.), Beyond the Original: Translation as Experiment. TranscriptVerlag, 2025.

Lukes, Alexandra. Avant-Garde Translation. Brill, 2023.

Nakayasu, Sawako. Say Translation is Art. Ugly Duckling, 2020.

– “The Errant Translator: Field Notes”, Words Without Borders, https://wordswithoutborders.org/read/article/2024-01/the-errant-translator-field-notes-sawako-nakayasu/

Outranspo. Dossier Outranspo. Remue.net, 2021, Remue.net, https://remue.net/outranspo.

– “Classification of Translation Constraints & Procedures.” Outranspo.com, 2020, http://www.outranspo.com/classification-of-translation-constraints-procedures/.

– Outranspo, Drunken Boat 24, 2016, https://d7.drunkenboat.com/db24/outranspo.

Perec, Georges. La Machine, trans. Valentin Decoppet et Camille Bloomfield. Le nouvel Attila, 2025.

Raley, Rita. “Algorithmic Translation.” CR: The New Centennial Review, vol. 16, no. 1, 2016, https://escholarship.org/uc/item/9p08q4wq.

Robert-Foley, Lily. Experimental Translation: The Work of Translation in the Age of Algorithmic Production. Goldsmiths, 2024.

Robinson, Douglas. The Experimental Translator, Palgrave, 2023.

Tong-King, Lee. Translation as Experimentalism, Cambridge University Press, 2022.

Vidal, Claramonte, Ma Carmen Africa and Tong-King, Lee. Hypertranslation. Cambridge University Press, 2024.

La Traduction dans tous ses états / Translation Beside Itself

Experimental/Experiential translation workshop and gathering

13-16 May 2026 - Montpellier

Organised by Ludivine Bouton-Kelly, Lily Robert-Foley and Ricarda Vidal

A group of between 10 and 20 translators, writers, researchers, teachers, and students gather to translate one untranslatable poem several times, each time differently, into different languages or sign systems, or experimentally/experientially, tampering with the procedures and embodied practice of translation. At the end of each residency, the results of the workshop and the translations will be presented in the form of a reading, performance and/or discussion (to be decided).

This year’s poem will be revealed in due course.

The results of the translation work will then be printed on twelve individual squares of a poster that can be folded and distributed as an experimental/experiential translation zine. On one side of the poster will be the translations (including QR codes for recordings of visual or oral translations) and on the other, a short creative-critical commentary by each of the translators or translator teams. Each translation will refer back not only to the original, but to each of the other translations.

Participants in the workshop will be chosen through a selective process that entails translating the short text found below and providing a short commentary on your process. This translation can be done into any language, and can follow any methodology–experimental and experiential translations are beyond welcome of course! Show us something we’ve never seen before! Unusual collaborations with digital tools are likewise more than welcome.

The languages of the meeting will be English and French but the language of translation can be any and we will be looking for a diversity of linguistic resources in our selection process.

Participation is free. Bursaries are available on a needs-based basis.

Participants are required to attend all four days.

The project is funded by the Institut Universitaire de France, and by the Université Paul Valéry Montpellier MIRANDA project, and is in collaboration with Poetry Talks, a reading series organised by Karim Daanoune, Fiona McMahon and Lily Robert-Foley, members of the EMMA EA741 research team.



How to apply:

Translate the poem below[1]

Wandrers Nachtlied I

J.W. Goethe

Der du von dem Himmel bist,

Alles Leid und Schmerzen stillest,

Den, der doppelt elend ist,

Doppelt mit Erquickung füllest,

Ach, ich bin des Treibens müde!

Was soll all der Schmerz und Lust ?

Süßer Friede,

Komm, ach komm in meine Brust !

Please provide a short commentary (100 words minimum) on your translation

Please also include a short bio or CV that tells us a little about who you are. (Feel free to be creative here too).

Please send applications to

ludivine.bouton-kelly@univ-angers.fr

lily.robert-foley@univ-montp3.fr

ricarda.vidal@kcl.ac.uk

(please include all organisers)

Deadline for applications: March 16, 2026



Some ressources on experimental and experiential translation practices

[1] The choice of text was inspired by Camille Bloomfield and Valentin Decoppet’s recent translation of Georges Perec’s Die Maschine, which, in 1967/1968 performed an experimental translation of Goethe’s “Wandrers Nachtlied II” carried out by a computer, for the German radio. La Machine, Le Nouvel Attila, 2025.

[2] Ce choix de poème est inspiré de la traduction récente d’un texte de Georges Perec par Camille Bloomfield et Valentin Decoppet, Die Maschine. Ce texte a donné lieu, en 1967/1968, à une performance de la traduction expérimentale du poème “Wandrers Nachtlied II” de Goethe, générée par ordinateur, et diffusée sur la radio allemande. La Machine, Le Nouvel Attila, 2025.