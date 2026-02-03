Journées de l'informatique théâtrale 2026 (Université Paris 8)

Scroll down for the english version

Journées d’Informatique Théâtrale 2026

Les 7, 8 et 9 octobre 2026, Université Paris 8

À la croisée de l’informatique et des études théâtrales, le champ disciplinaire

de l’informatique théâtrale concerne l’étude et le développement des nouvelles

formes de création et de diffusion du théâtre dans les espaces numériques.

Parvenues à leur 4ème édition, les Journées d’Informatique Théâtrale sont l’occasion

de rassembler une communauté d’artistes et de chercheur·e·s pour présenter de nouveaux

résultats, partager des expérimentations en cours, informer de recherches émergentes,

et questionner l’évolution des technologies numériques, entre autres dans les domaines

de l’immersivité, de l'interactivité, de l’intelligence artificielle ou encore de la robotique.

Cette quatrième édition aura lieu à l’Université Paris 8 des créations à Saint-Denis

les 7, 8 et 9 octobre 2026. Elle est co-organisée par l’atelier Images Numériques

et Réalité Virtuelle (INREV) du laboratoire Arts des Images - Art Contemporain,

et par le laboratoire Scènes du Monde de l’Université Paris 8 des créations,

sous le pilotage de l’Association Francophone d’Informatique Théâtrale (AFIT)

et avec le soutien d'Inria, de l'Université Grenoble Alpes et du PEPR ICCARE.

—

Appel à communications

L’appel à communication s’adresse aux chercheur·e·s et aux praticien·ne·s de toutes disciplines :

- Chercheur·e·s en informatique : intelligence artificielle, informatique graphique, sciences cognitives.

- Chercheur·e·s en théâtre : arts de la scène, littérature, linguistique, performance studies, esthétique, sociologie, anthropologie, histoire de l’art, sciences de l’information et de la communication, humanités numériques, recherche- création, philo-performance.

- Artistes, régisseur·se·s, concepteur·rice·s, ingénieur·e·s, informaticien·ne·s et hacker·euse·s.

Parmi les thématiques abordées, nous privilégions les partages d’expérience

et les contributions techniques autour des langages de programmation et des outils

de création proposés par les informaticien·ne·s aux artistes et technicien·ne·s du théâtre ;

la création et l’analyse des nouvelles scénographies et dramaturgies rendues possibles

par les innovations techniques de l’informatique théâtrale ; et les liens de cette nouvelle

discipline avec les domaines voisins de l’informatique musicale, des arts numériques

et des humanités numériques.

Sujets abordés (non exhaustifs) :

- Technologies immersives et/ou interactives (RA, RV, RM) pour les arts de la scène

- Diffusion en ligne et théâtre virtuel

- Régie numérique

- Programmation du son et des lumières

- Dramaturgie du théâtre numérique

- Scénographie virtuelle

- Acteurs virtuels, marionnettes et avatars

- Génération automatique de textes, spectacles et films de théâtre

- Numérisation et archivage des œuvres théâtrales (captation, capture de mouvement, vidéo volumétrique)

- Notation et documentation informatique de la mise en scène

- Théâtre et intelligence artificielle générative

- Théâtre dans le métavers

- Théâtre et robotique

- Théâtre et jeu vidéo

—

Dates importantes

- Dépôt des résumés/abstracts : 26 avril 2026

- Réponse aux auteur·rice·s : 1er juin 2026

- Journées : les 7, 8 et 9 octobre 2026

- Dépôt des articles pour publication dans les actes : 31 janvier 2027

- Publication des actes : 30 avril 2027

—

Informations pour les auteurs

Les résumés/abstracts de 500 mots (une page recto-verso) peuvent être rédigés en français

ou en anglais et seront sélectionnés par un comité scientifique composé d’expert·e·s des

différentes disciplines représentatives du domaine de l’informatique théâtrale au sens large.

Chaque communication sélectionnée donnera lieu à une présentation de 20 minutes pendant les journées et une publication de 4 à 8 pages dans les actes des journées d’informatique théâtrale en 2027.

Pour déposer votre résumé/abstract, merci de visiter la page de dépôt sur : https://jit26paris8.sciencesconf.org.

Les abstracts doivent être déposés exclusivement sur cette page.

Contact : jit2026paris8@sciencesconf.org

————————————



Computer Theatre Conference 2026

October 7-9, 2026, University Paris 8



At the intersection of computer science and theatre studies, the field of computer theatre

explores the study and development of new forms of theatrical creation and dissemination

within digital spaces.

Now in its 4th edition, the Computer Theatre Conference brings together a community

of artists and researchers to present new findings; share ongoing experiments; highlight

emerging research, and examine the evolution of digital technologies in theatre — particularly in immersion, interactivity, artificial intelligence, and robotics, among other domains.

This fourth edition will take place at Université Paris 8 from October 7 to 9, 2026.

It is co-organized by Images Numériques et Réalité Virtuelle (INREV - https://inrev.univ-paris8.fr/) of the research lab Arts des Images - Art Contemporain, and Scènes du Monde (https://scenes-monde.univ-paris8.fr/). The event is steered by the Association Francophone d’Informatique Théâtrale (AFIT) and supported by Inria, University Grenoble Alpes, and PEPR ICCARE.

—

Call for papers

The call for papers is open to a broad range of communities, including :

- Computer scientists : artificial intelligence, computer graphics, cognitive sciences.

- Theatre researchers: performing arts, literature, linguistics, performance studies,

aesthetics, sociology, anthropology, art history, communication studies, digital humanities,

practice-as-research, performance philosophy.

- Artists, technicians, programmers, engineers, hackers.

Among the many relevant topics, the conference will give particular attention to the

exchange of experiences and technical contributions relating to programming languages

and creative tools offered by computer scientists to theatre artists and technicians ;

the analysis of new dramaturgical, performative and scenographical configurations enabled

by technical innovations in theatre computing ; and attempts to define computer theatre

as a disciplinary field, its scientific and artistic stakes, and its connections with

the neighboring fields of computer music, digital arts and digital humanities.



Topics of interest (non-exhaustive):

- Immersive and/or interactive technologies (AR, VR, MR) for the performing arts

- Online performance and virtual theatre

- Digital stage management and control systems

- Sound and lighting programming

- Dramaturgy of digital theatre

- Virtual scenography

- Virtual actors, puppets and avatars

- Automated generation of texts, performances and theatre films

- Digitisation and archiving of theatrical works (performance recording, motion capture,

volumetric video)

- Computational notation and documentation of staging and directing practices

- Theatre and generative artificial intelligence

- Theatre in the metaverse

- Theatre and robotics

- Theatre and video games

—

Important dates

- Abstract submission : 26th of April, 2026

- Notification of Acceptance/Rejection : 1st of June, 2026

- Conference : October 7-9, 2026

- Camera ready : 31st of January, 2027

- Proceedings publication : 30th of April, 2027

—

Instructions to authors

The 500-word abstracts (two pages) in English or French will be reviewed by a scientific

committee of experts from different disciplines representing the field of computer theatre

in a broad sense. Each accepted submission will give rise to a 20-minute presentation

delivered in English or French during the conference, and to a 4 to 8-page paper in

either language to be published in the conference proceedings.



To submit an abstract : https://jit26paris8.sciencesconf.org/user/submissions

Abstracts must be submitted exclusively via this page.

Contact : jit2026paris8@sciencesconf.org.