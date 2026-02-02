NeoLEMoS - Summer School for Neo-Latin Studies (Innsbruck)

Call for Applications for NeoLEMoS - Summer School for Neo-Latin Studies

The University of Innsbruck, in collaboration with the University of Naples Federico II and the Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, is pleased to announce the Aurora Summer School NeoLEMoS: Neo-Latin for Early Modern Studies, which will take place at the University of Innsbruck from 26 July to 1 August 2026.

We are waiting to receive your applications until the end of February 2026 !