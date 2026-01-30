Global Cultural Expressions and Practices: Authenticity, Continuity, and Reconfiguration (Journal of Studies in Language, Culture, and Society, JSLCS)

Special Issue Title

Global Cultural Expressions and Practices: Authenticity, Continuity, and Reconfiguration, 30 April 2026

Scope and RationaleCultural practices and expressions are critical to understanding societal transformations, identity formations, and the impacts of globalization. Dominant scholarly narratives have historically privileged Western epistemologies, often marginalizing other knowledge systems and practices.

This special issue seeks to reposition the discourse by centering diverse global perspectives on cultural production, expression, and heritage.

Contributions are invited that critically examine how notions of authenticity, continuity, and reconfiguration shape and are shaped by cultural practices in various global contexts.

We welcome interdisciplinary approaches and empirically grounded studies that explore the interface between tradition and innovation in both local and transnational cultural dynamics.

Thematic Areas

Global Cultural Practices and Epistemologies:

- Comparative cultural research across regions

- Decolonial methodologies and theoretical frameworks

- Interdisciplinary and cross-cultural perspectives

Technology and the Transformation of Culture:

- AI, digital platforms, and social media as agents of cultural change

- Virtual heritage, digital storytelling, and online communities

- The role of technology in cultural preservation and dissemination

Intersectionality in Cultural Expressions:

- Migration, age, class, and identity in cultural production

- Generational transitions and cultural reconfigurations

- Marginalized voices and minority representation

Cultural Policy, Ethics, and Accessibility:

- Institutional and governmental policies in heritage management

- Cultural commodification and ethical representation

- Accessibility, visibility, and public engagement in cultural promotion

From Vernacular to Global:

- The globalization of traditional practices

- Grassroots cultural movements and the professionalization of expression

- The intersection of local authenticity and global market dynamics

—

Submission Guidelines



Language of Publication: English.



Manuscript Requirements:

- Length: 6,000–9,000 words (excluding references)

- References (Mininimum of 20 references, 70% recent and published by reputed publishers)

- Format: Word document; 1 line spacing, spacing between paragraphs 6 (See template for the requirements)

- Referencing Style: APA 7thedition



Abstracts:

- Abstract of approximately 250-300 words

—

Key Dates

- Submission Deadline: 28 February 2026

- Publication Date: 30 April 2026

—

Editor-in-Chief Journal of Studies in Language, Culture, and Society (JSLCS). Prof. Nadia Idri

Guest Editors: Prof. Phillippe Viallon,Université de Strasbourg, France. Prof. Leila Hammoud, University of Bejaia, Algeria

Submission and Contact : jlcsbejaia@gmail.comrevue.jslcs@univ-bejaia.dz



—

Why Contribute?

This special issue offers a platform to highlight diverse cultural narratives and underrepresented voices, particularly from the Global South. It seeks to foster scholarly dialogue across disciplines, geographies, and languages. Early-career researchers and contributions that challenge dominant paradigms are strongly encouraged.



•Preliminary approval: We would like to express our preliminary approval for the publication of the conference papers, subject to the fulfillment of the journal's scientific standards.

•Review process: We would like to emphasize that all submitted papers will undergo a double-blind peer review process. Future directions will be advanced before the submission of papers via ASJP.

•Timeline: The proposed timeline for the submission of final papers and the publication of the special issue we suggest as as follows:

Submission should adhere to the journal’s requirements and should be sent via the system via: https://www.asjp.cerist.dz/en/PresentationRevue/681.

Editor in chief: Prof. Nadia Idri