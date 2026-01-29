Assistant Professor of French, University of New Brunswick (Saint John)

EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES www.unb.ca/hr/careers

DEPARTMENT OF HUMANITIES & LANGUAGES

ASSISTANT PROFESSOR IN FRENCH

The Department of Humanities and Languages at the University of New Brunswick Saint John invites applications for a Tenure Track position in French at the rank of Assistant Professor. This position is housed within an interdisciplinary department that includes English, Philosophy, French, and Spanish. Our small, interdisciplinary department has a reputation for high-quality teaching and is located on unceded Wolastoqey lands in Menahqesk, now called the city of Saint John, New Brunswick. The appointment will commence on July 1, 2026, and is subject to budgetary approval.

Qualifications for appointment at the rank of Assistant Professor include a Ph.D. in French. The successful candidate must have experience teaching French as a second language and will contribute to the language discipline as part of a small team of faculty members teaching undergraduate courses in French. The successful candidate will have native or near native proficiency in French as well as a demonstrated strong record of excellence in university teaching and research or evidence of the potential to develop such a record.

The successful candidate will have an active research profile. Priority will be given to candidates with expertise in Acadian literature, culture, and language. Expertise in French as an Additional or Foreign Language is required.

The salary range and fringe benefits for this position are defined in the Association of University of New Brunswick Teachers (AUNBT) 2022 - 2025 Collective Agreement sections 35 and 36B.

Review of applications will commence on March 3rd and will continue until the position is filled. Applicants are requested to submit electronically (as a single PDF) a curriculum vitae, statement of their research interests, and a teaching dossier (that includes evidence of teaching competence, as indicated by teaching evaluations, and other documentation such as testimonials from individuals familiar with the candidate's capabilities) to humnlang@unb.ca. Applicants should arrange for 3 reference letters to be sent by referees directly to humlang@unb.ca Only those candidates short-listed will be contacted for an interview. Questions concerning this position may be directed to Dr. Sandra Bell, Acting Chair, Department of Humanities and Languages sbell@unb.ca.

Short-listed candidates will be required to provide satisfactory proof of credentials including appropriately certified translations of credentials into English, as applicable.

The University of New Brunswick is committed to employment equity and fostering diversity within our community and developing an inclusive workplace that reflects the richness of the broader community that we serve. The University welcomes and encourages applications from all qualified individuals who will help us achieve our goals, including women, visible minorities, Aboriginal persons, persons with disabilities, persons of any sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression. Preference will be given to Canadian citizens and permanent residents of Canada.



