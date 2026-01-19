Interstudia, n° 39, 2025 : "Intercultural travels" (dir. Raluca Galita)

In an increasingly globalized and interconnected world, the topic of intercultural travels takes on a special significance. Travels of this type are not limited to physical movement from one place to another, but involve a profound interaction between cultures, with an impact on perceptions, understanding and relationships between individuals and communities. In this issue of Interstudia, we aim to explore various facets of intercultural travels, taking into account both classical theories and models, as well as new emerging perspectives.

Intercultural travels constitute a mobility experience that brings to the fore direct or indirect encounters between different cultures, with the aim of better understanding other ways of life and thinking. It can involve temporary or permanent relocations, educational trips, professional or youth exchanges, cultural tourism and much more. The concept of "intercultural travel" implies not only geographical mobility, but also an openness to mutual learning, exchange of ideas and cultural adaptability. In this sense, intercultural travels are fundamental in the process of building a global dialogue, based on respect and mutual understanding.

This issue of Interstudia aims to explore multiple aspects of intercultural travel, considering both established theories and models alongside emerging perspectives. — Raluca GALIȚA.

Contents

Introduction

Dounia Boutirna

The Representation of Algerian Indigenous Culture in Eugène Fromentin’s « Un Été Dans Le Sahara »

Anamaria Fălăuș

Migration as a Visual Language of Memory

Raluca Galița

Mobility as Personal Development. The Case of Language Autobiography

Flavius Ghender

Connected by Fear: Populism, Social Media and the Construction of the Foreign “Other”

Alexandra Moraru, Gabriela Andrioai-Grigoraș

American Identity Conceptual Metaphors in the Discourse of President Trump

Raluca-Andreea Nechifor

Representations of Intercultural Identity in Screen Adaptations: A Comparative Critique of Interview with The Vampire

Zamfira-Maria Petrescu

Domestication and Foreignization in Translating Puns: Insights From Murdoch Mysteries

Eriola Qafzezi

Voicing the Self in Transition: Discursive Constructions of Freedom and Memory in Lea Ypi’s “Free”

Olga Roebuck

Landscape and Identity in Hugh Thomson’s “The Green Road Into The Trees”

Codruța-Diana Simionescu, Daniel-Darius Onețiu

Communicating and Translating the Roman Heritage across the Roman Limes Cultural Route

Jonela Spaho, Eris Rusi

The Role of Albanian Folklore as a Bridge between National Culture and Globalization

Ayşegül Takkaç Tulgar

Mobility and Connectivity in the Digitalized World: Reshaping Cultural Identity through Glocal Interaction

Georgiana Văsâi (Ruff)

Marginality and Identity in Ali Smith’s “Spring”

Book Review

Alexandra MORARU

Onorina Botezat, Ramona Mihăilă, George T. Sipos, Ludmila Braniște (Editors), Reimagining Identity in the 21st Century: Language, Memory, and Representation Across Cultures, București: Pro Universitaria, 2025



