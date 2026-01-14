Entre Afrique, Europe et Amériques : circulations, histoires, mémoires et représentations. Atelier doctoral et post-doctoral (UCLouvain, Belgique)

Journée doctorale FR/ANGL – Appel à propositions

[English Below]

Entre Afrique, Europe et Amériques : circulations, histoires, mémoires et représentations

Échanges avec Olivette Otele (SOAS, London University)

15 avril 2026 - UCLouvain

Louvain-la-Neuve, Salle du Sénat académique, place de l’Université 1

Le 16 avril 2026, la Faculté de Philosophie, Arts et Lettres de l’UCLouvain remettra le titre de Docteure Honoris Causa à l’historienne Olivette Otele, professeure en Histoire et mémoires de l’esclavage (Legacies and Memory of Slavery) à la School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) de la London University.

À cette occasion, une journée de formation doctorale interdisciplinaire est organisée le 15 avril, s’adressant aux chercheur.eu.se.s en histoire, histoire de l’art, littérature, mais aussi en sciences politiques et sciences sociales. Cette journée a pour objectif de réfléchir collectivement aux enjeux historiographiques et sociétaux qui guident le travail d’Olivette Otele. Pour y parvenir, nous invitons les jeunes chercheur·euse·s (doctorant·e·s et post-doctorant.e.s) à communiquer sur un aspect spécifique de leurs recherches en cours – aux niveaux de leurs questionnements, méthodes ou résultats – en expliquant comment il fait écho aux perspectives théoriques et aux objets d’enquête développés par Olivette Otele.

Otele est l’autrice d’importantes publications sur la traite de captifs africains qui a façonné la vie politique, économique, sociale, culturelle et artistique autant en Afrique, qu’aux Amériques et en Europe. Les titres de ses derniers livres explicitent l’approche de ses travaux : Histoire des Noirs d’Europe (Albin Michel, 2022) et Post-Conflict Memorialization: Missing memorials, Absent Bodies (MacMillan, 2021). Le système esclavagiste global des 16e-19e siècles est traité de façon connectée, dans un jeu d’échelles constant entre parcours individuels et histoire collective, qui se construit par des allers/retours incessants entre le passé et le présent : les questions liées aux traumas, aux résistances, aux mémoires et aux contre-mémoires qui passent par les corps et les récits, mais aussi par les objets et les espaces -des ports aux musées-, en sont des exemples manifestes. Aux enjeux de mémoire, s’ajoute aussi une attention substantielle aux discours et aux représentations artistiques des personnes aux doubles héritages, et notamment des Afro-Européens. Académique engagée, Olivette Otele opère en tant que consultante pour la mise en place d’actions de réparation de la part d’institutions publiques ou privées, tout en interrogeant la notion même de réparation et ses concrétisations.

La journée s’ouvrira avec une conférence assurée par Olivette Otele: Histoires fragmentées, amnésie mémorielle et représentations controversées, que faire de notre passé colonial ?

Suivront les présentations des doctorant.e.s et postdoctorant.e.s, en dialogue et en interaction avec Olivette Otele.

Quatre parcours thématiques sont proposés :

-(Re)dire et (re)écrire autrement le passé et le présent. Comment créer un récit à l’articulation entre acteurs visibles et/ou invisibles ? Comment visibiliser les jeux de pouvoir intra-sociétaux et/ou globaux ? Comment opérer un décentrement épistémologique et méthodologique en sciences humaines - notamment en histoire, littérature, droit international et relations internationales ?

-Les enjeux de représentations. « Blanc » et « Noir » ; personnes au double héritage. Comment questionner, utiliser et articuler regards coloniaux-postcoloniaux-décoloniaux ? ; comment travailler sur l’influence des discours et représentations sur les vécus, les imaginaires, les corps et les langages artistiques, scientifiques et littéraires ?

-Mémoires, silences et oublis face à un passé honteux, difficile ou douloureux. Aux niveaux des individus, groupes, institutions : qu’est-ce qui est commémoré/remémoré, pourquoi, par qui, pour qui et comment ? Qu’est-ce qui est tu ? Pourquoi ? Quels sont les biais des contre-mémoires sur le/les corps, les objets, la production artistique ?

-Au-delà de la mémoire. Géopolitiques du patrimoine matériel et immatériel (processus concrets dans les domaines littéraires et artistiques, juridiques, économiques). Quelles politiques culturelles peuvent et doivent être adoptées, voire institutionnalisées, afin de remédier aux spoliations culturelles effectuées dans le passé (objets, archives…) ou afin de normaliser des esthétiques justes et dignes quant à la question raciale dans les productions artistiques ?

—

Les doctorant·es et postdoctorant.e.s qui souhaitent présenter une question de recherche ou un aspect de leur travail en cours en lien avec l’un des axes indiqués, sont invité.es à se manifester en envoyant leur abstract par mail, au plus tard pour le 23 février 2026 : silvia.mostaccio@uclouvain.be et camille.dasseleer@uclouvain.beanne-sophie.gijs@uclouvain.be. Intitulé « Journée Otele 15 avril », le mail doit comprendre le titre de l’intervention, avec 15-20 lignes de résumé et une brève biographie académique (5-10 lignes).

Cette journée sera valorisable dans le cadre des formations doctorales.

Organisation : Camille Dasseleer (UCLouvain), Anne-Sophie Gijs (UCLouvain) et Silvia Mostaccio (UCLouvain).

—

Doctoral workshop – Call for papers

Between Africa, Europe and the Americas: Circulations, History, Memory and Representations

In conversation with Olivette Otele (SOAS, London University)

April 15, 2026 – UCLouvain

Louvain-la-Neuve, Salle du Sénat académique, place de l’Université 1

On April 16, 2026, the Faculty of Philosophy, Arts and Letters will award an honorary doctorate to historian Olivette Otele, professor of the Legacies and Memory of Slavery at the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) at London University.

On this occasion, on April 15, an interdisciplinary doctoral training day is organised for researchers in history, art history, literature, as well as political sciences and social sciences. This day aims to lead to a collective reflection on the historiographical and societal issues that guide Olivette Otele’s work. We invite young researchers (PhD students and postDOC) to share a specific aspect of their ongoing investigations – their questions, methods or results – and to explain how they echo the theoretical perspectives and research topics developed by Olivette Otele.

Otele is the author of important publications on the African captives’ trade that shaped the political, economic, social, cultural and artistic life in Africa as well as in the Americas and in Europe. The titles of her latest books explain the approach she adopts in her work: African Europeans: An Untold History (Hurst & Company, 2022) and Post-Conflict Memorialization: Missing memorials, Absent Bodies (MacMillan, 2021). In Otele’s work, the global system of slavery in 16th-19th centuries is treated in a connected way. She explores the constant interplay between individual journeys and collective history, which she constructs through repeated back-and-forth movements between the past and the present. Her research examines trauma, resistance, memory and counter-memories as they are conveyed through bodies and narratives, but also through objects and spaces ranging from ports to museums. Alongside questions of memory, she also gives substantial attention to the discourses and artistic representations of people with dual heritage, particularly African Europeans. As publicly engaged scholar, Olivette Otele also works as a consultant for the implementation of reparation actions by public and private institutions, while questioning the very notion of reparation and the ways it can be achieved.

The workshop will open with a lecture by Olivette Otele: Fragmented histories, amnesia of memory and controversial representations: What should we do with our colonial past?

Presentations by PhD students and postdoctoral researchers will follow, in dialogue and in interaction with OIivette Otele.

Four thematic focuses are proposed:

-(Re)telling and (re)writing the past and the present in another way. How can we create a narrative that accounts for visible and/or invisible actors? How might we make visible the intra-societal and/or global power games? How can an epistemological and methodological decentering in the human/social sciences — especially in history, literature, international law and international relations — be achieved?

-The challenges of representation. “White” and “Black”; dual heritage people. How can we question, use, and articulate colonial-postcolonial-decolonial perspectives? How should we work on the influence of discourse and representations on lived experiences, imaginaries, bodies, and artistic, scientific, and literary languages?

-Memories, silences and forgetfulness in the face of a shameful, difficult or painful past. At the level of the individuals, groups and institutions: what is being commemorated/recalled, why, by whom, for whom, and how? What is being silenced? Why? What are the biases of counter-memories and their effects on bodies, objects, and artistic production?

-Beyond memory. The geopolitics of tangible and intangible heritage, with a focus on literary, artistic, legal, economic processes. Which cultural policies should be adopted, or even institutionalised, in order to remedy past cultural spoliations (objects, archives…) and/or to normalise fair and dignifying aesthetic paradigms on the question of race in the arts?



PhD students and postdoctoral researchers who wish to present a research question or an aspect of their ongoing work linked to one of the abovementioned issues are invited to show their interest by submitting an abstract, no later than February 23, 2026, at the following addresses: silvia.mostaccio@uclouvain.be and camille.dasseleer@uclouvain.beanne-sophie.gijs@uclouvain.be. The subject line of the email should read: “Journée Otele 15 avril”, and the submission must include the title of the presentation, a 15-20 line abstract, and a short academic biography (5-10 lines).

This workshop can be validated as part of the doctoral training.

Organisation: Camille Dasseleer (UCLouvain), Anne-Sophie Gijs (UCLouvain) et Silvia Mostaccio (UCLouvain).