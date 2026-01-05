W2 Professorship with Tenure Track to W3 in Romance Linguistics with a focus on Italian (Bonn)

The University of Bonn is an international research university with a wide education and research profile. With a 200-year history, approximately 31,500 students, more than 6,000 staff, and an excellent reputation at home and abroad, the University of Bonn is one of the most important universities in Germany and is recognized as a University of excellence. At the Faculty of Arts of the University of Bonn, the following position is to be filled at the Institute for Classical and Romance Philology at the earliest possible date:

W2 Professorship with Tenure Track to W3 in Romance Linguistics with a focus on Italian.

The successful candidate will represent Italian linguistics in its full synchronic and diachronic breadth and will also have linguistic research expertise in at least one additional Romance language (French or Spanish). In research, a focus on (historical) sociolinguistics is expected, along with methodological expertise in the field of digital linguistics. In teaching, a strong com-mand of and ability to convey empirical research methods is desired.

Applicants must be able to teach in both German and Italian. International and interdiscipli-nary teaching and research experience, as well as experience in securing third-party funding, are required. The position also involves active participation in the international and interdis-ciplinary teaching and research networks of Bonn’s Romance Studies (including international degree and doctoral programs), in the faculty and university’s research structures (e.g. Trans-disciplinary Research Areas, TRAs), and in academic self-administration.

Applicants must hold a doctorate in a relevant field and demonstrate additional academic qualifications equivalent to a habilitation.

The appointment requirements are in accordance with § 36 of the Higher Education Act of the State of North Rhine-Westphalia (Hochschulgesetz NRW).

The University of Bonn is committed to diversity and equal opportunity. It is certified as a family-friendly university. It aims to increase the proportion of women in areas where women are under-represented and to promote their careers in particular. It therefore strongly encourages women with relevant qualifications to apply. Applications will be handled in accordance with the Landesgleichstellungsgesetz (State Equality Act). Applications from suitable individuals with a certified serious disability and those of equal status are particularly welcome.

Please apply via our online portal to the Dean of the Faculty of Arts:

https://berufungsportal.uni-bonn.de

Application deadline: February 12, 2026.