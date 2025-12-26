Lecturer in Comparative Literature, Princeton University, États-Unis

The Department of Comparative Literature at Princeton University seeks to hire a Lecturer in Comparative Literature for the 2026-27 academic year. The field is open, but applicants are expected to have research interests in at least two (non-English) literatures, and to be engaged with the theoretical questions of the discipline broadly. Additionally, applicants should demonstrate the capacity to develop and teach innovative and appealing courses at the undergraduate level. Duty time and appointment length are subject to enrollment and funding, but we expect the lecturer to teach two courses per term, in addition to advising and administrative responsibilities within the undergraduate program. The final workload will be determined in conversation with the successful applicant.

A PhD by the start date is required. To apply, please visit https://www.princeton.edu/acad-positions/position/40961. Applications should include a cover letter, CV, writing sample of no more than 10,000 words, a statement of teaching interest, and the names and contact information for three references.

Only candidates selected for an interview will be contacted. References will only be contacted for shortlisted candidates.

For fullest consideration, please apply by February 1, 2026.