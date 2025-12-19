Call for Nominations 2026 ESPRit Prize

2026 ESPRit Prize

Call for Nominations

The European Society for Periodical Research (ESPRit) invites nominations for the 2026 ESPRit Prize, awarded biennially to recognise substantial contributions to the field of periodical studies.

Scope and Eligibility

We welcome nominations for publications and initiatives in any language. ESPRit is an international, multilingual community, and the prize seeks to celebrate work that enriches periodical studies by fostering dialogue across national, linguistic, cultural or disciplinary boundaries. Eligible contributions include (but are not limited to):

✔ monographs

✔ edited collections

✔ exhibitions

✔ reference works

✔ book series

✔ journals

✔ websites

✔ databases

To be eligible, the nominated work must have been completed between 1 January 2024 and 31 December 2025. Anyone can nominate, and self-nominations are welcome. Nominees do not need to be ESPRit members.

The Prize

The prize will be awarded during ESPRit’s Annual General Meeting. The winner will receive €500, a one-year ESPRit membership and an invitation to present their work at the next ESPRit conference.

How to Nominate

Please submit a short proposal of up to 500 words to info@espr-it.eu by 16 February 2026. The proposal should describe the nominated work, outline the reasons for its nomination and provide the contact details of three potential reviewers. Nominators are responsible for making the nominated work accessible to the jury, preferably in digital form, though print copies may be requested in some cases.