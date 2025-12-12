Elisabetta Bartoli (ed), Medieval Women in Letters. Letters by Women, to Women, and about Women in Medieval Literatures

Collects specialists of various medieval literatures to reflect on the rhetorical, literary, thematic, and historical-cultural aspects of female epistolography.

The letter was the most widespread means of communication in the Middle Ages and the most practiced literary genre also among women. This volume, produced under the auspices of the Medieval Women in Letters project from the MedioEvA Center (University of Siena, Rome Sapienza and Tours), explores the rhetorical, literary, thematic, and historical-cultural aspects of the female epistolography in the Middle Ages. Latin literature constitutes a cohesive element between the various vernacular languages that were establishing themselves during the Middle Ages, and this volume promotes the study of women’s literature and medieval woman by adopting a consistently comparative and translinguistic method, analyzing women’s literature in all the languages used in medieval Europe.

The methodology focuses on the literary tradition, especially the linguistic and philological spheres. Specialists in Germanic, Middle Latin, Romance, Arabic, Italian, and Byzantine literature discuss published and unpublished female letters, with particular focus on the main challenges that female writing in the Middle Ages presents, including: authorship, the relationship between copyist and author, the degree of female literacy, training structures, the role of writing in the various seasons of the Middle Ages, and the modern critical reception of female epistolography. As a result, this volume seeks to dismantle obsolete critical prejudices and redefine a literary canon that fully includes women.

Table of Contents

Preface

Reflections on Women and Letters

Joan M. FERRANTE

Le lettere delle principesse gote d’Italia

Paolo MASTANDREA

Merovingian Female Letter-Writing: The Case of Caesaria II of Arles

Donatella MANZOLI

Arcana Imperii: Matilde a Canossa (1077) e Matelda "in Paradiso deliciarum"

Claudia VILLA

La figura della monaca Emma nelle epistole poetiche di Balderico di Bourgeuil

Armando BISANTI

Love and ‘Unlove’ in Medieval Women’s Letters

Elisabetta BARTOLI

A nome di donne: Lettere di Boncompagno da Signa

Paolo GARBINI

Qu’y a-t-il de féminin dans les lettres de Gherardesca de Battifolle à Marguerite de Brabant?

Benoît GRÉVIN

Représentation de soi et modèles d’écriture féminins dans l’épître d’amour française à voix de femme

Speranza CERULLO

L’Épitre à la reine de Christine de Pizan: une lettre de circonstance?

Sylvie LEFÈVRE

De caritate tua diligenter confidens: The Correspondence between Boniface and Eadburg

Claudia Di SCIACCA

Olympias and the Others: Female Correspondence in the Byzantine Alexander Romance

Tommaso BRACCINI

"Wasalat ruq‘atu-ki ...": Female Letters in Ahmad Zakī Ṣafwat’s Ğamharat Rasâ ‘il al-‘Arab: Presence and Absence of Women in Medieval Arabic Letter-Writing

Pedro BUENDÍA

Andrea Acciaiuoli: Une femme de Lettres

Sabrina FERRARA

Women Writing to Women in Lapa Acciauoli’s Correspondence

Elsa FILOSA

"Fa scrivere a me perch’io appari": Donne e lettere nelle carte Brancacci

Alessia VALENTI

Antifemmicidio di Cereta

Federico SANGUINETI

Notes on Contributors.

