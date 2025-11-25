Comics Journalism, BD Reportage, Documentary Manga:Graphic Literary Journalism around the World. 4th Transnational Literary Journalism Summer School, Nancy)

This five-day graduate course for Master’s and PhD students – throughout Europe and, potentially, Asia – of Journalism, Communications, Media Studies, English, Spanish, German, Japanese or French Literature, History, Cultural Studies or Government Policy will explore how current trends in graphic literary journalism in France, Colombia, Spain, Japan, Britain, Germany and the U.S. is reshaping the media landscape of each country, providing a significant panacea not only to counter the decline in traditional print media readership but also to placate the readers’ growing distrust in that media’s global message.

Following morning and afternoon workshops and lectures on eight principal themes treated in graphic literary journalism (war and trauma, immigration, drug trafficking, autocratic politics and social inequalities), students (master’s, doctoral and postdoctoral) and interested faculty members will be introduced to the historical and cultural motivations behind the current popularity of graphic literary journalism in many corners of the world. Professional French cartoonist Yan Lindingre will hold a masterclass on documentary graphic reportage for the attendees.

