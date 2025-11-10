Présentation en ligne des cursus de Master et de Doctorat en Langues et en Littérature à Oxford

Medieval and Modern Languages Graduate Open Day

Online

Wednesday 19 November, 5-6pm

Oxford's Faculty of Medieval and Modern Languages will be holding an online Graduate Open Day via Microsoft Teams for all prospective graduate applicants on Wednesday 19th November 2025 from 5-6pm (Greenwich Mean Time).

The session will provide applicants with information from members of Faculty staff and will be an opportunity to ask questions about the Medieval and Modern Languages graduate degrees you can prepare at Oxford, about the requirements and admissions processes.

The Faculty, with its sub-faculties of French, German, Italian, Modern Greek, Portuguese, Slavonic and Spanish, has academics and students who cover an extraordinary range of languages, places, periods and specialisms. We offer graduate study through taught Master's courses (one-year MSt and two-year MPhil), including a core Medieval and Modern Languages course and bespoke courses in Slavonic, Yiddish and Creative Translation (new for 2026-27), and a doctoral research degree (DPhil).

All candidates must work in Oxford under supervision for at least one year for the MSt, and two years for the MPhil. Most of the teaching is done through lectures, seminars, and individual tutorials. The DPhil is an advanced research degree for qualified students who are ready to begin thesis work in Medieval and Modern Languages across a varied spectrum with specialisms including approaches drawn from literary studies, history of the book, translation, cultural studies, ecological humanities, medical humanities, cinema studies, postcolonial studies, etc.

Please register for this event here.

For more information on this event, email graduate.admissions@mod-langs.ox.ac.uk

https://www.mod-langs.ox.ac.uk/news/2025/11/10/online-modern-languages-graduate-open-day