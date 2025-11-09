Literary Geographies and Popular Genres (Universitat de Vic, Catalunya)

We kindly invite you to the Conference on Literary Geographies and Popular Genres, which combines the fifth edition of the Congrés Internacional Geografies Literàries and the second edition of Congrés Vic Negre.

It has been organized by the following groups: Glossa, TRACTE, GETLIHC, as well as the Càtedra Verdaguer d’Estudis Literaris of UVic-UCC, together with the group Geografies Literàries 3.0 of the University of Valencia, with the participation of the Endrets.cat project and FETEP. This collaboration between both congress events aims to pool efforts and enrich analytical perspectives by bringing together common interests around popular literature and the spatial dimension of fiction. In this way, a shared platform is created that fosters interdisciplinary dialogue and expands opportunities for scientific and academic exchange among researchers from various institutions. Within this framework, the XIII Days of Literature, Territory, and Education, organized by the group Geolit 3.0, will also be held.

The Organizing Committee launches this call for papers aligned with the thematic lines of each congress:

Thematic Lines of the V Congress of Literary Geographies:

- Literary geographies: literature and space

- Literature and the urban world

- Geographies of popular literature

- Literary routes as a didactic and tourist tool

- Music within literary routes

- Literary routes with ICT and AI: proposals for use and future perspectives

Thematic Lines of the II Congress Vic Negre:

- Geographies of popular literature

- Literature and popular genres

- Audiovisual and transmedia media

- Women, literature, and translation

- Language and literature didactics

Proposals should have a maximum length of 400 words and may include a selected bibliography. They must clearly indicate the title of the presentation, the name(s) of the author(s), their affiliation(s), and, if applicable, the name of the panel.

Only one presentation per participant will be accepted at each congress. However, interested participants may register for both congresses separately and submit a different presentation for each event. All individuals listed as authors of accepted presentations must register for the corresponding congress, including those participating in panels. Presentations submitted by third parties will not be accepted under any circumstances.

Registrations for the conferences will be open from January 15 to April 3, 2026. Registration for one of the congresses grants free access to all common activities of the Congress on Literary Geographies and Popular Genres. Registration for the XIII Days of Literature, Territory, and Education will open on March 1, 2026.

Proposals for V Congrés Geografies Literàries

Proposals for II Congrés Vic Negre