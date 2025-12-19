Quand la scène s’empare du traumatisme : Métadiscours des artistes arabes contemporains / When the Stage Engages with Trauma: Metadiscourses of Contemporary Arab Artists (Nancy)

Journée d’étude

Quand la scène s’empare du traumatisme : Métadiscours des artistes arabes contemporains

(English follows)

Université de Lorraine, Nancy, le vendredi 13 mars 2026

Dans les mondes arabes, les artistes des arts de la scène et du spectacle vivant — dramaturges, metteurs et metteuses en scène, performeurs et performeuses, chorégraphes, artistes travaillant à la croisée du théâtre, de la performance, de la danse ou de formes scéniques hybrides — sont régulièrement confrontés à des réalités marquées par les guerres, les déplacements forcés, les violences politiques ou structurelles. Ces expériences, qu’elles soient vécues directement ou transmises d’une génération à l’autre, façonnent un terrain esthétique et éthique particulièrement sensible où où la création scénique et performative se trouve prise dans des régimes de violence, de contrainte et d’urgence mémorielle.

Depuis plusieurs décennies, les sciences humaines ont montré que le traumatisme ne saurait être appréhendé uniquement comme un objet de représentation, mais comme un processus complexe engageant mémoire collective, subjectivité, affect et responsabilité (Caruth 1996 ; LaCapra 2001 ; Alexander et al. 2004 ; Ricoeur 2000). Or, loin de se limiter à la représentation théâtrale stricto sensu, nombre d’artistes arabes contemporains travaillant dans les arts de la scène développent un discours réflexif sur leurs propres pratiques, dans lequel ils interrogent leurs choix esthétiques, leurs dispositifs scéniques, performatifs ou chorégraphique. Ils critiquent les formes dominantes de représentation, expriment leurs réserves morales face à la spectacularisation de la violence, élaborent des stratégies de contournement ou de dévoilement, et précisent les limites mêmes du représentable. Ce positionnement réflexif s’inscrit dans une tradition plus large de pensée critique de la création en contexte politique, où l’esthétique apparaît indissociable de l’éthique et du politique (Rancière 2000 ; Bourriaud 1998 ; Butler 2009).

La Journée d’étude intitulée « Quand la scène s’empare du traumatisme : métadiscours des artistes arabes contemporains » se propose d’explorer précisément cet espace encore largement négligé par la critique : le métadiscours des artistes de la scène arabe contemporaine.. Celui-ci constitue un lieu privilégié où se nouent la pensée du traumatisme, la réflexion sur les dispositifs scéniques, performatifs et médiatiques,, et l’élaboration d’une éthique de la création en contexte de violence, d’exil ou de censure (Felman & Laub 1992 ; Craps 2013 ; Hirsch 2012).. En s’intéressant aux discours produits par les artistes — correspondances de création, notes d’intention, entretiens, textes programmatiques, journaux de répétition, manifestes artistiques, et d’autres postures et positionnements critiques — cette Journée d’étude vise à éclairer les processus par lesquels les pratiques scéniques et performatives transforment l’expérience traumatique en moteur esthétique, en prise de position politique et en forme d’engagement envers leurs publics et leurs sociétés. Plusieurs travaux récents ont montré que ces discours périphériques ou paratextuels constituent des matériaux essentiels pour comprendre non seulement les œuvres, mais aussi les conditions concrètes de leur élaboration, leur circulation et leur réception (Dubois 2022 ; Gorman & Yazaji 2019 ; Larzillière 2023).

L’analyse de ces dispositifs permet ainsi de comprendre comment les artistes arabes conceptualisent leur rôle dans un espace où se croisent mémoire collective, contraintes politiques, attentes du public, enjeux du témoignage et impératifs artistiques. Dans des contextes marqués par la guerre, l’occupation, la prison ou l’exil — comme en Syrie, en Palestine, en Irak ou au Liban — la scène au sens large devient souvent un lieu de négociation fragile entre document, fiction et performativité, où se posent avec acuité les questions de la responsabilité du créateur, de la place du témoin et de la légitimité de la parole artistique (Cooke 2011 ; Elias 2018 ; Carlson & Midhin 2025 ; Nakhlé-Cerruti 2024). Le métadiscours artistique constitue à ce titre une source décisive pour appréhender non seulement les œuvres achevées, ou en cours d’écriture et de mise en scène, mais aussi les tensions, hésitations et (re)positionnements qui accompagnent leur élaboration. Il permet d’interroger les limites de la représentation du corps du corps en scène violenté, du silence, de la disparition ou de la survivance, ainsi que les choix de pudeur, d’anonymat ou de monstration opérés par les artistes (Sai 2015 ; Fischer-Lichte 2005, 2008).

En s’attachant à cette notion encore peu étudiée, la Journée d’études ambitionne de combler un manque dans les recherches consacrées aux arts de la scène arabes contemporains. Si les analyses textuelles ou scéniques se sont multipliées, notamment autour des esthétiques post-dramatiques, documentaires ou performatives (Lehmann 2002 ; Lavender 2014), la parole réflexive des artistes demeure souvent marginalisée, mobilisée ponctuellement à titre illustratif, sans être interrogée comme un matériau autonome capable d’éclairer de manière originale la pensée du traumatisme, de la mémoire et de l’engagement artistique.

Dans ce sens, la rencontre s'inscrira dans la continuité directe du colloque organisé en avril 2025 à l’Université de Lorraine sur le thème « Trauma et création artistique : l’engagement des artistes arabes dans des dynamiques de résilience ». Le succès de cette première initiative et la richesse des échanges transdisciplinaires qu’elle a suscités ont montré la nécessité de prolonger l’enquête, notamment en déplaçant le regard vers les discours que les artistes produisent sur leurs propres pratiques. Il s’agira désormais d’approfondir la réflexion sur la manière dont les dramaturges élaborent, transforment et problématisent l’expérience traumatique au cœur même de leurs processus créatifs, dans des contextes où création, recherche et engagement politique sont souvent étroitement imbriqués.

Axes thématiques (non exhaustifs)

Nous invitons des propositions portant notamment sur :

- Métadiscours des artistes des arts de la scène arabes contemporains : entre positionnement esthétique, engagement politique, recherche scientifique et réflexion éthique.

- Poétiques du traumatisme : formes, dispositifs scéniques, performatifs ou chorégraphiques, et stratégies narratives influencées ou générées par l’expérience traumatique.

- Trauma, mémoire et performativité : comment les artistes de la scène conçoivent-ils les limites et les possibilités des arts vivants face au traumatisme ?

- Écriture processuelle et réflexive : journaux de création, entretiens, enquêtes, notes d’intention, correspondances, paratextes. Le rôle du corps, de la mémoire individuelle et de l’altérité dans le processus de création.

- Diasporas et déplacements : pratiques méta-discursives d’artistes de la scène travaillant hors du monde arabe.

- Éthique du témoignage et du témoin, responsabilité du créateur : représentations du corps, de la violence, du silence ou de la survivance. Place donnée au témoin, à sa voix, à sa pudeur ; logique d’anonymat vs monstration.

- Circulation des œuvres et réception : comment les artiseperçoivent-ils l’interprétation, l’appropriation ou la censure de leurs œuvres scéniques ou performatives ? ? Comment pensent-ils leurs effets sur le public ?

Toute approche interdisciplinaire (études théâtrales, arts de la scène et du spectacle vivant, performance studies, danse, littérature, sociologie, anthropologie, histoire culturelle, études sur le traumatisme, études arabes, études diasporiques) est la bienvenue.

—

—

Comité organisateur

Annamaria Bianco, Université d’Aix-Marseille (IREMAM), Institut français du Proche Orient

Laurence Denooz, Université de Lorraine

Simon Dubois, Université de Lorraine

Elisabeth Vauthier, Université Jean Moulin-Lyon 3

—

Comité scientifique

Al Saadi, Tania, Stockholm University

Berg, Lovisa, Dalarna University

Censi, Martina, Université de Bergame

Fertat, Omar, Université Bordeaux Montaigne

Mokh, Hilda, Université Jean Moulin-Lyon III

Nakhlé-Cerruti, Najla, CNRS/IREMAM, Institut français du Proche-Orient

Noujaim, Marianne, Université Saint-Joseph, Beyrouth

Pepe, Teresa, Université d'Oslo

—

Calendrier et modalités de soumission

Les propositions de communication devront comporter : un titre, un résumé (250 à 350 mots), une courte bio-bibliographie (100 mots environ), l’affiliation institutionnelle et les coordonnées de l’auteur/autrice. Elles sont à envoyer avant le 31 janvier 2026 à :

laurence.denooz@univ-lorraine.fr, elisabeth.vauthier@univ-lyon3.fr,

simon.dubois@univ-lorraine.fr, annamaria.bianco@univ-amu.fr,

31 janvier 2026 : soumission des propositions de communication.

7 février 2026 : notifications d’acceptation.

13 mars 2026 : Journée d’études se tiendra en présentiel à Nancy.

30 mai 2026 : soumission des articles pour publication.

10 juillet 2026 : notification d’acceptation des articles après expertise en double aveugle.

—

Information logistique

Les frais de déplacement, d’hébergement et de séjour ne sont pas pris en charge par les organisateurs du colloque. Les déjeuners seront offerts aux intervenants.

Langue de la communication et de la publication

Français, arabe ou anglais.

______________________________________________________________________________________________

Study Day

When the Stage Engages with Trauma: Metadiscourses of Contemporary Arab Artists

Université de Lorraine, Nancy – Friday, 13 March 2026

In the Arab world, artists working in the performing and live arts—playwrights, stage directors, performers, choreographers, and practitioners operating at the intersection of theatre, performance, dance, and hybrid stage forms—are regularly confronted with realities shaped by war, forced displacement, political or structural violence. Whether experienced directly or transmitted across generations, these realities shape a particularly sensitive aesthetic and ethical terrain in which scenic and performative creation is caught within regimes of violence, constraint, and memorial urgency.

For several decades, the humanities have demonstrated that trauma cannot be approached solely as an object of representation, but rather as a complex process involving collective memory, subjectivity, affect, and responsibility (Caruth 1996; LaCapra 2001; Alexander et al. 2004; Ricoeur 2000). Far from limiting themselves to theatrical representation stricto sensu, many contemporary Arab artists working in the performing arts have developed a reflexive discourse on their own practices, in which they interrogate their aesthetic choices and their scenic, performative, or choreographic dispositifs. They critique dominant modes of representation, express moral reservations regarding the spectacularization of violence, devise strategies of avoidance or disclosure, and delineate the very limits of what can be represented. This reflexive positioning is part of a broader tradition of critical thought on artistic creation in political contexts, in which aesthetics are inseparable from ethics and politics (Rancière 2000; Bourriaud 1998; Butler 2009).

The study day entitled “When the Stage Engages with Trauma: Metadiscourses of Contemporary Arab Artists” aims precisely to explore this still largely neglected space within critical scholarship: the metadiscourse produced by contemporary Arab performing artists. This metadiscourse constitutes a privileged site where reflections on trauma, considerations of scenic, performative, and media dispositifs, and the elaboration of an ethics of creation in contexts of violence, exile, or censorship intersect (Felman & Laub 1992; Craps 2013; Hirsch 2012). By focusing on the discourses produced by artists—creative correspondence, directors’ notes, interviews, programmatic texts, rehearsal journals, artistic manifestos, and other critical postures and positionings—this study day seeks to shed light on the processes through which scenic and performative practices transform traumatic experience into an aesthetic engine, a political stance, and a form of engagement with audiences and societies. Recent scholarship has shown that these peripheral or paratextual discourses are essential materials for understanding not only the works themselves, but also the concrete conditions of their production, circulation, and reception (Dubois 2022; Gorman & Yazaji 2019; Larzillière 2023).

The analysis of these dispositifs thus makes it possible to understand how Arab artists conceptualize their role within spaces where collective memory, political constraints, audience expectations, testimonial imperatives, and artistic demands intersect. In contexts marked by war, occupation, imprisonment, or exile—such as Syria, Palestine, Iraq, or Lebanon—the stage, broadly conceived, often becomes a fragile site of negotiation between document, fiction, and performativity, where questions of artistic responsibility, the position of the witness, and the legitimacy of artistic speech arise with particular urgency (Cooke 2011; Elias 2018; Carlson & Midhin 2025; Nakhlé-Cerruti 2024). Artistic metadiscourse is therefore a decisive source for apprehending not only completed works, or works in progress, but also the tensions, hesitations, and (re)positionings that accompany their development. It allows for an interrogation of the limits of representing violated bodies on stage, silence, disappearance, or survival, as well as the choices of restraint, anonymity, or exposure made by artists (Sai 2015; Fischer-Lichte 2005, 2008).

By engaging with this still underexplored notion, the study day seeks to fill a gap in research on contemporary Arab performing arts. While textual and scenic analyses—particularly those focused on postdramatic, documentary, or performative aesthetics—have proliferated (Lehmann 2002; Lavender 2014), artists’ reflexive discourse often remains marginalized, used only illustratively rather than examined as an autonomous corpus capable of offering original insights into trauma, memory, and artistic engagement.

In this respect, the event follows directly from the conference organized in April 2025 at Université de Lorraine entitled “Trauma and Artistic Creation: Arab Artists’ Engagement in Dynamics of Resilience.” The success of that initial initiative and the richness of the transdisciplinary exchanges it generated demonstrated the need to extend the inquiry, particularly by shifting attention toward the discourses artists produce about their own practices. The aim is now to deepen reflection on how playwrights and performing artists elaborate, transform, and problematize traumatic experience at the very heart of their creative processes, in contexts where artistic creation, research, and political engagement are often closely intertwined.

Thematic Axes (non-exhaustive)

We welcome proposals addressing, in particular:

_Metadiscourses of contemporary Arab performing artists: between aesthetic positioning, political engagement, scholarly inquiry, and ethical reflection.

_Poetics of trauma: forms, scenic, performative, or choreographic dispositifs, and narrative strategies shaped by or generated through traumatic experience.

_Trauma, memory, and performativity: how do performing artists conceptualize the limits and possibilities of live arts in relation to trauma?

_Process-based and reflexive writing: creative journals, interviews, investigations, directors’ notes, correspondence, paratexts; the role of the body, individual memory, and alterity in the creative process.

_Diasporas and displacement: metadiscursive practices of performing artists working outside the Arab world.

_Ethics of testimony and witnessing, creator responsibility: representations of bodies, violence, silence, or survival; the place accorded to the witness, their voice and restraint; anonymity versus exposure.

_Circulation and reception of works: how do artists perceive interpretation, appropriation, or censorship of their scenic or performative works? How do they reflect on their effects on audiences?



Interdisciplinary approaches are strongly encouraged, including theatre and performance studies, live arts, dance, literature, sociology, anthropology, cultural history, trauma studies, Arab studies, and diaspora studies.

Organizing Committee

Annamaria Bianco (Aix-Marseille University, IREMAM / The French Insitute of the Near East)

Laurence Denooz (Université de Lorraine)

Simon Dubois (Université de Lorraine)

Élisabeth Vauthier (Jean Moulin Lyon 3 University)

Scientific Committee

Al Saadi, Tania (Stockholm University)

Berg, Lovisa (Dalarna University)

Censi, Martina (University of Bergamo)

Fertat, Omar (University of Bordeaux Montaigne)

Mokh, Hilda (Jean Moulin Lyon 3 University)

Nakhlé-Cerruti, Najla (CNRS/IREMAM, The French Insitute of the Near East)

Noujaim, Marianne (Saint Joseph University of Beirut)

Pepe, Teresa (University of Oslo)

Submission Guidelines and Timeline

Proposals should include: Title; an abstract (250–350 words); a short bio-bibliography (approx. 100 words); institutional affiliation and contact details.



Proposals should be sent by 31 January 2026 to:

laurence.denooz@univ-lorraine.fr

elisabeth.vauthier@univ-lyon3.fr

simon.dubois@univ-lorraine.fr

annamaria.bianco@univ-amu.fr

31 January 2026 – Submission deadline

7 February 2026 – Notification of acceptance

13 March 2026 – Study day (in-person, Nancy)

30 May 2026 – Submission of articles for publication

10 July 2026 – Notification after double-blind peer review

Practical Information

Travel, accommodation, and subsistence expenses are not covered by the organizers. Lunch will be provided for speakers.

Languages of Communication and Publication

French, Arabic, or English.