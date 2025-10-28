"La nostalgie n’est plus ce qu’elle était". Fabrique et usages de la nostalgie en cinéma et audiovisuel (Bordeaux)

"La nostalgie n’est plus ce qu’elle était". Fabrique et usages de la nostalgie en cinéma et audiovisuel (Bordeaux)
« La nostalgie n’est plus ce qu’elle était » : Fabrique et usages de la nostalgie en cinéma et audiovisuel
Colloque international – Université Bordeaux Montaigne, ARTES,
Les 30 mars-1er avril 2026
Nostalgie, post-modernité, culture vintage, esthétique rétro et films patrimoniaux : depuis toujours le cinéma et l’audiovisuel rejouent sans cesse le plaisir de la répétition et le goût du passé recomposé. Remakes, reboots, adaptations, récits autobiographiques, biopics et reprises d’univers fictionnels révèlent un rapport privilégié entre le médium et la mémoire, oscillant entre souvenir intime et mémoire collective. Ces pratiques participent à une véritable fabrique de la nostalgie, qui façonne à la fois les récits, les esthétiques, les stratégies de l’industrie et les expériences spectatorielles. La nostalgie ne se réduit pas à une simple mélancolie du passé : elle relève d’un rapport construit au temps, où le présent regarde en arrière pour retravailler, sélectionner et styliser ce qui a été vécu. Initialement pensée comme le « mal du retour » associé à l’exil ou au déracinement, elle constitue un véritable opérateur esthétique et narratif, façonnant des récits, des images, des dispositifs et des imaginaires collectifs ambivalents. Solaire ou songeuse, la nostalgie cinématographique façonne tour à tour passé idéalisé faisant office de sas refuge au présent, flash-back réflexif et critique, moteur de reconnaissance générationnelle ou levier de patrimonialisation.
Svetlana Boym, dans The Future of Nostalgia (2001), distingue deux formes majeures de nostalgie dans la fiction littéraire : la nostalgie restaurative, qui vise à reconstruire et à idéaliser un passé perdu, et la nostalgie réfléchie, qui valorise la distance critique au passé, questionnant les mécanismes mêmes du souvenir. Pour Boym, la nostalgie n’est pas une simple rêverie du passé, mais une expérience ambivalente, mêlant désir de continuité et conscience de l’irréversibilité du temps. Elle observe que la nostalgie se déploie souvent en réponse aux accélérations sociales, historiques et technologiques, jouant un rôle de défense affective face aux pertes identitaires et aux changements.
Dans les études cinématographiques et audiovisuelles, la nostalgie est aujourd’hui analysée comme un phénomène complexe qui façonne simultanément les récits, les formes esthétiques et les modalités de réception. À côté des travaux classiques (Powrie, 1997 ; Vincendeau, 2001 ; Cook, 2005 ; Hodgin, 2011), des recherches plus récentes insistent sur la multidimensionnalité de la nostalgie, notamment son rôle dans la patrimonialisation, la construction identitaire et la critique culturelle (Sperb, 2016). Simon Reynolds (2011) étudie cette tendance à la « rétromanie » dans les industries culturelles, tandis que Fantin, Févry et Niemeyer (2021) proposent une approche interdisciplinaire qui lie nostalgie, médias et technologies, soulignant la médiatisation croissante des souvenirs et l’incidence de la culture numérique. Parmi les contributions récentes notables, Kathryn Pallister (2019) explore la nostalgie à l’ère du streaming et des plateformes, où le répertoire patrimonial devient un actif central des stratégies de programmation. Ces travaux soulignent la plasticité du concept et son rôle clé dans les formes contemporaines d’interactions entre passé, présent et technologies médiatiques.
Le colloque se propose d’explorer cette dynamique contemporaine dans toutes ces dimensions (nouvelles approches, réception, esthétique, technique, équipes et fabrique) à travers quatre axes complémentaires, sans limitations chronologiques ou géographiques dans les corpus, où la nostalgie est étudiée à la fois comme construction esthétique, phénomène culturel et enjeu idéologique.
Récits et personnages :
Un premier axe s’intéressera aux récits et aux personnages marqués par la nostalgie (Guy, 2018 ; La Belle Époque, 2019 ; Nostalgia, 2022). Il inclut les univers revisités (Disney, Harry Potter, Star Wars, Marvel), les remakes (La Fille du puisatier, 2011 ; La vita davanti a sé/La Vie devant soi, 2020) ; suites (Les Bronzés 3 : amis pour la vie, 2006 ; Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny/Indiana Jones et le Cadran de la destinée, 2023), films patrimoniaux (Le Comte de Monte-Cristo, 2024) ou biopics (The Crown, 2016- 2023 ; Barbara, 2017 ; Moi qui t’aimais, 2025) qui interrogent la mémoire. La nostalgie se manifeste aussi dans les représentations du vieillissement et le recours au de-aging numérique, tout en se croisant avec des questions de genre et de classes sociales.
Du nostalgique récent :
Le deuxième axe abordera la construction du nostalgique dans la temporalité récente : comment comprendre la nostalgie des années 1980, 1990 ou 2000 ? On peut citer, pêle- mêle, les séries Stranger Things, That ’90s Show ou How I Met Your Father, ainsi que les films Atomic Blonde (2017), Captain Marvel (2019), Turning Red (Alerte Rouge 2022), L’Amour ouf (2024). L’objectif est de s’interroger sur le phénomène d’un raccourcissement apparent du délai nostalgique, qui semble s’activer aujourd’hui beaucoup plus rapidement qu’auparavant.
Mémoire collective et Histoire :
Le troisième axe privilégiera la mémoire collective, en s’intéressant aux pratiques spectatorielles telles que la cinéphilie collectionneuse et la patrimonialisation des corpus (Carlotta Films et sa politique de nouvelle identité visuelle des films), qui permettent de conserver et de réactiver des souvenirs culturels partagés. Il examinera également la manière dont l’Histoire s’écrit, par exemple, à travers le film/la série de guerre pour ce qui relève de la fiction, ou encore dans les formes audiovisuelles documentaires historiques, dévoilant la manière dont ces œuvres sélectionnent, organisent et mettent en scène des événements passés qui nourrissent une nostalgie collective et une mémoire commune.
Industries et nostalgie :
Enfin, le quatrième axe se penchera sur la manière dont les industries s’articulent avec la notion de nostalgie. Cela concerne d’abord la production, avec des circulations et des exils de professionnels, le maintien de la pellicule comme support pour certains projets, et l’émergence d’un vocabulaire hybride, comme le terme « tradigital » dans le champ du cinéma d’animation. Les mêmes tendances se retrouvent dans la diffusion, via l’apparition de festivals (Cannes Classics, Il Cinema Ritrovato, Cinema Rediscovered), revues (Schnock), la constitution de catalogues (notamment sur les plateformes), ou encore l’utilisation de stratégies marketing fondées sur l’esthétique du vintage.
Modalités de soumission
Les propositions (titre + résumé de 300 mots en français ou en anglais, accompagné d’une courte notice biobibliographique) sont à envoyer aux quatre adresses suivantes: eve.benhamou@u-bordeaux-montaigne.fr; berenice.bonhomme@u-bordeaux- montaigne.fr; gwenlegras@wanadoo.fr; loick.massonnaud@u-bordeaux-montaigne.fr avant le 19 décembre 2025.
Les communications pourront être données en français ou en anglais. Une publication des actes est prévue à l’issue du colloque.
Comité d’organisation : Eve Benhamou, Bérénice Bonhomme, Gwénaëlle Le Gras, Loïck Massonnaud.
Comité scientifique :
Membres internes (Université Bordeaux Montaigne) :
Eve Benhamou, Pierre Beylot, Bérénice Bonhomme, Camille Gendrault, Gwénaëlle Le Gras, Clément Puget, Marguerite Vappererau.
Membres externes :
Sébastien Févry (Université catholique de Louvain)
Mary Harrod (Université de Warwick)
Hélène Laurichesse (Université de Toulouse-Jean Jaurès)
Raphaëlle Moine (Université Sorbonne Nouvelle – Paris 3)
Camille Pierre (Université Toulouse 2-Jean Jaurès)
Katalin Pór (Université Paris 8)
Delphine Robic-Diaz (Université de Tours)
Ginette Vincendeau (King’s College London)
CALL FOR PAPER
« La nostalgie n’est plus ce qu’elle était » : Uses and constructions of nostalgia in film and television
International conference – Université Bordeaux Montaigne, ARTES
30th March-1st April 2026
Nostalgia, postmodernity, vintage culture, retro esthetics, heritage films: cinema and television have always relied on the pleasures of repetition and audiences’ taste for the past. Remakes, reboots, adaptations, biopics and reinterpretations of familiar franchises reveal a unique connection between film and memory, articulating both individual and collective pasts. Such practices help construct and sustain nostalgia, which permeates narratives, aesthetics, industrial strategies and viewers’ experiences. Nostalgia cannot merely be reduced to a sense of wistfulness for the past : it depends on a complex relationship to time, when the present looks back in order to select and rework what has been lived. Initially conceived as a feeling of homesickness associated with exile or uprooting oneself, nostalgia can actually operate at aesthetic and narrative levels, creating ambiguous stories, images, structures and collective memories. Nostalgia on film has the ability to shape an idealized past acting as a refuge from the present; it can function as a reflexive and critical flashback, and work as a tool for generational recognition or heritage preservation.
In The Future of Nostalgia (2001), Svetlana Boym distinguishes two major forms of nostalgia throughout literary fiction: restorative nostalgia, which works to recapture and idealize a lost past, and reflective nostalgia, which favours some critical distance, questioning the very mechanisms of memory. For Boym, nostalgia is not a daydream of the past, it represents a complex experience, combining a desire for continuity with an awareness of the irreversibility of time. Boym observes that nostalgia is often mobilized in response to rapid social, historical and technological changes, and acts as an emotional defence in the context of national tensions.
In contemporary film and television studies, nostalgia is analysed as a complex phenomenon shaping narratives, aesthetic forms and modes of reception. Following on from earlier works (Powrie, 1997 ; Vincendeau, 2001 ; Cook, 2005 ; Hodgin, 2011), recent research has focused on the multidimensionality of nostalgia, notably on its role in relation to heritage, the construction of identity and cultural discourses (Sperb, 2016). For example, Simon Reynolds (2011) examines a tendency termed as « retromania », observed throughout the cultural industries. Fantin, Févry and Niemeyer (2021) suggest an interdisciplinary approach which links nostalgia, media and technologies, underlining the growing impact of digital cultures on our relation to memories. Other notable works include Kathryn Pallister’s (2019) analysis of nostalgia in the era of streaming, where platforms are particularly foregrounding their heritage catalogues as part of their programming strategies. All these works underline the mutability of such a concept, and its key role throughout contemporary forms of interactions between past, present, and media technologies.
The conference will explore these current dynamics, inviting all theoretical approaches (reception, aesthetics, technique, production, etc.) through four complementary strands, without any chronological or geographical limits regarding the case studies. Nostalgia will be studied as an aesthetic construction, a cultural phenomenon, and an ideological framework.
Narratives and characters
The first strand will examine narratives and characters marked by nostalgia (Guy, 2018; La Belle Époque, 2019; Nostalgia, 2022) and investigating memory. It includes, but is not limited to: the reimagining of existing ‘universes’ (Disney, Harry Potter, Star Wars, Marvel, etc.); remakes (La Fille du puisatier, 2011; La vita davanti a sé, 2020, etc.), sequels (Les Bronzés 3 : amis pour la vie, 2006; Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, 2023; etc.); heritage films (Le Comte de Monte-Cristo, 2024); biopics (The Crown, 2016-2023; Barbara, 2017; Moi qui t’aimais, 2025). Nostalgia also manifests itself in representations of aging and the processes of digital de-aging, while intersecting with questions of gender and class.
Nostalgia for recent times
The second strand will explore the construction of nostalgia for recent times: how can nostalgia for the 1980s, 1990s or 2000s be understood? Examples include, but are not limited to: television shows like Stranger Things, That ‘90s Show or How I Met Your Father, as well as films such as Atomic Blonde (2017), Captain Marvel (2019), Turning Red (2022) and L’Amour ouf (2024). The aim is to investigate what appears to be a shortening of time between the period nostalgically reconstructed onscreen, and viewers’ own present – a phenomenon which seems to be accelerating.
Collective memory and history
The third strand will focus on collective memory, with an interest for practices of spectatorship such as cinephilia and collecting (for example, Carlotta Films’ new designs for classic films), which helps preserving and reviving shared cultural memories. This strand will also investigate how history is written onscreen – through war films and television series, media forms of historical documentaries – and consider how these works select, organize and stage past events which sustain a sense collective nostalgia and shared memory.
Industries and nostalgia
Lastly, the fourth strand will study how industries engage with the concept of nostalgia. At the production stage, this involves workers’ circulations and exiles, the use of analogue practices and materials for specific projects, and the emergence of new hybrid terms, such as “tradigital” in the field of animation. Similar trends can be found at the level of distribution, exhibition and curation via the development of dedicated festivals (Cannes Classics, Il Cinema Ritrovato, Cinema Rediscovered), magazines (Schnock) and catalogues (notably on streaming platforms); or at the level of marketing, with promotional strategies based on vintage aesthetics.
Submission details & deadline:
Abstracts in French or in English (c. 300 words), alongside a paper title and a short biography, are to be sent to the four following email addresses by 19 December 2025: eve.benhamou@u-bordeaux-montaigne.fr ; berenice.bonhomme@u-bordeaux-montaigne.fr ; gwenlegras@wanadoo.fr ; loick.massonnaud@u-bordeaux-montaigne.fr .
Papers can be written in French or English. A publication of conference proceedings is planned.
Organising committee:
Eve Benhamou, Bérénice Bonhomme, Gwénaëlle Le Gras, Loïck Massonnaud
Scientific committee:
Internal members (Université Bordeaux Montaigne):
Eve Benhamou, Pierre Beylot, Bérénice Bonhomme, Camille Gendrault, Gwénaëlle Le Gras, Clément Puget, Marguerite Vappererau.
External members:
Sébastien Févry (Université catholique de Louvain), Mary Harrod (University of Warwick), Hélène Laurichesse (Université de Toulouse-Jean Jaurès), Raphaëlle Moine (Université Sorbonne Nouvelle – Paris 3), Camille Pierre (Université Toulouse 2-Jean Jaurès), Katalin Pór (Université Paris 8), Delphine Robic-Diaz (Université de Tours), Ginette Vincendeau (King’s College London)
