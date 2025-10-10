Diderot studies, t. 41 : "Voice and sound in Diderot / Diderot entre son et voix"

Table of contents / Table des matières

Introduction by D. Loughridge and S. Sanders

I. Voice, Gesture and Performance

Ellen Welch, « Diderot’s Seductive Voices, Between Sensibility and Rhetoric »

M. Lane, « Diderot à part, or Listening in Le Paradoxe sur le comédien »

Hedy Law, « Not Dancing the Vile Pantomime: The Figuring of the Sociable Philosophe in Le Neveu de Rameau »

D. Thomas, « What is Song?: Past, Present, and Future Voices in Le Neveu de Rameau »

II. Sound Recorded in Text

Z. Xiao, « La voix textuelle ou quand l’écrit parle à haute voix chez Diderot »

C. de Courson, « Écoutes réduites et mirages d’oreille : formes de l’audition acousmatique chez Diderot »

N. Raschi, « De l’acoustique avant toute chose : les Mémoires de Diderot »

H. Cussac, trans. G. Anelio, « Nocturnal Sounds and Lights in La Religieuse or “la formation des idées esthétiques de Diderot” »

III. Sound in Relation to Thought

E. Halley Barnet, « Vibration, Sound, and the Mind: Diderot’s Vibratory Materialism »

N. J. Martin, « Rameau, Diderot, and the “Question of Inversions” »

R. Cypess, « A Woman in the Labyrinth: Angélique Diderot as Composer »

IV. Varia

P. Déan, « Le naufrage en rêve : la détresse aux sources de l’éthique »

Gerhardt Stenger, « De Shaftesbury à Sénèque : la philosophie du bizarre chez Diderot »