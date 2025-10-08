French Studies (79.4) — New research on Zola, Surrealism, democracy, and trauma writing
French Studies Volume 79.4 is now available online — New research on Zola, Surrealism, democracy, and trauma writing.
Liverpool University Press is pleased to inform you of the latest content in French Studies. Published on behalf of the Society for French Studies, the journal is essential reading for those working in and researching all areas of the subject, including language and linguistics (historical and contemporary), all periods and aspects of literature, thought and the history of ideas, cultural studies, film, and critical theory.
French Studies is now part of LUP Open Languages, a new Subscribe to Open initiative designed to make high-quality research in languages, literatures and cultures openly accessible to all. With the support of subscribing institutions, the latest scholarship from French Studies can be made freely available worldwide, while subscribers benefit from exclusive online access to the journal’s rich archives, offering an unparalleled resource for research and teaching.
Table of contents Volume 79, Issue 4
Research Articles
Zola’s Une page d’amour: The Novelist as Japanese Artist
Jennifer Yee
The Serial Surreal Mannequin: The Art of Repetition at the 1938 Exposition internationale du surréalisme
Kate Foster
From Démodé to Defended: The Uses of ‘démocratie libérale’ in France, 1930–80
Hugo Bonin
Inventing Victoire: Maryse Condé’s Grandmother Paradox
Yan Zhao
Mon frère fantôme de Mahi Binebine: la dualité entre le pathologique et l’esthétique
Mohamed Semlali
Écrire sur l’écriture du trauma: la métatextualité dans Le Voyage dans l’Est de Christine Angot
Florence Chadronnet
How ‘Oral’ Becomes ‘Social’: Eye Dialects in Riad Sattouf’s Comics
Elissa Pustka
Etat Present
État présent: Émile Zola
Claire White
Reviews
Jacob Abell, Spiritual and Material Boundaries in Old French Verse: Contemplating the Walls of the Earthly Paradise
Liam Lewis
Corinne Denoyelle, Parler à plusieurs: les polylogues dans la littérature narrative du Moyen Âge
Sophie Marnette
Anthony J. Bruder, Recovering the Medieval in the French Renaissance: Claude Fauchet’s ‘Veilles ou Observations’
Jack Nunn
Luca Di Sabatino, Le Roman de Edipus: imprimé à Paris par Michel Le Noir (1519)
Tania Van Hemelryck
Pascale Mounier, Le Roman à la Renaissance
Virginia Krause
Alice Aurelia Roullière, Ronsard’s Epic Clouds and Ghosts: Illusions and ‘Idoles’ in Early Modern French Literature
Denis Bjaï
The issue includes over forty detailed reviews covering medieval to contemporary literature, language, and culture.
Obituary
OBITUARY: ISABELLE McNEILL (1979–2025)
Emma Wilson
Abstracts
ABSTRACTS
