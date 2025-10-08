French Studies (79.4) — New research on Zola, Surrealism, democracy, and trauma writing

French Studies Volume 79.4 is now available online — New research on Zola, Surrealism, democracy, and trauma writing.

Liverpool University Press is pleased to inform you of the latest content in French Studies. Published on behalf of the Society for French Studies, the journal is essential reading for those working in and researching all areas of the subject, including language and linguistics (historical and contemporary), all periods and aspects of literature, thought and the history of ideas, cultural studies, film, and critical theory.

French Studies is now part of LUP Open Languages, a new Subscribe to Open initiative designed to make high-quality research in languages, literatures and cultures openly accessible to all. With the support of subscribing institutions, the latest scholarship from French Studies can be made freely available worldwide, while subscribers benefit from exclusive online access to the journal’s rich archives, offering an unparalleled resource for research and teaching.

Recommend a subscription to your librarian to help support open access >



Table of contents Volume 79, Issue 4

Research Articles

Zola’s Une page d’amour: The Novelist as Japanese Artist

Jennifer Yee

The Serial Surreal Mannequin: The Art of Repetition at the 1938 Exposition internationale du surréalisme

Kate Foster

From Démodé to Defended: The Uses of ‘démocratie libérale’ in France, 1930–80

Hugo Bonin

Inventing Victoire: Maryse Condé’s Grandmother Paradox

Yan Zhao

Mon frère fantôme de Mahi Binebine: la dualité entre le pathologique et l’esthétique

Mohamed Semlali

Écrire sur l’écriture du trauma: la métatextualité dans Le Voyage dans l’Est de Christine Angot

Florence Chadronnet

How ‘Oral’ Becomes ‘Social’: Eye Dialects in Riad Sattouf’s Comics

Elissa Pustka

Etat Present

État présent: Émile Zola

Claire White

Reviews

Jacob Abell, Spiritual and Material Boundaries in Old French Verse: Contemplating the Walls of the Earthly Paradise

Liam Lewis

Corinne Denoyelle, Parler à plusieurs: les polylogues dans la littérature narrative du Moyen Âge

Sophie Marnette

Anthony J. Bruder, Recovering the Medieval in the French Renaissance: Claude Fauchet’s ‘Veilles ou Observations’

Jack Nunn

Luca Di Sabatino, Le Roman de Edipus: imprimé à Paris par Michel Le Noir (1519)

Tania Van Hemelryck

Pascale Mounier, Le Roman à la Renaissance

Virginia Krause

Alice Aurelia Roullière, Ronsard’s Epic Clouds and Ghosts: Illusions and ‘Idoles’ in Early Modern French Literature

Denis Bjaï

View the full list of reviews online >

The issue includes over forty detailed reviews covering medieval to contemporary literature, language, and culture.

Obituary

OBITUARY: ISABELLE McNEILL (1979–2025)

Emma Wilson

Abstracts

ABSTRACTS



Best wishes,

Liverpool University Press