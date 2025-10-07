Études anglaises, n°4/2024 : "Lord Byron. Bicentenary Issue" (dir. Laurent Folliot)

Sommaire en ligne via Cairn…

LAURENT FOLLIOT, Introduction : Lord Byron In Memoriam, Yet Again

CHRISTOPH BODE, Byron, mise en scène. ‘Self’-Dramatization and the Fiction of Authenticity

PAULINE HORTOLLAND, “Outworn Europe”: Liberal Visions of South America in Byron’s “The Age of Bronze” and in Barbauld’s Eighteen Hundred and Eleven

MARTIN PROCHÁZKA, Harold’s Mobility as a Growth of Negativity: Byron’s Childe Harold’s Pilgrimage and Nietzsche’s Untimely Meditations

MIRKA HOROVÁ, “We are born for lateness”: Byron and Cixous Writing the Present

MARC PORÉE, Byron en français : de quelques traductions récentes

KAROL BEFFA, Mettre Byron en musique

Varia

FRANÇOIS SPECQ, Espacer le temps : quête du réel et existence citoyenne chez Henry David Thoreau