Études anglaises, n°4/2024 : "Lord Byron. Bicentenary Issue" (dir. Laurent Folliot)
Publié le par Faculté des lettres - Université de Lausanne
LAURENT FOLLIOT, Introduction : Lord Byron In Memoriam, Yet Again
CHRISTOPH BODE, Byron, mise en scène. ‘Self’-Dramatization and the Fiction of Authenticity
PAULINE HORTOLLAND, “Outworn Europe”: Liberal Visions of South America in Byron’s “The Age of Bronze” and in Barbauld’s Eighteen Hundred and Eleven
MARTIN PROCHÁZKA, Harold’s Mobility as a Growth of Negativity: Byron’s Childe Harold’s Pilgrimage and Nietzsche’s Untimely Meditations
MIRKA HOROVÁ, “We are born for lateness”: Byron and Cixous Writing the Present
MARC PORÉE, Byron en français : de quelques traductions récentes
KAROL BEFFA, Mettre Byron en musique
Varia
FRANÇOIS SPECQ, Espacer le temps : quête du réel et existence citoyenne chez Henry David Thoreau