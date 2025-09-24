Chaucer à l’ère du médiévalisme. In sondry ages and sundry londes (Nancy)

Le colloque international “Chaucer à l’ère du médiévalisme : In sondry ages and sundry londes“, organisé par Justine Breton et Jonathan Fruoco, se déroulera à l’Université de Lorraine à Nancy (Présidence Léopold, 34 Cr Léopold, 54000 Nancy) les 13-14 novembre 2025.

Il est mené avec le soutien des laboratoires SAMA (Université de Lorraine) et CREA (Université Paris Nanterre), ainsi que du Pôle LLECT de l'Université de Lorraine, de Modernités médiévales et de la New Chaucer Society.

Programme

Thursday 13th, November 2025 / Jeudi 13 novembre 2025

9h30: Accueil

10h: Welcome and introduction / Mot d’accueil et introduction scientifique. Justine Breton et Jonathan Fruoco, au nom du comité scientifique

Presentation by New Chaucer Society President / Mot de la présidente de la New Chaucer Society, Candace Barrington

10h15: Keynote conference, Marion Turner (J.R.R. Tolkien Professor of English, Oxford), “The Idea of Fiction: Medieval and Modern”

Session 1: Geoffrey Chaucer All Around the World

Moderation: Jonathan Fruoco

11h30: Candace Barrington, “Changing the Ever-Changing: Translating Chaucer”

12h: Camille-Apollonia Narducci, “Chaucer, Godofredo Chaucer, héros espagnol !”

12h30-14h30: Lunch / Déjeuner

Session 2: Reading Chaucer in the 19th and 20th Centuries

Moderation: Aude Martin

14h30: Daniel Najork, “The Tenderness of Youth: Reading the “Prioress’s Tale” in Nineteenth-Century England”

15h: Hugo Lacoue-Labarthe, “Deux performances médiévalistes: J.R.R. Tolkien et Pier Paolo Pasolini, ou comment trouver Chaucer à son pied”

15h30: Pause

Session 3: Chaucer on the Big Screen

Moderation: Justine Breton

15h45: Danko Kamčevski, “A Poet Errant”

16h15: Larry Scanlon, “Geoffrey Chaucer and Spike Lee: The Pardoner’s Tale and Da 5 Bloods”

16h45: Pause

17h: Screening of A Knight’s Tale (2001) / Projection commentée du film Chevalier (2001) en VO, Justine Breton

Friday 14th, November 2025 / Vendredi 14 novembre 2025

10h: Welcome / Accueil

10h15: “Chaucer’s Shadow, Gower’s Voice: A Video Interview with Bruce Holsinger”, Bruce W. Holsinger (University of Virginia, romancier/novelist) and Jonathan Fruoco

Session 4: What Remains of Chaucer Today?

Moderation: Candace Barrington

11h: Jonathan Fruoco, “Here, There, and Everywhere: Chaucer's Afterlife in Paul McCartney's Work”

11h30: Justine Breton, workshop “Buying Chaucer: Medieval Literature as Another Product”

12h-14h: Lunch / Déjeuner

Session 5: Reading Chaucer with Gender Studies

Moderation: Fabien Bièvre-Perrin

14h: Lucy Fleming, “‘The dirtiest story I know’: Chaucerian Obscenity, Chrononormativity, and The Big Bang Theory”

14h30: Christina Carlson, “Chappell Roan, The Wife of Bath, and the Politics of Cunt”

15h: Yohann Chanoir, “Chaucer mis à nu… Le recyclage des Contes de Canterbury dans les cinémas érotique et pornographique”

15h30: Pause

15h45: Closing remarks / Conclusions et perspectives

16h: End of congress / Fin du colloque