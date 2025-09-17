Programme ERC TranslAtWar | Recrutement d'un contrat postdoctoral en littérature comparée
Un contrat postdoctoral en littérature comparée – Programme ERC TranslAtWar
L’ERC TranslAtWar recrute un postdoctorant pour analyser les pratiques de traduction en temps de guerre.
Poste à pourvoir :
Postdoctorat 2 : La traduction littéraire aux Pays-Bas sous l’occupation allemande (1940-1945)
- Lieu : Nantes Université
- Durée : Contrat de 2 ans à partir de Décembre 2025
- Date limite de candidature : 19 Octobre 2025
Ce poste offre une opportunité unique d’intégrer une équipe internationale et d’explorer le rôle des écrivains-traducteurs et des pratiques de traduction en contexte de guerre.
Détails et candidature sur Euraxess : https://euraxess.ec.europa.eu/node/349505/
--
Postdoctoral Positions in Comparative Literature – ERC TranslAtWar Program
The ERC TranslAtWar project is hiring a postdoctoral researchers to analyze official policy and actual practice of literary translation during wartime.
Position available:
Postdoc 2: Literary translation in the Netherlands during the German Occupation (1940-1945)
- Location: Nantes Université
- Duration: 2-year contract, starting in December 2025
- Application deadline: October 19, 2025
This position offers a unique opportunity to join an international research team and explore the role of writer-translators and translation practices in wartime.
Full details and application on Euraxess: https://euraxess.ec.europa.eu/node/349505/