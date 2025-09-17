Programme ERC TranslAtWar | Recrutement d'un contrat postdoctoral en littérature comparée

Un contrat postdoctoral en littérature comparée – Programme ERC TranslAtWar

L’ERC TranslAtWar recrute un postdoctorant pour analyser les pratiques de traduction en temps de guerre.

Poste à pourvoir :

Postdoctorat 2 : La traduction littéraire aux Pays-Bas sous l’occupation allemande (1940-1945)

Lieu : Nantes Université

Durée : Contrat de 2 ans à partir de Décembre 2025

Date limite de candidature : 19 Octobre 2025

Ce poste offre une opportunité unique d’intégrer une équipe internationale et d’explorer le rôle des écrivains-traducteurs et des pratiques de traduction en contexte de guerre.

Détails et candidature sur Euraxess : https://euraxess.ec.europa.eu/node/349505/

--

Postdoctoral Positions in Comparative Literature – ERC TranslAtWar Program

The ERC TranslAtWar project is hiring a postdoctoral researchers to analyze official policy and actual practice of literary translation during wartime.

Position available:

Postdoc 2: Literary translation in the Netherlands during the German Occupation (1940-1945)

Location: Nantes Université

Duration: 2-year contract, starting in December 2025

Application deadline: October 19, 2025

This position offers a unique opportunity to join an international research team and explore the role of writer-translators and translation practices in wartime.

Full details and application on Euraxess: https://euraxess.ec.europa.eu/node/349505/