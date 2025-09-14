Configurations (I) : espace, lieu, ontologie (revue Concordia Discors vs. Discordia Concors)

Appel à contributions

Concordia Discors vs. Discordia Concors, no 23/2025

Configurations (I) : Espace, lieu, ontologie

Largement compris comme une préoccupation renouvelée pour l’espace dans les sciences humaines, le « tournant spatial » a généralement été associé à des développements critiques et théoriques, initialement nourris par les spécificités du paradigme culturel postmoderne et les préoccupations poststructuralistes, motivés par une compréhension renouvelée de la centralité de l’espace dans la culture occidentale durant la seconde moitié du XXe siècle.

Le fait que, au cours des décennies suivantes, les études dans ce domaine n’aient cessé de gagner en ampleur témoigne de la pertinence accrue du sujet dans le contexte actuel. Ce mouvement nous a également fourni un appareil critique et un langage permettant d’explorer l’espace sous diverses perspectives. Il propose ainsi des manières de concevoir la spatialité à la fois comme inhérente à notre matérialité – par exemple, à travers l’espace cartésien –, mais aussi comme une construction façonnée par les pratiques culturelles, et réciproquement. L’espace devient, en fin de compte, un produit de ces pratiques lorsqu’il est investi de sens dans son appropriation comme lieu social et expérientiel, s’impliquant alors dans des pratiques signifiantes, nourrissant en retour la matérialité qu’il contribue à façonner par le biais des représentations culturelles du monde, de la réalité et de soi.

Un aspect particulièrement convergent de ce « langage de l’espace » est la récurrence d’une attention particulière portée aux configurations, sous des formes variées – cartographies, mappings, topologies, architectures, diagrammes – qui, en elles-mêmes, soulignent une spatialisation, à divers degrés d’abstraction, intrinsèque à la fois à l’objet d’étude et aux moyens de le questionner. Cette spatialisation est elle-même un symptôme du contexte culturel dans lequel ce questionnement prend place, d’autant plus que de telles configurations imprègnent non seulement les représentations et les pratiques contemporaines, mais aussi les technologies mêmes – numériques, en réseau, virtuelles, augmentées – qui les médiatisent.

Nous attendons des contributions en anglais, français, allemand, italien ou espagnol pour le 23ème numéro de la revue académique Concordia Discors vs. Discordia Concors: Researches into Comparative Literature, Contrastive Linguistics, Cross-Cultural and Translation Strategies (http://condisdiscon.blogspot.com/2021) explorant la présence et les effets des configurations orientées spatialement dans la construction et la communication des représentations de la réalité, de l’expérience et de soi.

Les résumés

- seront rédigés en anglais et ne dépasseront pas 150 mots

- seront accompagnés de 5 mots-clés et d’une bionote en anglais (avec le nom de l’auteur, son affiliation, les domaines de recherche et l’adresse électronique)

- mentionneront la section préférée (Littérature Comparée, Linguistique Contrastive, Stratégies Interculturelles, Stratégies de Traduction, Approches Interartistiques, Comptes-Rendus et Présentations).

Éditeur-en-chef : Gina Măciucă (Université « Ştefan cel Mare » de Suceava, Roumanie, ginamaciuca@litere.usv.ro)

Contacts :

Alexandru Diaconescu : alexandrudiaconescu@litere.usv.ro

Olga Gancevici : olgagancevici@litere.usv.ro

Date de tombée (deadline) : 1er novembre 2025

Call for papers



Concordia Discors vs. Discordia Concors 23/2025



Configurations (I): Space, Place, Ontology



Broadly understood as a renewed preoccupation with space in the human sciences, the ‘spatial turn’ has generally been associated with critical and theoretical developments that were originally fuelled by the specifics of the postmodern cultural paradigm and poststructuralist concerns, motivated by the understanding of the renewed centrality of space in Western culture during the latter half of the twentieth century. The fact that, in the intervening decades, studies in the field have constantly gained momentum only testifies to the increased relevance of the topic in the current context. Moreover, it has provided us with a critical apparatus and a language that allow for investigating space through a variety of perspectives – amounting, ultimately, to ways of considering spatiality both as inherent in our materiality – as, for example Cartesian space –, shaping cultural practices, and as a product of the latter, as it becomes invested with meaning in its appropriation as social and experiential place and thus becoming involved in signification practices, ultimately feeding back into materiality, the shaping of which it determines through the medium of cultural representations of reality, the world and the self.

One particularly convergent aspect of this ‘language of space’ is the recurrence of a particular focus given to configurations, in a variety of forms – cartographies, mappings, topologies, architectures, diagrams – which, in themselves, emphasise a spatialisation – of various degrees of abstraction – that is intrinsic as much to the object of study as to the means of questioning it – which is, itself, a symptom of the cultural background against which this questioning occurs – all the more so as such configurations suffuse not only contemporary representations and practices but also the very underlying technologies – digital, networked, virtual, augmented – that mediate them.

We invite submissions in English, French, German, Italian or Spanish for the 23rd issue of the peer-reviewed academic journal Concordia Discors vs. Discordia Concors: Researches into Comparative Literature, Contrastive Linguistics, Cross-Cultural and Translation Strategies (http://condisdiscon.blogspot.com) exploring the presence and effects of spatially-oriented configurations in the construction and the communication of representations of reality, experience, and the self.

Contributions in extenso should be be sent no later than November 1st to the contacts listed below, along with

● an abstract in English (no longer than 150 words)

● a short bionote (in English)

● 5 keywords (in English)

● an indication of the section preferred (Comparative Literature, Contrastive Linguistics, Cross-Cultural Strategies, Translation Strategies, Cross-Artistic Approaches, Reviews and Presentations)

Contacts:

Alexandru Diaconescu: alexandrudiaconescu@litere.usv.ro

Olga Gancevici: olgagancevici@litere.usv.ro