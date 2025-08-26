Conference Session on Women's Agency and Political Discourses in Francophone Africa (Harrisonburg, USA)

Conference Session on Women's Agency and Political Discourses in Francophone Africa

This conference session invites papers that explore the dynamic roles, voices, and strategies of women in shaping political discourses across Francophone Africa for the upcoming WIF conference to be held May 7–9, 2026, on the theme“Visible and Invisible Transgressions” at James Madison University in Harrisonburg/USA. Literature on feminist theory, African cultural politics, and citizenship studies has demonstrated how women are not just subjects of rights but active authors of political belonging. While women’s activism and leadership have often been under-represented in mainstream narratives, their interventions, whether in grassroots mobilisation, political institutions, intellectual production, or transnational networks, have profoundly influenced debates around governance, democracy, human rights, and social transformation. This session aims to create a vibrant space for dialogue among scholars, activists, and practitioners committed to understanding and amplifying women’s political agency in Francophone Africa.

We seek contributions that critically engage with women’s agency in political spheres, broadly defined, from the colonial to the contemporary era. Themes of interest may include (but are not limited to):

• Women, migration, transnational solidarities, diaspora activism, and global feminist networks.

• Women and political leadership in postcolonial societies

• Women’s participation in nationalist, liberation, and postcolonial movements.

• Feminist critiques of power, patriarchy, and state-building.

• Women’s voices in diplomacy, peacebuilding, conflict resolution, and transitional justice.

• Intersectionality and political belonging: class, ethnicity, religion, and generation.

• Representations of women in political discourse, media, and cultural production.

• The challenges and prospects of women’s leadership in political parties, civil society, and public office.

• Women in faith-based political discourses.

• The politics of voice and silence in women’s autobiographies.

• Gendered politics and sexuolitics.

• Ecofeminism and political discourse around climate justice

• Women and political rhetoric in Francophone Africa

We particularly encourage interdisciplinary approaches and case studies from diverse Francophone contexts (South, West, Central, and North Africa, as well as the diaspora). Comparative reflections across regions and languages are also welcome.

Submission Guidelines:

Please submit a 250-300 word abstract and a short bio (100 words) by September 19, 2025, to Dr. Tshimpaka at leon.tshimpaka@up.ac.za and Dr. Saidou at saidouax@jmu.edu. Selected participants will be notified by December 19, 2025, for the WIF 2026 Conference. Follow the link for the registration processes: (https://www.jmu.edu/languages/events/women-in-french-conference/papers.shtml). Full papers will be retained for publication in an edited volume on “Women’s Agency and Political Discourses in Francophone Africa”. The presentation will be made in both languages (English and French).