Aesthetics and Politics of Magic in Literature and Media (ACLA conference 2026, Montréal)

Aesthetics and Politics of Magic in Literature and Media.

From times immemorial, magic has been a foundational, albeit elusive component of societies. Magic infused the popular scene in the 20th century through the influence of Tolkien's work. By the end of the century, new technologies, innovative media and storytelling forms revolutionized the representation of magic. Today, it is a pop culture phenomenon that ranges from neopaganism, to mystical tourism, and the figure of the witch.

In this context, our seminar aims to investigate the aesthetics and politics of magic in the 20th and 21st century literature and media - cinema, tv shows, tabletop, video games, comics, etc.

We aim to explore magic as a trope - its representation and the aesthetic challenges it poses. We would like to investigate the influence of a given medium on the performativity of magical practices. Fantasy tabletops like Dungeons and Dragons, and video games have popularized and increased the use of magic in contemporary fictional storytelling. They adapt and transpose magical tropes and characters into ludic and narrative elements through the influence of Tolkien who established modern fantasy (Michael J. Tresca). Questions of intertextuality, transposition, modernization and circulation in literature and interactive media are of interest in our conversation.

The political aspect of the topic at hand invites panelists to explore the postcolonial, racial, and environmental significance of the representation of magic in contemporary art. Indeed, magic also offers an invaluable counterpoint to European modernity and rationalism. It is very often thought in binary terms as black/evil, and white/pure. Yvonne Chireau explored the notion of "black magic" and underlined the association between vodou, black magic (as a form of "illicit" spirituality) and racial blackness.

As a result, we invite contributions related to writing, reading and interpreting magic in literature and media. Potential contributions can include (but are not limited to) the following topics:

- Nostalgia and the return of ancestral practices. The mythical conceptualization of the world and nature.

- The postcolonial aspect of magic in literature; its role as a counterpoint to European rationalism and modernity. The racial component of "black magic" and its relationship to indigeneity.

- The ecological dimension to magic and the alternative it offers to consumerism and to our modern lifestyle.

- Rewriting of magical tropes and/or characters (Tolkien, J.K.Rowling, George R.R. Martin, etc.)

- The influence of the media (traditional and interactive) in the representation and conception of magic.

- Magic in fantasy, urban fantasy, science-fantasy, superheroes, magical realism, etc.

- The transposition and adaptation of magico-folkloric and mythical themes. The intertextuality, syncretism and creolization at play in the circulation of myths and magico-religious beliefs and practices.

- The contemporary significance of magic in social networks.

—

The submission needs to be done via the ACLA portal : https://www.acla.org/annual-meeting/seminars-2026/submit-paper-proposal

If you have any questions, please email Audrey Halley auhalley@iu.edu or Julie Malet jmalet@iu.edu

If you want more information about the ACLA conference, please visit the website https://www.acla.org/annual-meeting