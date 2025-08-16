Regeneration in Morocco: Memory, Identity, & Innovation (Nemla 2026, Pittsburgh, USA)

This session delves into Morocco’s layered history to examine how regeneration unfolds through intergenerational dialogue and cultural memory. From Amazigh-Arab wisdom to the digital creativity of contemporary youth, Moroccan society offers unique insights into how a nation reinvents itself while honoring its roots.

How can Amazigh-Arab traditions and oral histories serve as tools for cultural and environmental resilience?

What lessons do Moroccan historical milestones offer for today’s civic regeneration?

In what ways are young Moroccans reshaping narratives of identity and social change through art,social media, and education?

Both French and English proposals are welcome.

The event date: 5-8 March 2026

Submission details:

Abstracts: 250-300 words

submit here: https://cfplist.com/nemla/Home/S/21602