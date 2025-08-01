Call for editorial board, ATRAS Journal

Atras Journal (ISSN: 2710-8759) is an international, peer-reviewed, open-access journal dedicated to fostering interdisciplinary scholarship in literature, linguistics, cultural studies, gender studies, and translation. Issued by the University of Saida, Algeria, we prioritize multilingual contributions (English, French, and Arabic) and aim to bridge academic discourse across global communities.

Learn more: https://atras-univ-saida.dz/en/

We invite applications for editorial roles. We seek scholars to join our Editorial Committee in the following capacities:

1. Associate Editors

2. Section Editors (specializing in linguistics, cultural studies, or translation)

3. Review Board Members

Responsibilities:

- Oversee the peer-review process for submitted manuscripts.

- Advise on journal strategy, special issues, and interdisciplinary collaborations.

- Promote the journal within academic networks.

- Ensure ethical standards and scholarly rigor.

Qualifications:

- PhD or equivalent expertise in a relevant field (e.g., literature, linguistics, gender studies, education, translation studies).

- Peer-review experience in academic publishing.

- Multilingual proficiency (English + Arabic/French preferred).

- Commitment to advancing open-access scholarship.

Why Join?

- Shape the future of a growing international journal.

- Collaborate with scholars from Europe, America, Asia, and Australia.

- Enhance your academic profile through editorial leadership.

- Contribute to equitable knowledge dissemination.

How to Apply:

Submit the following to Prof. Nadia Ghounane (atras@univ-saida.dz) by [25 September 2025]:

1- A CV highlighting editorial/review experience.

A brief statement (300 words) outlining:

Your alignment with ATRAS’s mission.

Proposed contributions to the journal (e.g., thematic priorities, regional engagement).

Key Dates:

- Application Deadline: 25 September 2025

- Announcement of New Committee Members: 15 October 2025

Contact:

For inquiries, contact

- Editor-in-Chief: Prof. Nadia Ghounane (atras@univ-saida.dz)

- Editorial Office: Mr. Meraoune Mebarki (mebarkimerouanedz@gmail.com)

Linguistic Field(s):

Applied Linguistics

Ling & Literature

Psycholinguistics

Sociolinguistics

Translation

Subject Language(s): English, French, and Arabic