Espaces interdits, espaces politiques (Boulogne-sur-Mer)

L’université du Littoral Côte d'Opale se propose d’organiser un ensemble de trois journées d’études consacrés aux espaces interdits dans les romans francophones et anglophones des XIXe, XXe and XXIe siècles.

Les espaces interdits sont pléthore en littérature, le plus célèbre étant peut-être le fameux château éponyme du roman de Kafka. Toute l’intrigue s’organise autour d’un long discours engendré par l’impossibilité de pénétrer l’espace interdit. Cette interdiction est le ferment de l’œuvre, sa condition. Il s’agira donc de comprendre la façon dont l’espace interdit peut opérer comme moteur du récit, apte à se muer en ce que Philippe Hamon nomme un « embrayeur de narrativité » (33). L’objet de ces journées est double : nous nous intéresserons d’une part à la place que l’espace occupe dans l’économie du récit, et d’autre part à la fonction symbolique que celui-ci exerce dans la signification globale de l’œuvre. Le mot espace est entendu au sens large de « surface déterminée, à l’intérieur d’une habitation, ou surface découverte, élément du paysage » (CNRTL). Il peut donc s’agir d’une pièce, d’une maison, d’un quartier, d’une région, d’une île, d’une forêt, etc., et nous accueillerons des propositions de communications portant sur des espaces de tous types, qui pourront être aussi bien intérieurs qu’extérieurs, clos ou ouverts, connus ou inconnus, lointains ou proches...

Le premier volet de cette série de journées s’intitule Espaces interdits, espaces politiques. Le terme politique s’entend ici au sens d’organisation, de structuration sociale, impliquant un certain nombre de présupposés et de répercussions, qui se reflètent dans l’espace littéraire. Nous nous intéresserons, dans cette perspective, aux espaces interdits, que ce soit à l’ensemble du corps social ou à certains personnages ou groupes de personnages. Quelles sont les formes, les raisons et les modalités de ces systèmes d’interdiction spatiale ? Qui les transgresse, et dans quel but ? On y étudiera l’espace comme reflet du fonctionnement social, sociétal et familial au sein du roman francophone et anglophone. Toutes les frontières sociales pourront être étudiées : genre, statut social, ethnique, tabous familiaux… La transgression, du latin transgredior qui signifie littéralement passer d’un espace à l’autre en traversant une frontière, avait à l’origine un sens uniquement spatial, et ce n’est qu’au fil des siècles qu’il s’est doublé d’un sens moral, notamment en français moderne (Westphal 73). Le passage d’un espace à l’autre s’accompagne alors bien souvent d’une forme de transgression de type moral, et ce d’autant plus si l’espace pénétré est interdit : c’est le cas par exemple dans The Beach of Falesá de Robert Louis Stevenson, où le protagoniste se rend dans la partie déserte de l’île et contrevient par là-même à l’interdit de son ennemi Case, ce qui conduit à accélération de l’intrigue culminant dans la confrontation paroxystique entre les deux hommes, et permet finalement le dénouement de l’intrigue.

La transgression comme moteur narratif occupera donc une place importante dans nos réflexions, et l’on pourra s’interroger sur la façon dont nombre de romans s’organisent autour d’une transgression impliquant la pénétration d’un espace interdit, ce qui mène souvent à une reconfiguration globale des dynamiques propres aux personnages et au récit. Le passage dans cet espace interdit peut en effet conduire à une forme d’initiation (Turner ; Van Gennep), et à la mise en question d’un certain nombre de codes ou de normes, qu’ils soient politiques ou même génériques et littéraires. Les espaces interdits peuvent alors s’apparenter à des utopies, ou encore à ce que Michel Foucault définit comme des hétérotopies, à savoir « des sortes de contre-emplacements, sortes d’utopies effectivement réalisées dans lesquelles [...] tous les autres emplacements réels que l’on peut trouver à l’intérieur de la culture sont à la fois représentés, contestés et inversés » (749). Il évoque en particulier un type d’hétérotopie qu’il nomme « hétérotopie de crise », un espace « interdit » où sont relégués certains membres des sociétés dites « primitives » du fait de leur transgressivité au regard de la norme (750). On pourra s’interroger sur la validité de ce concept pour qualifier les espaces interdits au-delà du cadre des sociétés primitives, et en explorer les modalités dans la littérature moderne : quelles en sont les fonctions et les effets dans l’économie de l’œuvre ? Il s’agira finalement de déterminer dans quelle mesure l’exploration de ces lieux de contestation dans la littérature peut donner lieu à divers types de transgressions littéraires, affectant à la fois la forme et l’appartenance générique de l’œuvre.

On pourra ainsi s’intéresser au concept de « tiers espace » ou de « third space » tel que défini par Homi K. Bhabha en tant que lieu de contestation politique du modèle impérialiste par le biais d’une forme d’hybridité culturelle, et repris par Bertrand Westphal dans une acception plus géocritique : « Le tiers espace est la formulation spatiale de la transgressivité, qui est elle-même un passage (une transition, etc.) et un défi à la norme établie » (123). La notion de « narrative annexe » ou « annexe narrative », développée par Suzanne Keen au sujet du roman victorien, pourra aussi offrir un éclairage intéressant sur la façon dont transgression politique, linguistique et littéraire peuvent aller de pair lorsque le roman explore le passage vers des espaces interdits, dans la mesure où elle associe le dépassement d’une frontière spatiale avec la mise en question de la norme sociale et linguistique victorienne, mais aussi d’un certain nombre de codes génériques et littéraires (121).

Nous accueillerons des communications en anglais ou en français, portant sur les romans francophones et anglophones des 19ème, 20ème et 21ème siècles. Quelques orientations possibles :

• Figuration spatiale des interdits et des systèmes culturels • Migration, immigration : risques aux frontières • Récits d’immigration et d’intégration • Tabous des espaces sociaux, ethniques, et/ou familiaux • Coming out, transition : récits de libération, récits d’angoisse • Déplacements imposés : subir ou résister ? • Reconfiguration des identités individuelles et collectives/politiques • Voyages initiatiques : nécessité de la transgression • Appréhender le monde de l’autre : autour du thirdspace (Soja, 1989) • L’utopie nomade : un monde sans frontière ? • Espace interdit et contestation politique La langue de l’autre : une porte dérobée ?

La journée d’études se tiendra à Boulogne-sur-Mer le vendredi 6 février 2026.

Les propositions de communications en français ou en anglais, d’environ 300 mots et accompagnées d’une courte biobibliographie, sont à envoyer avant le 30 septembre aux trois adresses suivantes : julie.gay@univ-littoral.fr, catherine.haman@univ-littoral.fr, et patrycja.renard@wanadoo.fr.

Comité scientifique : o Riccardo Barontini, Université de Pau et des pays de l’Adour o François Berquin, Université du Littoral Côte d’Opale o Elisa Bricco, Université de Gênes o Patrycja Kurjatto-Renard, Université du Littoral Côte d’Opale o Julie Gay, Université du Littoral Côte d’Opale o Florence Godeau, Université Jean Moulin-Lyon 3 o Catherine Haman, Université du Littoral Côte d’Opale o Bénédicte Meillon, Université d’Angers o Gérald Préher, Université d’Artois o Evelyne Thoizet, Université d’Artois o Marie-Agathe Tilliette, Université du Littoral Côte d’Opale

Bibliographie succincte : Bhabha, Homi K., The Location of Culture, Routledge, 1994. Collot, Michel , Pour une Géographie littéraire, Corti, 2014. Dugast, Jacques, Langlois, Irène et Mouret, François, Littérature et interdits, Presses universitaires de Rennes, Coll. « Interférences », 1998 Foucault, Michel, « Des Espaces autres », Dits et Ecrits 1954-1988, IV (1980-1988), Éd. par Daniel Defert et François Ewald, Gallimard, 1994, p. 752-762.Grangé, Ninon, Philosophie avec personnages. Essai de fictionnalisme politique, Mimèsis, 2024. Hamon, Philippe, Expositions : Littérature et Architecture au XIXe siècle, José Corti, 1989. Keen, Suzanne, Victorian Renovations of the Novel: Narrative Annexes and the Boundaries of Representation, Cambridge University Press, 1998. Kort, Wesley A., Place and Space in Modern Fiction, University Press of Florida, 2004. Lugones, María, “Playfulness, ‘World’-Travelling, and Loving Perception”, Hypatia, Vol. 2, No. 2, 1987. Soja, Edward, Postmodern Geographies: The Reassertion of Space in Critical Social Theory, Verso Press, 1989. Tally, Robert T., Literary Cartographies: Spatiality, Representation, and Narrative, Palgrave Macmillan, 2014. Turner, Victor, The Ritual Process, Aldine, 1969. Van Gennep, Arnold, Les Rites de passage, Picard, 1992. Varvogli, Aliki, Travel and Dislocation in Contemporary American Fiction, Routledge, 2013. Westphal, Bertrand, La Géocritique. Réel, fiction, espace, Éditions de Minuit, coll. « Paradoxe », 2007. Zoberman, Pierre, et Garnier, Xavier (éd.), Qu’est-ce qu’un espace littéraire ?, Presses universitaires de Vincennes, 2006. https://doi.org/10.4000/books.puv.377

—

The University of the Littoral Côte d'Opale proposes to organize a set of three study days devoted to forbidden spaces in French- and English-language novels of the 19th, 20th and 21st centuries.

Forbidden spaces abound in literature: the best known is perhaps the Castle in Kafka’s eponymous novel, whose plot is organized around a long discourse generated by the impossibility of penetrating the forbidden space. This prohibition is the key catalyst for the whole work. We will endeavour to delineate the ways in which the forbidden space can function as the driving force of the narrative, likely to act as what Philippe Hamon calls a “narrativity trigger” (33, our translation). The aim of these three study days will be twofold: on the one hand, we will be interested in the part played by space in the construction of the narrative, and on the other hand, in the symbolic function that it exercises in the overall meaning of the work. The word space is understood in the broad sense of “a certain area, extent, or area of ground; a place where one takes up a position, residence” (The Oxford English Dictionary, 2nd edition). This may include spaces of various scales, from the room to the house, all the way to the neighbourhood or the region, and we welcome proposals for papers dealing with spaces of all types: indoor or outdoor, closed or open, known or unknown, distant or near, insular or continental, natural or urban... The first day of this series is entitled “Forbidden Spaces, Political Spaces”. The term “political” is used here in the sense of a socially sanctioned structure relying on a certain number of prerequisites and concepts and having certain effects, which are reflected in the literary space. In this perspective, we will look at forbidden spaces that may be inaccessible to the entire social body or to certain characters or groups of characters in particular. Why do such systems of spatial interdiction exist, what forms do they take and how do they function? Who transgresses these barriers, and for what purpose? We wish to study space as a reflection of the social, societal and family functioning in novels written in French or in English. All social boundaries can be studied: gender, social status, ethnicity, family taboos, etc. Transgression, from the Latin transgredior which literally means to go from one space to another by crossing a border, originally had a purely spatial meaning, and it was only over the centuries that a moral connotation emerged, especially in modern usage (Westphal 73). Consequently, the physical passage from one space to another is very often accompanied by a form of moral transgression, all the more so if the space entered is forbidden: this is the case, for example, in Robert Louis Stevenson’s The Beach of Falesá, whose protagonist goes to the deserted part of the island and thereby contravenes the prohibition of his enemy Case, which leads to the acceleration of the plot culminating in the climactic confrontation between the two men, and finally resulting in the denouement of the plot.

Transgression will thus be considered as a narrative engine, and we will question the way in which many novels are organized around a transgression involving the penetration of a forbidden space, which often leads to a global reconfiguration of character and narrative dynamics. Entering the forbidden space can indeed lead to a form of initiation (Turner; Van Gennep), and to the questioning of various codes or norms, be they political, generic or literary. Forbidden spaces can be akin to utopias, or to what Michel Foucault defines as heterotopias, that is to say “a kind of counter-location, a kind of actually realized utopia in which [...] all the other real locations that can be found within the culture are at once represented, contested, and inverted” (749, our translation). In particular, Foucault evokes a type of heterotopia that he calls “crisis heterotopia”, a “forbidden” space to which certain members of so-called “primitive” societies are relegated because of their transgressivity with regard to the norm (750). We can interrogate the relevance of this concept to the analysis of forbidden spaces beyond the framework of primitive societies, and explore how it can be applied to modern literature: what may be its functions, and its effects of the narrative form? Last but not least, we will try to determine to what extent the exploration of these places of contestation in literature can give rise to various types of literary transgressions, affecting both the form and the genre of the work. The concept of “third space”, defined by Homi K. Bhabha as a place of political contestation of the imperialist model through a form of cultural hybridity, and taken up by Bertrand Westphal in a more geocritical sense, may help further this analysis: “The third space is the spatial formulation of transgressivity, which is itself a passage (a transition, etc.) and a challenge to the established norm” (123). The notion of “narrative annexes”, developed by Suzanne Keen in relation to the Victorian novel, also offers an interesting insight into the way in which political, linguistic and literary transgression can go hand in hand when the novel explores the passage to forbidden spaces, insofar as it associates the overcoming of a spatial boundary with challenging Victorian social and linguistic norms, as well as a number of generic and literary codes (121).

We will welcome papers in English or in French, focusing on novels written in those languages in the 19th, 20th and 21st centuries.

• Spatial figuration of prohibitions and cultural systems • Migration, immigration: risks at the borders • Immigration and integration narratives • Taboos in social, ethnic, and/or family spaces • Coming out, transition: stories of liberation, stories of anguish • Forced displacement: to suffer or to resist? • Reconfigurating individual and collective/political identities • Initiatory journeys: the necessity of transgression • Understanding the world of the other: around the thirdspace (Soja, 1989) • The nomadic utopia: a world without borders? • Forbidden space and political protest • The language of the other: a backdoor?

The study day will be held in Boulogne-sur-Mer on Friday, February 6, 2026. Proposals for papers in French or English, of about 300 words and accompanied by a short biobibliography, should be sent by September 30 to the following three addresses: julie.gay@univ-littoral.fr, catherine.haman@univ-littoral.fr, et patrycja.renard@wanadoo.fr.