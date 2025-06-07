L’œuvre de Valeria Luiselli à la croisée de la recherche et des arts : "Many voices in the conversation that the book sustains with the past" (ENS Paris)

Scroll down for the English version

L’œuvre de Valeria Luiselli à la croisée de la recherche et des arts :

« Many voices in the conversation that the book sustains with the past »

organisé par Gabrielle Adjerad (UVSQ) et Capucine Rullière (ENS-PSL) à l’ENS-PSL (Paris) le 13 octobre 2025

Autrice de trois romans, de plusieurs essais et d’autres projets artistiques collaboratifs, Valeria Luiselli est une écrivaine mexicaine-américaine née en 1983, diplômée d'un doctorat de littérature comparée à Columbia University, lauréate de nombreux prix, dont la prestigieuse bourse MacArthur, et enseignante à Harvard. Elle a publié des œuvres en espagnol avant de se tourner vers l'anglais pour aborder la crise migratoire du point de vue des enfants originaires d'Amérique Latine et demandeur·euse·s d'asile dans l'essai Tell me How it Ends, livre en quarante questions inspiré de son expérience de traductrice au tribunal qui a nourri le roman Lost Children Archive écrit en parallèle. La publication récente d’un livret tiré de sa dernière performance artistique, Echoes from the Borderlands, témoigne de son travail d’improvisation musicale, de récitation poétique, d’interviews dans un projet collaboratif réalisé avec les artistes sonores Leo Heiblum et Ricardo Giraldo.

Son œuvre emprunte autant aux genres du conte pour enfants qu’à l’autofiction, au roman, à la poésie, à l’essai ou même au questionnaire judiciaire. L’autrice se meut avec une aisance remarquable à travers les formes et les identités narratives, reprenant parfois une même expérience vécue pour la présenter selon des modes fictionnels et non-fictionnels. L’architecture « maximaliste et encyclopédique » (Montero Román 2021) de Lost Children Archive constitue un geste original de réappropriation du canon littéraire, et notamment du « grand roman ambitieux » (« big, ambitious novels », Wood 2000) depuis une perspective minoritaire.

Chez Luiselli s’inventent aussi des formes concrètes ; le livre en particulier, pris dans sa dimension d’objet, ouvre la possibilité d’expérimentations intermédiales. Luiselli, qui a réalisé une carte des balançoires de Harlem, affirme un principe visuel en disant de ses livres qu’ils « fonctionnent selon une cartographie » (Sampson 2017), incluant souvent divers diagrammes et schémas. Dans Lost Children Archive, le livre contient les boîtes que les personnages emportent avec eux dans leur road-trip : des photographies notamment, mais aussi d’autres livres—fictifs ou réels, dans une intertextualité matérialisée par des encadrés, le projet d’une œuvre exposant sa propre genèse.

La forme collective intéresse aussi l’autrice depuis longtemps, puisqu’elle avait déjà travaillé en collaboration directe avec les ouvriers de l’usine Jumex au Mexique pour l’écriture de The Story of my Teeth (2013). Chaque chapitre du livre était en effet soumis pour lecture et discussion aux ouvriers de la Jumex, et leurs commentaires et récits étaient ensuite incorporés dans le texte. Cette volonté de démocratisation et d’interaction informe toute l’œuvre de Luiselli, notamment dans le rapport à la langue. Écrivaine bilingue, Luiselli travaille en effet activement à la constitution d’un lectorat multilingue, en collaboration avec sa traductrice, Christina MacSweeney. À travers un travail créatif de traduction linguistique, l’œuvre de Luiselli se trouve ainsi dans un lieu indéterminé, celui du résidu émotionnel produit par l’arbitraire de la frontière dont parle Gloria Anzaldúa lorsqu’elle évoque les « terres frontalières » (Anzaldúa, 1987) et le féminisme chicana.

L’œuvre de Luiselli permet aussi de réfléchir aux perspectives sociales de l’acte d’écriture et à la position sociologique de l’écrivain·e. Elle occupe une place intéressante dans le champ socio-culturel américain car son travail d’écriture est étroitement lié à sa carrière académique et son activité d’enseignement de la littérature créative. Echoes from the Borderlands est ainsi le résultat d’un projet de recherche-création mené au laboratoire Art Lab de Harvard. Par sa pratique intertextuelle riche et intermédiale, Luiselli cherche et trouve un équilibre entre héritage patrimonial et exigence d’innovation. Son œuvre mêle notamment références à la littérature mexicaine et emprunts aux classiques européens. Elle transforme la citation par sa recontextualisation, ce qui lui permet de se réapproprier autant que de subvertir le canon littéraire et ses institutions. Son travail engagé questionne aussi l’efficacité de la littérature et de l’enseignement dans un moment de crises politiques.

Ce travail sur la forme des œuvres et leur publicisation trouve à la fois son origine et sa visée finale dans le désir de faire passer des voix minoritaires entre les frontières du Mexique et des États-Unis. Ses travaux génèrent une épistémologie patrimoniale dans la confrontation et l’imbrication de différents supports artistiques. La forme documentaire, chez Luiselli, et notamment du documentaire sonore, est ainsi essentielle à la création d’une histoire orale qui rend compte de lieux frontaliers, de vies diasporiques, de mémoires fragmentaires. De nouveaux protocoles reconstituent un passé qui ne subsiste parfois plus que sous la forme d’échos et de voix divergentes, une archive, celle du titre du roman de 2019, bien loin d’un savoir univoque et autoritaire.

Cette journée d’étude a pour objectif de traiter de l’ensemble des écrits et entreprises esthétiques de Valeria Luiselli. Nous accueillons les travaux de chercheur·euses familier·e·s de son œuvre et des réflexions qu’elle suscite pour la création dans une perspective interdisciplinaire. Nous souhaiterions donc solliciter le concours de chercheur·euses issu·e·s des études littéraires (tant anglophones que latino-américaines), visuelles, sonores, et inviter à des démarches de recherche-création (projets sonores, visuels, filmiques, performances…). Les interventions sur la forme documentaire prise en son sens large seront les bienvenues pour éclairer cet aspect trop peu discuté de son œuvre.

En plus des pistes évoquées pourront être envisagés, sans que cette liste ne soit exhaustive, les axes de recherche suivants en lien avec l’œuvre de Valeria Luiselli :

- Paysages américains, mémoire et histoire

- Cartographie et littérature contemporaine des Amériques

- Rapport entre littérature contemporaine et documentaire, notamment sonore

- Utilisations du document et de l’archive dans la littérature migratoire

- Contextes institutionnels, creative writing, modalités de la recherche-création aux États-Unis

- Représentations de la migration

- Genre et féminismes

- Fiction et non-fiction

- Intertextualité, traduction et enjeux de frontière dans les littératures des Amériques

- Publics, interactions avec le lectorat

- Pratiques collaboratives et auteur·ices associé·e·s (Natalie Diaz, Daniel Saldaña París…)

—

Merci d’adresser les propositions de communications en français ou en anglais et d’environ 300 mots ainsi qu’une courte biographie à je.valerialuiselli@gmail.com avant le 15 juin 2025.

Contacts :

Gabrielle Adjerad (gabrielle.adjerad@uvsq.fr)

Capucine Rullière (capucine.rulliere@ens.fr)

Avec le soutien de :

L’Université Versailles-Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines et du Centre d’Histoire Culturelle des Sociétés Contemporaines (CHCSC)

SACRe (équipe d’accueil 7410) de l’Université PSL (Paris Sciences & Lettres)

La Graduate School Humanités - Sciences du Patrimoine de l’Université Paris-Saclay.

—

—

ENGLISH

Valeria Luiselli’s work at the confluence of research and the arts :

“Many voices in the conversation that the book sustains with the past”

organized by Gabrielle Adjerad (UVSQ) and Capucine Rullière (ENS-PSL)

at the École Normale supérieure-PSL (Paris) on October 13th 2025

Valeria Luiselli (born in 1983) is a Mexican-American writer. She is the author of three novels and many essays, and she frequently collaborates with artists from different disciplines. She holds a PhD in Comparative Literature from Columbia University and teaches at Harvard. Luiselli was awarded numerous literary prizes, including the MacArthur Genius Grant. She wrote her first books in Spanish before switching to English in her essay Tell Me How It Ends. This book addresses the migratory crisis from the perspective of immigrant children from Latin America seeking asylum in the United States. Her experience as a court interpreter for child refugees in New York served as material for this « essay in forty questions » and inspired the simultaneous writing of her novel Lost Children Archive. Her latest artistic performance, Echoes from the Borderlands, was recently published as a chapbook. In this collaborative project, she worked with sound artists Leo Heiblum and Ricardo Giraldo to offer a series of sonic essays interweaving musical improvisation, performance poetry, field recordings, and oral interviews.

Luiselli’s work borrows from various genres, ranging from children’s literature, the novel, the essay, poetry, autofiction, to the legal document. She moves seamlessly between genres and narrative identities, sometimes rewriting the same experience through fictional and non-fictional modes. The « maximalist and encyclopedic » (Montero Román 2021) architecture of Lost Children Archive constitutes an original way of revisiting the literary canon and the « big, ambitious novel » (Wood 2000) from a minoritarian perspective.

Luiselli’s works also invent tangible forms; the book in particular is treated as an object and it allows for intermedial experimentation. Luiselli, who created a map of swings in Harlem, asserts a visual principle when she states that her books « function like a cartography » (Sampson 2017), often featuring various diagrams and outlines. In Lost Children Archive, the book contains boxes of photographs but also of real and invented books that the characters bring along on their road-trip. This intertextuality materializes in visual frames on the page whereby the book displays its preparatory stages.

Luiselli has long been invested in collective projects, since she had worked in close collaboration with the workers of the Jumex factory in Mexico to write The Story of My Teeth (2013). She read and discussed each chapter of the book with the Jumex workers and later weaved their comments and stories into the text. The desire to address a wider audience and interact with her readers imbues Luiselli’s whole body of work, specifically in her relationship to language. In line with her own bilingualism, Luiselli is dedicated to constituting a multilingual readership, with the help of her translator Christina MacSweeney. Through a creative process of linguistic translation, Luiselli’s work finds itself in “an undetermined place created by the emotional residue of an unnatural boundary”, resembling the borderlands evoked by Chicana feminist Gloria Anzaldúa (Anzaldúa, 1987).

Luiselli’s work also can also open up discussions about the act of writing as a social practice and the sociological position of the writer. Her situation in the American cultural field is interesting because her creative projects are closely tied to her academic career and her teaching positions in creative writing departments. Echoes from the Borderlands thus results from a research-creation project led at Harvard Art Lab. Through many intermedial and intertextual references, Luiselli seeks to find a balance between a patrimonial legacy and the necessity of innovation. Her works blend references to Mexican literature and European classics. She transforms quotations by embedding them in new contexts, a strategy which enables her to reclaim and to subvert the literary canon and its institutions. Her political work also questions the efficiency of literature and education in a moment of crisis.

As Luiselli works on the material form of her books and on their publishing process, she enables minoritarian voices to cross the border between Mexico and the United States. A patrimonial epistemology emerges from the interplay of the different artistic media she uses. The genre of the documentary, and specifically the sound documentary, is crucial in this regard, because it contributes to creating an oral history that accounts for liminal spaces, diasporic lives and fragmentary memories. New protocols reconstitute a past that can only be heard in lingering echoes and diverging voices, forming an archive devoid of authoritative and univocal knowledge—the material of her latest novel, Lost Children Archive.

This one-day conference addresses the full scope of Luiselli’s writing and aesthetic endeavors. We welcome contributions on her work and the discussion it generates on creation from an interdisciplinary perspective. We invite proposals from various fields: literature, visual studies, sound studies, creative research (art installations, performances, films or sound projects…). Papers about the documentary form in its broadest sense in the broadest sense, will be appreciated, to shed light on this underdeveloped aspect of her work.

In addition to the points suggested above, possible topics in line with Valeria Luiselli’s work include but are not limited to:

- American landscapes, memory and history

- Cartography and contemporary literature of the Americas

- Connections between contemporary literature and the documentary form, especially sound documentaries

- Uses of the document and the archive in migration literature

- Institutional contexts, creative writing, modalities of creative research in the USA

- Representations of migration

- Gender and feminisms

- Fiction and nonfiction

- Intertextuality, translation and border studies in the literatures of the Americas

- Audience, interactions with the readership

- Collaborative practices and other authors (Natalie Diaz, Daniel Saldaña París....)

—

Interested participants should submit a 300-word abstract and a short biography to je.valerialuiselli@gmail.com by June 15th 2025. Proposals can be submitted in English or in French.

Contacts:

Gabrielle Adjerad (UVSQ-CHCSC): gabrielle.adjerad@uvsq.fr

Capucine Rullière (ENS-PSL-SACRe): capucine.rulliere@ens.fr

With funding from :

University of Versailles Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines (UVSQ) and the Centre d’Histoire Culturelle des Sociétés Contemporaines (CHCSC)

SACRe (research centre 7410) from the Université PSL (Paris Sciences & Lettres)

The Graduate School of Humanities & Heritage Science at Université Paris-Saclay.