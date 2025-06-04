Interdisciplinary Perspectives on Crisis (CONGIST’26, Istanbul)

Location : İstanbul, Turkey

Subject Fields : Journalism and Media Studies, Linguistics, Literature, Film and Film History, Disability Studies

CONGIST’26 - Interdisciplinary Perspectives on Crisis

Date: 13-15 May 2026

Venue: Istanbul University, Faculty of Letters, Istanbul, Turkey

In the context of social sciences, crisis is broadly defined as a period of severe disruption or instability that challenges established structures, norms, or systems within societies. Crises can manifest in various forms—economic collapses, political upheavals, environmental disasters, technological shifts, wars, pandemics, climate or cultural conflicts. Historically, crises have always triggered societal change, which necessitate adaptation, reorganization, and innovation within communities. Throughout history, the impact of crises has been profound, shaping the trajectories of societies by prompting adaptation and transformation. Societies that fail to address crises effectively often face decline, while those that develop robust strategies can recover and evolve. Understanding crises within an interdisciplinary framework helps to reveal patterns, inform policies, and foster resilience in the face of contemporary and future challenges.

This international congress aims to explore the dynamics of crises from interdisciplinary perspectives. Potential themes for papers and panels include, but are not limited to:

Representations of Crises and Sustainability in Media, Cinema, and Art

The Crisis of Art Criticism

Aesthetic Reflections of the Crisis

Crisis in Performing Arts

Crisis, Sustainability, and Misinformation

Eco-Communication in Crises

War, Crisis, and Sustainability: The Impact of Conflict on Societal Continuity

Utopian and Dystopian Visions of Crisis and Sustainability

The Language of Crisis: Linguistic Perspectives

Eco-Linguistics and Sustainability

Discourse(s) of Crisis

Semiotics of Crisis

Multimodal Communication in Crisis Situations: Ecolinguistic and Ecosemiotic Perspectives

Ecocriticism, Ecofeminism, and the Climate Crisis: Literary Representations of Sustainability

Apocalyptic and Post-Apocalyptic Fiction: Crisis, Survival, and Sustainable Futures

Literary Depictions of Resource Scarcity and Environmental Collapse

The Evolution of Crisis-Related Vocabulary: Historical and Contemporary Linguistic Trends

Narratives of Crisis and Sustainability: Literary Responses to Environmental and Social Challenges

Language and Signs of Crisis

Congress Languages: English and Turkish

PUBLICATION OPPORTUNITIES

ABSTRACTS

Abstracts of the papers presented at the congress will be published in the book of abstracts with ISBN.

FULL TEXTS

Option 1: Selected papers presented at the congress will be considered for publication in peer-reviewed edited volumes of the Congist Book Series by Istanbul University Press. IU-Press is indexed in the Web of Science Book Citation Index (BKCI) and Directory of Open Access Books – (DOAB).

Option 2: Selected papers presented at the congress will be considered for publication in special issues of international peer-reviewed journals published by Istanbul University Press, which are indexed in the Web of Science Emerging Sources Citation Index (ESCI) and Elsevier Scopus.

Submission of the Abstracts: Please submit your paper proposals (max. 1 DIN-A-Size, Times New Roman 12 point type, 2000 characters including spaces) online at https://eventedebiyat.istanbul.edu.tr/event/3/

IMPORTANT DATES

Abstract Submission Deadline: September 15, 2025

Congress Dates: May 13-15, 2026

—

Assoc. Prof. Irem ATASOY

Chair of the Organizing Committee, CONGIST’26 - Interdisciplinary Perspectives on Crisis

Istanbul University, Faculty of Letters

congist@istanbul.edu.tr

—

Contact Information

Assoc. Prof. Irem ATASOY, Istanbul University, Faculty of Letters, Department of German Language and Literature

Contact Email

irem.atasoy@istanbul.edu.tr