New Research Perspectives on Early Modern Diplomacy (RSA, San Francisco 2026)

CfP. Paper Panel "New Research Perspectives on Early Modern Diplomacy" (Renaissance Society of America Annual Meeting)

The RSA will hold its 72nd Annual Meeting at San Francisco, in February 19–21, 2026. As part of this conference, we are calling for contributions for the panel "New Research Perspectives on Early Modern Diplomacy".

The New Diplomatic History has significantly renewed international relations studies by approaching diplomacy primarily from the perspective of networks (i.e. networks of people, information, and power) and by paying attention to the wide range of agents in international relations (state and non-state actors), as well as the multiplicity of centers and instances of power represented.

In line with the New Diplomatic History, this panel welcomes papers examining diplomatic actors of the Early Modern Age who have so far been little studied, such as informants, representatives, agents and procurators. Papers could focus on actors representing various centers of power, such as cities, individuals, corporations and institutions, or analyze networks of informants, representatives and contacts in the service of diplomatic activities.

Please submit:

- paper title (15-word maximum)

- paper abstract (200-word maximum)

- CV (.pdf or .doc upload)

- PhD or other terminal degree completion year (past or expected)

- full name, current affiliation, and email address.

Send proposal to Mathilde Albisson (mathilde.albisson@uclouvain.be) by July 15.

For further information, visit the RSA website: https://www.rsa.org/page/RSASF2026