George Orwell, The Philosopher (Culture and Dialogue)

Editor-in-Chief: Martin Ovens

This international, peer-reviewed journal seeks to encourage and promote research in non-western and cross-cultural philosophy. This may include scholarship typically identified, defined or characterised as comparative philosophy, intercultural philosophy or global philosophy. In addition, the journal offers opportunities to publish research that explores or analyses relations between philosophy, culture and dialogue. In this way Culture and Dialogue provides a forum for scholars in many subfields of philosophical studies.

2025 marks the 75th anniversary of the death of George Orwell (1903-50), the author of 1984 and creator of neologisms that continue to resonate in popular and political culture. As a result of increasing interest in Orwell's oeuvre among professional philosophers, the journal seeks submissions that interpret, analyse or discuss his ideas, insights and themes from philosophical perspectives. The journal also invites research on the cultural impact of his writings. Contributions may involve any of the following areas:

• Orwell's relationships to emerging sub-fields of philosophy, e.g. political philosophy of language, political epistemology, surveillance ethics and philosophy of Artificial Intelligence

• The philosophical significance of ideas and themes in Nineteen Eighty-Four

• Orwell's attitudes to intellectuals and philosophers such as Bertrand Russell and Sartre, his attitude to professional philosophy, and his concern with the political consequences of philosophical questions and ideas

• Particular views and themes of Orwell concerning poverty, freedom, imperialism, totalitarianism, socialism, truth and language

• Philosophy of censorship and free speech