La (r)évolution sera queer. Queer Resistance in the French and Francophone World (online)

CALL FOR CONTRIBUTIONS:

La (r)évolution sera queer:

Queer Resistance in the French and Francophone World

Proposal deadline: 31 May 2025.

Following the roundtable La (r)évolution sera queer: Queer Resistance in the French and Francophone World which took place at NeMLA in March 2025, we decided to put together an edited collection of essays addressing the diverse, multifaceted, and malleable concept of queerness and its revolutionary and revolutionizing aspects. We're looking for scholars interested in exploring the queer as a “ﬂoating signiﬁer” (Bernini, Lorenzo. Queer Theories: an Introduction : From Mario Mieli to the Antisocial Turn, Taylor & Francis Group, 2020) and “queering” as an action, an exploration, and a process.

This volume invites original contributions on 2SLGBTQIA+ identities and communities from various disciplines that explore tropes of queer resistance in literature, theater, cinema, music, and other cultural productions (graphic novels, podcasts, social media, etc.) from the French-speaking world since 1800. Through your contributions, we want to see what resistance and “queer vandalism” (Ahmed, Sara. Vandalisme queer. éditions Burn~Août, 2024) look like in a context of perpetual rollback of human rights and how the Humanities can participate in creating a realm of “liberty, equality, queerity”.

Possible sections and themes might include, but need not be limited to:

Homotopias as loci of resistance

Trans- & Nonbinary as deconstruction of heteronormativity

Deconstruction of homonationalist tropes

Queer resistance as a decolonial force

Narratives of queer joy as a form of resistance

Resistance in French/Francophone writing and cinema

Legacy of Act-UP Paris, HIV/AIDS Narratives of resistance

Comparative studies

Interdisciplinary studies of narratives of queer resistance in the Francophone World

Narratives of queer resistance pre-19th Century

Social media and queer resistance

Cruising and sex work as resistance

Queer Speculative Fiction

Please send an abstract of 250-300 words in English and a short bio to both Dr Olivier Le Blond (Olivier.LeBlond@ung.edu) and Dr Cris(tina) Robu (crrobu@davidson.edu) by May 31, 2025.

Authors of accepted proposals will be asked to contribute an original essay in English of 6,000-9,000 words (including notes and bibliography), as well as a short abstract and an index by October 31, 2025. Contributors who wish to use illustrations that are not their own will be responsible for securing any copyrights and for the financial cost associated with the process.