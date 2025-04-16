Le Japon dans les arts et la littérature. Autour de la photographie de Michael Kenna (Grenoble)

Appel à communications : LE JAPON DANS LES ARTS ET LA LITTERATURE. AUTOUR DE LA PHOTOGRAPHIE DE MICHAEL KENNA.

Date et lieu de rencontre : vendredi 14 novembre 2025 au lycée Champollion à Grenoble (France)

Date limite de proposition : 1er juin 2025

Le lycée Champollion, en lien avec l’Université Grenoble Alpes, inaugure un cycle de journées d’étude internationales autour des différentes thématiques et techniques liées à la photographie de Michael Kenna (1953-…), photographe britannique exposé dans le monde entier.

Cette première journée d’étude vise à mettre en lumière une des sources d’inspiration majeures de son œuvre : la représentation du Japon. En effet, Michael Kenna a consacré de nombreuses expositions et monographies à la représentation du Japon comme en témoignent ses séries dédiées à l’île d’Hokkaïdo. Ses photographies en noir et blanc jouant sur les creux et les pleins ne sont pas sans rappeler les calligraphies japonaises et montrent combien la topographie du pays ainsi que les traditions artistiques ont pu inspirer sa créativité.

La première visite de Michael Kenna au Japon a eu lieu en 1987. Captivé aussi bien par les paysages que par la philosophie japonaise, il a ensuite arpenté l’archipel nippon lors de nombreuses pérégrinations étalées sur plus de 30 ans. Au fil des années, c’est le dépouillement même de la nature qu’il a retranscrit en un ensemble d’œuvres chromatiques, où la beauté des paysages rejaillit dans toute sa pureté. De Hokkaido à Honshu, des formations rocheuses aux statues de Bouddha sans oublier la campagne japonaise, les séries photographiques Forms of Japan (2022) mais également Japan. A Love Story (2024) mettent en exergue les formes épurées du Japon.

Nous vous invitons donc à suivre Michael Kenna dans ses explorations des multiples facettes du Japon et à retracer sa représentation dans les arts et la littérature.

Les principaux thèmes abordés :

1) Le Japon dans l’œuvre de Michael Kenna

2) Le Japon dans l’histoire de l’art / des arts

3) Le Japon dans l’art contemporain

4) Le Japonisme

5) Paysages et jardins japonais

6) Représentations des traditions et spiritualités japonaises

7) Réappropriation des estampes et de la calligraphie japonaises

8) Le Japon dans la création littéraire

9) Transposition des haïkus

10) Le Japon dans les arts et la littérature : réalité ou mythe insulaire ?

—

Les communications pourront donner lieu à publication.

Les propositions seront composées d’un seul fichier intitulé du nom de la personne répondant à l’appel ; elles comporteront une courte biographie (une page maximum) et la proposition de communication (3 000 signes maximum espaces compris). Elles pourront être rédigées en français ou en anglais.

Date limite de l’envoi à l’adresse jejaponphotobrit@gmail.com : 1er juin 2025.

Projet soutenu par l’université Grenoble-Alpes, axe transversal Création culturelle et territoire(s) du laboratoire ILCEA41 EA 7356 (Institut des langues et cultures d'Europe, Amérique, Afrique, Asie et Australie)

—

Call for papers: JAPAN IN ARTS AND LITERATURE . AROUND MICHAEL KENNA’S PHOTOGRAPHY

Date and venue: Friday, November 14, 2025 at Lycée Champollion, Grenoble (France)

Deadline: June 1, 2025

The Lycée Champollion inaugurates a series of international workshops focusing on the various themes and techniques associated with the photography of Michael Kenna (1953-...), a British photographer exhibited worldwide.

This first workshop aims to shed light on one of the major sources of inspiration for his work: the representation of Japan. Indeed, Michael Kenna has devoted numerous exhibitions and monographs to depictions of Japan, as evidenced by his series devoted to the island of Hokkaido. His black-and-white photographs, with their play on hollow and saturated spaces, are reminiscent of Japanese calligraphy, and show how the country's topography and artistic traditions have inspired his creativity.

Michael Kenna's first visit to Japan happened in 1987. Captivated by both the landscape and Japanese philosophy, he has travelled the Japanese archipelago on numerous journeys for more than 30 years. Over the years, he has transcribed the very simplicity of nature into a series of chromatic works, in which the beauty of the landscape shines through in all its purity. From Hokkaido to Honshu, from rock formations to Buddha statues and the Japanese countryside, the photographic series Forms of Japan (2022) and Japan. A Love Story (2024) highlight the pure forms of Japan.

We invite you to follow Michael Kenna as he explores the many facets of Japan and trace its representation in arts and literature.

The main themes covered:

1) Japan in Michael Kenna's work

2) Japan in art history

3) Japan in contemporary arts

4) Japonism

5) Japanese landscapes and gardens

6) Representations of Japanese traditions and spiritualities

7) Reappropriation of Japanese prints and calligraphy

8) Japan in literary creation

9) Artistic or linguistic translation of haikus

10) Japan in arts and literature : the reality or myth of an archipelago ?

Papers may be published.

Proposals should consist of a single file headed by the name of the lecturer; they should include a short biography (maximum one page) and the paper proposal (maximum 3,000 characters including spaces). They may be written in French or English.

Deadline for submission to jejaponphotobrit@gmail.com: June 1, 2025.

The project is supported by Grenoble-Alpes University, axe transversal Création culturelle et territoire(s), ILCEA41 scientific laboratory EA 7356 (Institut des langues et cultures d'Europe, Amérique, Afrique, Asie et Australie)