NEW CALL FOR PAPERS



Studies in Medievalism XXXV:



MEDIEVALISM IN THEORY

&

MEDIEVALISM IN POLITICS



Owing to multiple inquiries inspired by current wars and/or forthcoming elections, a new short-essay section has been added to SIM 35.

As noted in previous CFPs and their results for SIM 29-31, professional politicians have often invoked the Middle Ages to justify their actions. But they are far from alone, for many of their constituents have also deployed medievalism for political purposes. Indeed, much of medievalism, not to mention the study of it, has revolved around politics of one kind or another. Thus, in addition to 3,000-word essays on medievalism “in theory” and to longer articles of 6,000-12,000 words on any postmedieval responses to the Middle Ages, Studies in Medievalism is seeking 3,000-word essays (including notes) on post-medieval ways the Middle Ages have been referenced for political gain.

Applicants are encouraged to give particular examples, but submissions, which should be sent in English and Word to Karl Fugelso at kfugelso@towson.edu by 1 June 2025, should also address the implications of those examples for the discipline as a whole. (Note that priority will be given to papers in the order they are received and submissions that have not been translated into fluent English will not be considered.)