Science-Friction (Dijon)

Science-Friction

Colloque international, 23-24 octobre 2025

Centre Interlangues TIL UR 4182 – Equipe Individu et Nation

Université Bourgogne Europe

En collaboration avec LISAA CCAMAN, Université Gustave Eiffel

Conférences plénières confirmées: Irène Langlet (Université Gustave Eiffel) et Florent Favard (Université de Lorraine)

Comité scientifique: Mélanie Joseph-Vilain (organisation, UBE/TIL), Indiana Lods (organisation, UBE/TIL), Shannon Wells-Lassagne (organisation, UBE/TIL), Guillaume Dupetit (organisation, Université Gustave Eiffel/LISA CCAMAN), Florent Favard (Université de Lorraine), Hélène Machinal (Université Rennes 2/ACE), Anthony Mangeon (Université de Strasbourg/CERIEL), Alexandre Pierrepont (Université Paris 8/MUSIDANCE), Fanny Robles (Aix-Marseille Université/LERMA)

Argumentaire

Le but de ce colloque, qui se tiendra à Dijon les 23 et 24 octobre 2025, sera d’aborder la science-fiction (SF) à travers le prisme de ses mutations (sous-genres, mouvements et traditions) afin de passer au crible le foisonnement des productions artistiques et des discussions qui s’y rattachent, ainsi que leur exploitation en dehors de la sphère proprement artistique. Comme son titre l’indique, il s’agira d’explorer et de comprendre divers phénomènes de « friction » entre formes littéraires et artistiques, entre imaginaires, entre cultures, entre arts et sociétés.

La question des filiations littéraire et artistiques des origines des genres, sous-genres et mouvements peut ainsi être mobilisée pour réaffirmer une hiérarchie entre les formes ou œuvres d’art reconnues comme légitimes et d’autres considérées plus populaires, comme la tradition des « pulp » ou encore les œuvres crées en ligne au sein de « fandoms », (Bould 2007) voire faire l’objet d’un rejet de la notion même de genre dans un esprit postmoderne, à l’image du slipstream (Kelly and Kessel 2006).Le caractère polymorphe de la science-fiction (à la fois genre, mouvement et mode) ainsi que sa longévité et son succès la rend propice à une multitude d’adaptations et de réappropriations qui s’emparent des codes, topoi et tropes de la science-fiction comme d’un langage pour penser le monde dans toute sa complexité (Hollinger 2014 ; Kilgore 2003). Les débats portant sur la science-fiction elle-même (ses contours, ses conventions génériques et son canon) sont également le fruit de contextes sociohistoriques spécifiques et de stratégies de légitimation ayant pour but de se faire une place au sein du monde littéraire et artistique en général (Rieder 2010; Wolfe 2014).

Les mouvements tels que l’afrofuturisme né aux Etats-Unis (Dery 1993; Eshun 1998; Nelson 2002; Womack 2013), l’essor de la science-fiction africaine et des travaux en lien avec celle-ci (Adejunmobi and Coetzee 2019; Hamza 2022; Mangeon 2022), ainsi que les réappropriations et relectures de la SF par divers mouvements et écoles (notamment le féminisme ou l’écocritique) en font un terreau fertile pour représenter, penser et articuler les sentiments d’appartenance, ainsi que le croisement des identités individuelles et collectives, nationales et transnationales, locales et globales.

A titre d’exemple, les conversations intellectuelles, académiques et artistiques autour de l’afrofuturisme ont mené à une requalification (Mashigo 2018), parfois même un rejet de l’afrofuturisme (Nnedi Okorafor 2019). Sous l’égide de termes comme « African futurism » (Phatsimo Sunstrum 2013) et « Africanfuturism » (Okorafor 2019 ; Talabi 2020; Wabuke 2020), une création proprement africaine de la SF produite en Afrique, riche et diversifiée, renforce l’affirmation de la spécificité de traditions science-fictionnelles proprement africaine (Hamza 2022) ou sud-africaine (Muller 2022) bien souvent préexistantes à l’afrofuturisme. De même, on peut s’interroger sur d’autres formes « récupératrices » qui impliquent et mettent en scène des zones géographiques et culturelles étendues, laissant émerger tant une circulation qu’une réappropriation.

Un autre type de friction qui pourrait être exploré de façon fructueuse est celle entre cultures et entre imaginaires dans la lignée de ce que l’écrivain Michael Roch, s’inspirant de la poétique de la relation d’Edouard Glissant, désigne comme une « science-fiction de la relation[1] », qui renouvellerait une SF encore majoritairement occidentale en allant « chercher dans la marge de l’Occident, là où justement de nouvelles voix émergent (…) : vers la science-fiction asiatique, portée par Liu Cixin par exemple (Le Problème à trois corps ou Terre errante, Actes Sud « Exofictions »), vers la science-fiction noire américaine, africaine et bientôt caribéenne[2] ». On pourrait aussi évoquer l’émergence de « poétiques afropolitaines et afrotopiques » (Arnold et Bertho 2023) sur le continent africain et la façon dont ces imaginaires font jouer, dans tous les sens du terme, des formes, cultures et codes variés pour évoquer une « Afrique au futur » (Mangeon 2022).

Ce colloque est ainsi articulé autour de l’expression « science-friction » empruntée à Kim Hendrickx (Hendrickx 2019) car ces « zones grises » entre les différents genres, sous-genres, traditions et mouvements permettent de mettre en lumière la dimension politique de la science-fiction au travers des négociations identitaires qui s’opèrent dans ces zones de contact ainsi que les enjeux esthétiques qui sous-tendent, permettent et découlent de ces négociations. Il est ainsi ouvert à toutes les langues, cultures et aires géographiques et à tous les médias et formes artistiques afin mettre en lumière la complexité et la richesse de ces « frictions ». A ce titre, le colloque pourrait utilement alimenter les réflexions en cours dans l’équipe Individu et Nation sur la question de l’appartenance et le rôle des formes artistiques dans son exploration : étudier les « usages politiques » (Besson 2021) de la SF, et les contours qu’elle se donne, dans des aires culturelles et géographiques diverses permettrait de contraster et de comparer les définitions qui y émergent et par là même, de proposer une réflexion sur les liens entre SF et identités.

Parmi les nombreuses pistes que la notion de « science-friction » permettrait d’aborder, on peut évoquer, sans que ces suggestions soient exhaustives, la question des labels et réappropriations ; l’historiographie et les frictions entre passé, présent et futur ; la mobilisation des imaginaires et leurs représentations ; les phénomènes de réécritures et les frictions intertextuelles et transtextuelles ; les pratiques artistiques qui découlent de ces stratégies de réemploi, de bricolage ou de hacking ; les mouvements, les genres et sous-genres et les divers contacts et frictions qu’ils mettent en jeu ; le passage d’un médium à un autre et les frictions transmédiales ; l’intégration de codes de la SF dans des œuvres de littérature dite « blanche » ; les écritures collaboratives ; le passage de la recherche académique à l’écriture de SF (on pense aux cas de Namwali Serpell, Sofia Samatar, ou encore Nnedi Okorafor) ; les formats et leurs usages, fandoms et fanfictions et, plus largement, la question des frictions et contacts entre réception et création ; l’utilisation de la SF dans des contextes non littéraires (voir par exemple la « Red Team » mise en place par l’armée française pour envisager les menaces futures et imaginer les mesures à prendre pour les prévenir ou les traiter) ; les contextes de production et de diffusion. Tous les types de corpus sont possibles à partir du moment où ils mettent en jeu la question de la science-fiction et de ses frontières.

Les propositions de communication, d’environ 250-300 mots, en français ou en anglais, accompagnées d’une courte bio-bibliographie, devront être envoyées au plus tard le 15 avril 2025 à Mélanie Joseph-Vilain (Melanie.Joseph-Vilain@ube.fr), Indiana Lods (Indiana. Lods@ube.fr), Shannon Wells-Lassagne (Shannon.Wells-Lassagne@ube.fr), Guillaume Dupetit (guillaume.dupetit@univ-eiffel.fr).

ENGLISH VERSION

Confirmed Keynote Speakers: Irène Langlet (Université Gustave Eiffel) and Florent Favard (Université de Lorraine)

Scientific Committee: Mélanie Joseph-Vilain (organisation, UBE/TIL), Indiana Lods (organisation, UBE/TIL), Shannon Wells-Lassagne (organisation, UBE/TIL), Guillaume Dupetit (organisation, Université Gustave Eiffel/LISA CCAMAN), Florent Favard (Université de Lorraine), Hélène Machinal (Université Rennes 2/ACE), Anthony Mangeon (Université de Strasbourg/CERIEL), Alexandre Pierrepont (Université Paris 8/MUSIDANCE), Fanny Robles (Aix-Marseille Université/LERMA)

Call for papers: This conference, to be held in Dijon on October 23 and 24, 2025, will seek to approach science fiction (SF) through the prism of its mutations (sub-genres, movements and traditions) in order both to sift through the abundance of artistic productions and related discussions, and to examine their exploitation outside the strictly artistic sphere. As the title suggests, the aim is to explore and understand various phenomena of “friction” between these literary and artistic forms, between imaginary worlds, between cultures, between the arts and society.

The question of literary and artistic filiations and the origins of genres, sub-genres and movements can thus be mobilized to either reaffirm a hierarchy between “legitimate” and more popular art forms (in the “pulp” tradition, or in works created online within “fandoms”, Bould 2007), or on the contrary be the object of a rejection of the very notion of genre in keeping with postmodern theories, as in slipstream fiction (Kelly and Kessel 2006). Both the polymorphous nature of science fiction (at once genre, movement and mode) and its longevity and success make it conducive to a multitude of adaptations and re-appropriations that appropriate the codes, topoi and tropes of science fiction as a language for thinking about the world in all its complexity (Hollinger 2014; Kilgore 2003). Debates about science fiction itself (its contours, generic conventions and canon) are also the result of specific socio-historical contexts and legitimation strategies aimed at finding a space for SF within the literary and artistic world at large (Rieder 2010; Wolfe 2014).

Movements such as the American-born Afrofuturism movement (Dery 1993; Eshun 1998; Nelson 2002; Womack 2013), the rise of African science fiction and works related to it (Adejunmobi and Coetzee 2019; Hamza 2022; Mangeon 2022), as well as the reappropriation and rereading of SF by various movements and schools (notably feminism or ecocriticism) make it fertile ground for representing, thinking about and articulating feelings of belonging, as well as the intersection of individual and collective, national and transnational, local and global identities.

Thus for example the intellectual discourse surrounding Afrofuturism has led to a reappraisal (Mashigo 2018) or even a rejection of that terminology (Nnedi Okorafo 2019). The birth of a rich, diversified and distinctively African creation of SF produced in Africa under the aegis of terms such as “African futurism” (Phatsimo Sunstrum 2013) and “Africanfuturism” (Okorafor 2019; Talabi 2020; Wabuke 2020), has reinforced the affirmation of SF traditions that are specifically African (Hamza 2022) or South African (Muller 2022) and which often preexisted Afrofuturism. Similarly, other “recuperating” forms involving or exploring extended geographical and cultural areas, and testifying to both circulations and reappropriations, could be examined.

Another type of friction that could be fruitfully explored is that between cultures and between imaginaries, along the lines of what writer Michael Roch, drawing inspiration from Edouard Glissant’s poetics of “relation” (Glissant 1990; 1993), calls a “science fiction of relation”, which would renew a still predominantly Western SF by “looking to the margins of the West, precisely where new voices are emerging (…): towards Asian science fiction, led by Liu Cixin for example (The Three-Body Problem or The Wandering Earth), towards African American, African, and soon Caribbean, science fiction”. Another possible topic would be the emergence of “Afropolitan” and “Afrotopian” poetics (Arnold and Bertho 2023) on the African continent, and the way in which these imaginaries bring into play, in every sense of the word, a variety of forms, cultures and codes to evoke an “Africa of the future” (Mangeon 2022).

This conference is thus articulated around the expression “science friction” coined by Kim Hendrickx (Hendrickx 2019), because these “grey zones” between different genres, sub-genres, traditions and movements offer the ability to highlight the political dimension of science fiction through the identity negotiations that take place in these contact zones, as well as the aesthetic issues that underlie, enable and result from these negotiations. The conference is thus open to all languages, cultures and geographical areas, and to all media and artistic forms, in order to highlight the complexity and richness of these “frictions”. In this respect, the conference aims to study the “political uses” (Besson 2021) of SF, and the contours it gives itself, in diverse cultural and geographical areas, which would make it possible to contrast and compare the definitions that emerge, and thereby propose a reflection on the links between SF and identities.

Among the many avenues that the notion of “science fiction” could explore, we might mention the question of labels and reappropriations; historiography and the frictions between past, present and future; phenomena of rewriting and intertextual and transtextual frictions; the artistic practices resulting from these strategies of recycling, bricolage or hacking; movements, genres and subgenres and the various contacts and frictions they bring into play; the passage from one medium to another and transmedia frictions; the integration of SF codes into works of so-called “general” literature; collaborative writing; the transition from academic research to SF writing (e.g. Namwali Serpell, Sofia Samatar, Nnedi Okorafor); formats and their use, fandoms and fan fiction and, more broadly, the question of frictions and contacts between reception and creation; the use of SF in non-literary contexts (e.g. the “Red Team” set up by the French army to envisage future threats and devise measures to prevent or deal with them); production and distribution contexts. These suggestions are, of course, not exhaustive. All types of corpus are possible, as long as they raise the question of science fiction and its boundaries.

Proposals for papers, approximately 250-300 words long, in French or English, accompanied by a short bio-bibliography, should be sent by 15 April, 2025 to Mélanie Joseph-Vilain (Melanie.Joseph-Vilain@ube.fr), Indiana Lods (Indiana. Lods@ube.fr), Shannon Wells-Lassagne (Shannon.Wells-Lassagne@ube.fr), Guillaume Dupetit (guillaume.dupetit@univ-eiffel.fr).

Bibliography

Adejunmobi, Moradewun, and Carli Coetzee, eds. 2019. Routledge Handbook of African Literature. Milton Park, Abingdon, Oxon ; New York, NY: Routledge.

“Africanfuturism Defined.” n.d. Accessed June 14, 2024. http://nnedi.blogspot.com/2019/10/africanfuturism-defined.html.

Arnold, Markus, & Elara Bertho. 2023. “Poétiques afropolitaines et afrotopiques : imaginer les possibles, recréer le monde”. French Studies in Southern Africa 53 : 1-22.

Atwood, Margaret. 2011. In Other Worlds: SF and the Human Imagination. London: Virago.

Besson, Anne. 2021. Les pouvoirs de l’enchantement. Usages politiques de la fantasy et de la science-fiction. Paris: Vendémiaire.

Bould, Mark. ‘Come Alive by Saying No: An Introduction to Black Power SF’. Science Fiction Studies 34, no. 2 (2007): 220–40.

Bould, Mark. ‘The Ships Landed Long Ago: Afrofuturism and Black SF’. Science Fiction Studies 34, no. 2 (2007): 177–86.

Dery, Mark. 1993. “Black to the Future: Interviews with Samuel R. Delany, Greg Tate, and Tricia Rose.” South Atlantic Quarterly 92 (4): 735–78. https://doi.org/10.1215/00382876-92-4-735.

Eshun, Kodwo. 1998. More Brilliant Than the Sun: Adventures in Sonic Fiction. Anniversary edition. London: Quartet Books.

Glissant, Edouard. Poétique de la relation. Poétique III. Paris : Gallimard, 1990.

–. Poetics of Relation. Ann Arbor: University of Michigan Press, 1993. Trans. Betsy Wing.

Hamza, Abd El Khadr. 2022. “Afrique(s) et Science-fiction. Histoire(s) et représentations.” Thèse de doctorat, Université de la Sorbonne nouvelle – Paris III. https://theses.hal.science/tel-04237898.

Hendrickx, Kim. 2019. “Science Friction [Sic]: Le Présent Est-Il Transportable?” https://scholar.google.com/scholar?cluster=724281162032728838&hl=en&oi=scholarr.

Hollinger, Veronica. 2014. “Genre vs Mode.” In The Oxford Handbook of Science Fiction, edited by Rob Latham, 139–51. Oxford ; New York: Oxford University Press.

Wabuke, Hope, 2020. “Afrofuturism, Africanfuturism, and the Language of Black Speculative Literature”, L.A. Review of Books

Kelly, James P., and John Kessel, eds. 2006. Feeling Very Strange: The Slipstream Anthology. 1st ed. San Francisco: Tachyon Publications.

Kilgore, DeWitt Douglas, 2003. Astrofuturism: Science, race, and visions of utopia in space. University of Pennsylvania Press.

Langlet, Irène. 2006. La science-fiction : Lecture et poétique d’un genre littéraire. Paris : Armand Colin.

Langlet, Irène. 2020. Le temps rapaillé : Science-fiction et présentisme. Limoges : Presses universitaires de Limoges.

Mangeon, Anthony. 2022. L’Afrique Au Futur: Le Renversement Des Mondes. Collection “Fictions Pensantes.” Paris: Hermann.

Mashigo, Mohale. 2018. “Afrofuturism: Ayashis’ Amateki.” In Intruders: Short Stories, vii–xv. Johannesburg: Picador Africa.

Muller, Alan. 2022. “Futures Forestalled … for Now: South African Science Fiction and Futurism.” Current Writing: Text and Reception in Southern Africa 34 (1): 75–87. https://doi.org/10.1080/1013929X.2022.2035076.

Nelson, Alondra. 2002. “Introduction: FUTURE TEXTS.” Social Text 20 (2 (71)): 1–15. https://doi.org/10.1215/01642472-20-2_71-1.

Okorafor, Nnedi. ‘Africanfuturism Defined’, 2019. http://nnedi.blogspot.com/2019/10/africanfuturism-defined.html.

Phatsimo Sunstrum, Pamela. 2013. “Afro-Mythology and African Futurism: The Politics of Imagining and Methodologies for Contemporary Creative Research Practices.” Edited by Mark Bould. Africa SF, Paradoxa, 25:113–30.

Rieder, John. 2010. “On Defining SF, or Not: Genre Theory, SF, and History.” Science Fiction Studies 37 (2): 191–209.

Wolfe, Gary K. 2014. “Literary Movements.” In The Oxford Handbook of Science Fiction, edited by Rob Latham, 59–70. Oxford ; New York: Oxford University Press.

Talabi, Wole, 2021. “Africanfuturism: An Anthology”. Vector-BSFA, https://vector-bsfa.com/2021/08/24/africanfuturism-an-anthology

Womack, Ytasha L., 2013. Afrofuturism: The world of black sci-fi and fantasy culture. Chicago Review Press.

[1] « Le book club », France Culture, 31/10/2024, https://www.radiofrance.fr/franceculture/podcasts/le-book-club/michael-roch-auteur-sf-et-nouvelle-voix-de-l-afro-futurisme-caribeen-4185832

[2] « Mardi SF: pour Michael Roch, il faut “une science-fiction de relation”», Libération, 31/05/2022.

Image: Rick Guidice, A colony’s windows, NASA Ames Research Center, URL: https://space.nss.org/settlement/nasa/70sArtHiRes/70sArt/art.htm