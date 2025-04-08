The Bulletin of the Polytechnic Institute of Iași Socio-Humanistic Sciences, n° 1-2, 2025

The Bulletin of the Polytechnic Institute of Iași, Socio-Humanistic Sciences Section, a journal published by “Gheorghe Asachi” Technical University of Iași, Romania, launches a call for papers for its next issue, no 1-2 / vol. 71 (75) / 2025.

Our journal invites proposals for articles to be published in the entire spectrum of humanities and social sciences: applied linguistics, psycholinguistics, sociolinguistics, semiotics, discourse analysis, conversation analysis, pragmatics, stylistics, literary studies, film and drama studies, language teaching/learning, translation studies, education, psychology, philosophy, history, health studies, communication studies.

The level of paper review is guaranteed by the existence of an international Scientific Board, which brings together specialists from Romania and abroad, and by the special attention given to the revision process of the papers proposed for publication. The journal is covered in CEEOL database and is issued both in printed and electronic format by the publishing house of “Gheorghe Asachi” Technical University.

We look forward to your paper proposals in English, French or German by 15 May 2025 to the e-mail address lucia-alexandra.tudor@academic.tuiasi.ro. The template and the indications for authors can be downloaded from the address https://dppd.tuiasi.ro/cercetare/buletinul-ipi-sectia-socio-umane/.

Your paper (ca. 6-14 pages) will be evaluated by the scientific board and a notification of acceptance or refusal will be sent to you by 15 June 2025.

The authors whose papers are accepted will fill in, sign and send via e-mail the Copyright Declaration, which can be found on the above-mentioned website (https://dppd.tuiasi.ro/cercetare/buletinul-ipi-sectia-socio-umane/). The publication of the accepted papers, both in electronic and paper format, is intended for July 2025.

Mention should be made of the fact that publication in the Bulletin of the Polytechnic Institute of Iași, Socio-Humanistic Sciences Section is free of charge.

Le Bulletin de l’Institut Polytechnique de Iasi, Section des Sciences Socio-Humaines, une revue publiée par l’Université Technique « Gheorghe Asachi » de Iasi, Roumanie, lance un appel pour son prochain numéro, 1-2 / vol. 71 (75) / 2025.

Notre revue reçoit des articles dans toute la sphère des sciences sociales et humaines : analyse de la conversation, pragmatique, stylistique, études littéraires, études du cinéma et de l’art du spectacle, didactique des langues, traductologie, éducation, psychologie, philosophie, histoire, éducation physique, communication.

Le niveau de l’évaluation des articles est assuré par l’existence du Comité Scientifique international, qui rassemble des spécialistes de Roumanie et d’ailleurs, et par l’attention spéciale payée à la révision avant la publication.

La revue est indexée dans la base de données CEEOL et est publiée en format papier et électronique par la maison d’édition de l’Université Technique « Gheorghe Asachi » de Iasi.

Nous attendons vos propositions en anglais, français ou allemand jusqu’au 15 mai 2025, à lucia.tudor@tuiasi.ro. Le template et les indications pour les auteurs acceptés peuvent être téléchargés de https://dppd.tuiasi.ro/cercetare/buletinul-ipi-sectia-socio-umane/.

L’article (environ 6-14 pages) sera évalué par le comité scientifique et une notification d’acceptation ou de rejet sera envoyée jusqu’au 15 juin 2025.

Les auteurs acceptés devront compléter, signer et envoyer par email la Déclaration Copyright, qui se trouve sur le site susmentionné (https://dppd.tuiasi.ro/cercetare/buletinul-ipi-sectia-socio-umane/).

La parution des articles acceptés, dans le format papier et électronique également, est prévue pour juillet 2025.

Nous mentionnons que la publication dans le Bulletin de l’Institut Polytechnique de Iasi, Section des Sciences Socio-Humaines, est gratuite.