"Reimagining Collage". Graduate Conference University of Pennsylvania

University of Pennsylvania

Department of Francophone, Italian, and Germanic Studies

Graduate Conference: April 26th, 2025

CFP Reimagining Collage

Although the technique of collage as an art form first appeared in medieval Europe as

early as the 13th century, the term was only officially coined by art historians after 1900,

under the influence of André Breton and the Surrealist movement. As a medium, collage

became instrumental for the exploration of automatism and stream of consciousness in

creating visual works of art and literary assemblages. Georges Braque and then Pablo

Picasso established collage as a distinct part of Modern Art and inscribed it in the

Cubist tradition. The medium was subsequently exploited by numerous European

artists, notably in Germany and Italy, with artists such as Hannah Höch, Bruno Munari,

and Vinicio Paladini, to name but a few. The Oxford Dictionary proposes the following

definition: “the art of making a picture by sticking pieces of colored paper, cloth, or

photographs onto a surface; a picture that you make by doing this.”

Without any restriction to this preliminary definition, we would like to invite you to

re(examine) this medium under the multiple forms and definitions that it embodies such

as visual, literary, poetic, musical, and cinematographic iterations. For example, we

might consider exploring the following concepts: assemblage, deconstruction,

reconstruction, hierarchization, collaboration, juxtaposition, superimposition, temporal

and atemporal collage, palimpsests, aesthetics of rupture and fragmentation, personal

vs. collective, miscellany, aesthetic strategy (content vs. format), fragmentation of the

individual, linguistic reinvention, digital mapping, etc.

The FIGGS 2025 conference aims to address a multifaceted notion of “Collage” and the

various questions it raises across French, Italian, and Germanic history, literature, and

culture. We welcome submissions from a variety of perspectives and fields of study,

including (but not limited to):

• Philology, language, and literature

• Sociology, psychology, and anthropology

• Cinema and media studies

• Ecocriticism, environmental humanities

• Translation Studies

• Queer and Gender Studies

• Colonial/postcolonial literature and studies

• Medieval and Renaissance studies

• Manuscript studies and history of material texts

• Religious Studies

• History and sociology of science studies

• Mediterranean Studies

• Transnational Studies

• Digital Humanities

—

All submissions must be sent via email in a single Word document entitled “Last Name

FIGGS 2025” to upennfiggs@gmail.com no later than Feb. 10th, 2025 and include the

following items: 1) an abstract (250 words max) 2) a short bio 3) your full name and

pronouns, email address, professional affiliation, and any dietary restrictions. Please

use “FIGGS Conference 2025” in the subject line of the email.

Participation in this conference is free. No organizational registration is required.

Presentations should be given in English and not exceed 15 minutes.

The 2025 FIGGS conference will be held in-person on 04/26/2025 at the University of

Pennsylvania, and will include a lecture from Dr. Mame-Fatou Niang.