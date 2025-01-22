Poesiæuropa 2025 (Italy)

Poesiæuropa - VII edition

Polvese Island, Lake Trasimeno, Italy

June 3- 7/8, 2025

Call for fellowship applications​

Poesiæuropa proposes a reflection on humanistic culture from the voices of poetry, to reconsider the value of our humanistic and spiritual roots in order to build visions for the future together. In 2025, the project will reach its seventh edition and, as every year, authors from different countries will participate in a special school. The school will take place on the Isola Polvese of Lake Trasimeno (Italy, Perugia) from June 3rd to 7th, 2025 (arrivals are expected on June 2nd) and will consist of several events:

lectio magistralis

debate forum

workshop

panel presentations of the fellows’ works

readings

For the 2025 edition, papers are requested in the following areas:

TRANSCREATIVITY: This area is devoted to the interactions that the phenomenon of transcreativity has produced in texts and in the collective imagination, thematically, linguistically, and medially. In particular, we will focus on three aspects through which transcreativity can be understood:

Poetry and translation, considering translation as an expressive practice, meaning linguistic-referential, and as a reflexive practice, meaning imaginative, cultural, social, and political process;

Poetry and artistic media forms, that is, the manner in which poetic language is employed in audiovisual artistic productions with the potential for dissemination in museums or through mass media;

Poetry and Marketing: An examination of the ways in which poetic elements can become integral to the creation of textual content utilized in the field of economics, particularly in the context of brand identity.

POETRY AND ELEMENTS: The proposal is focused on what is called “cross stylistics,” which can link the expressive imagery of poetry to that of STEM. The writing of poetry, in fact, is articulated according to a formal architecture based on precise elements: from those of rhetoric to those of rhythmics. Similarly, it can be assumed that the sciences also develop their discourse through their own stylistics, based on biological/chemical/numerical elements. Papers that propose an argumented comparison between these aspects will be considered, with reference to the analysis of works by poets or scientists, as well as phenomena of today's literary and scientific communication. In this regard, studies that focus on the element of water and/or the color blue motif, which expresses as much an idea of perceptual tonality as a biological/environmental thematic connotation, will receive special attention.

POETRY AND ASTROPHYSICS: This study is concerned with the interrelationship between poetic language and the domain of astrophysics. The objective is to reflect on the interactions between the metaphorical representations given by poetry of the universe/cosmos and the logical-instrumental representations that science gives of space. This will be done with the aim of reflecting on productive conjunctions between poetic and scientific imagery. The questions we seek to address are:

In light of the significant advancement of logical-instrumental thinking throughout the 20th century, how do contemporary sciences relate to metaphorical thinking?

If we are traversing an era of ascendancy of logical-instrumental thought that has displaced the traditional habitus of poetry (the prevarication of algorithms over ideas/ideologies), what methodologies might be employed to observe the emerging forms of poetry?

If this perspective corresponds to a crisis of Western humanistic thought, what new approaches can be proposed to creativity?

POETICS OF CONFLICT: War currently seems to have become intrinsic to public discourse in politics as in culture, from geopolitical to cultural wars. It may be posited that both are expressions of a new epochal arrangement. Does poetry that addresses war, even from a historical perspective, facilitate a deeper understanding of the underlying significance of conflict in the present era? This study aims to investigate whether poetry dealing with conflict can enhance our comprehension of the present. In particular, compared to the languages of history, philosophy, and the sciences - which deal with the theme of conflict in a less questionable way than the languages of contemporary politics - what is the contribution of the literary field to this theme, ethically and aesthetically? This focus will attempt to answer such questions.

A scholarship covering full hospitality for the duration of the school will be available to those whose scholarly and/or creative work is selected for the event. To apply for a scholarship, you must attach your CV and an abstract of maximum 500 words of your intended work to info@spaziohumanities.it by March 17, 2025. Results will be announced by April 2, 2025.

Participation in Poesiæuropa grants a certificate of training, so a willingness to stay for the entire duration of the event will be viewed favorably during the selection process.

Participation is open to all, and the scholarships do not impose any restrictions of age, profession or nationality.

The submitted contributions that will be selected by the Scientific Committee will be published by the Department of Lettere – Lingue of the University of Perugia.

Each scholarship will cover the cost of accommodation and meals for the duration of the event in a multiple room at Fattoria Il Poggio Agritourism.

To reserve a single or multiple-occupancy room at the Hotel Resort Villa Polvese as well as all meals for the entire duration of the event (5-or-6-night stay), a fee is required and will be communicated upon specific request: to get all informations, please write to info@spaziohumanities.it

Travel reimbursement is not included.

To facilitate logistical activities, please indicate the type of accommodation you prefer at the time of application.

Poesiæuropa is an initiative placed under the High Patronage of the European Parliament and is organized in collaboration with Arci Spazio Humanities APS. Among the partners: Università degli Studi di Perugia, Regione Umbria, Goethe Institut, Instituto Camões, Forum Austriaco di Cultura, Ambasciata d’Irlanda, Accademia d’Ungheria, Danish Art Foundation, Colby College, Arizona State University, and Virginia G. Piper Center for Creative Writing.

For those wishing to gain further insight into the program and to consult reviews of previous editions, the following references are available:

https://www.spaziohumanities.it/poesiaeuropa

