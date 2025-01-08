Poétique, politique et éthique du corps dans l'œuvre de Michel Houellebecq (revue Essays in French Literature and Culture)

[L'appel en anglais suit / English version below]

Poétique, politique et éthique du corps dans l'œuvre de Michel Houellebecq

Dans La Possibilité d'une île (2005), Daniel1 affirme : « [...] il me paraissait normal que l’échange d'idées avec quelqu’un qui ne connaît pas votre corps, n’est pas en mesure d'en faire le malheur ou au contraire de lui apporter la joie, soit un exercice faux et finalement impossible, car nous sommes des corps, nous sommes avant tout, principalement et presque uniquement des corps, et l’état de nos corps constitue la véritable explication de la plupart de nos conceptions intellectuelles et morales. » Or, une telle affirmation, dans un roman dystopique qui imagine l’effacement progressif de tout contact physique des individus dans une société niant le corps, pourrait bien se lire comme l’enjeu fondamental de toute l’œuvre de Michel Houellebecq. En effet, chez cet écrivain, l’interprétation du monde est toujours médiatisée par la perception corporelle sensible, que ce corps soit érotisé, souffrant, décadent ou caricaturé. Du poème « La longue route de Clifden » dans Le Sens du Combat (1996), où le je lyrique entrevoit le « bifteck décomposé » de son « cadavre », à la représentation du corps cancéreux dans Anéantir (2022), l'inexorable finitude d’un corps humain voué à la décrépitude semble bien hanter son œuvre. Mais c'est aussi que chez Houellebecq corps individuel et corps socio-politique ne font qu’un, et la représentation de l'un ne serait donc que métonymie de l'autre, dans une conception empruntée aux écrivains et penseurs antimodernes de la fin du dix-neuvième siècle et du début du vingtième siècle, tels Baudelaire, Huysmans, Nietzsche, Toynbee ou Spengler, pour ne citer que quelques références qui parsèment ses textes. Enfin, les propres prestations d’acteur de Houellebecq semblent reposer d'abord sur la mise en scène de son corps que l’auteur, et les réalisateurs qui le font jouer, exhibent à l’écran dans toute sa malingre et crue nudité et se plaisent à maltraiter avec humour et ironie.

Cette question centrale des enjeux du corps dans l’œuvre de Houellebecq s’avère donc un terrain propice à des études plus approfondies et ce numéro bilingue d'Essays in French Literature and Culture invite chercheuses et chercheurs en littérature, sciences humaines, et de tout autre domaine qui privilégie l’étude du corps (par exemple la médecine) à se pencher sur cette question dans l’œuvre de l’écrivain pour dégager les multiples facettes de la représentation du corps houellebecquien et leurs implications sociales, politiques et plus largement éthiques.

De manière non exhaustive, nous suggérons quelques axes de réflexion qui permettront de réfléchir à la problématique de cet appel :

- Corps souffrant, corps malade, corps décadent

- Corps individuel et corps social

- Biopolitique du corps

- Corps érotisé, corps et désir

- Corps racialisé, corps caricaturé

- Mise en scène du corps (littérature et cinéma)

- Médicalisation du corps, vieillissement et fin de vie (question de l’euthanasie)

- Disparition, effacement et négation du corps

- Corps et âme / corps sans âme : l’irréconciliable dichotomie ?

- Marchandisation et fétichisation des corps / Corps et société postmoderne capitaliste

—

Merci d’envoyer vos propositions de 200-300 mots avant le 10 avril 2025 à mhbody2026@gmail.com

Les auteurs seront notifiés de l'acceptation de leur proposition fin avril 2025. Les articles complets seront à rendre pour évaluation avant le 15 octobre 2025.

—

Poetic, Political, and Ethical Dimensions of the Body in Michel Houellebecq's Work

In The Possibility of an Island (2005), Daniel1 states: “it seemed unsurprising to me that the exchange of ideas with someone who doesn't know your body, is not in a position to secure its unhappiness or on the other hand to bring it joy, was a false and ultimately impossible exercise, for we are bodies, we are, above all, principally and almost uniquely bodies, and the state of our bodies constitutes the true explanation of the majority of our intellectual and moral conceptions.” Such an assertion, in a dystopian novel that imagines the gradual erasure of all physical contact between individuals in a society which denies the body’s very existence, may well be read as the central idea underpinning Michel Houellebecq's collective oeuvre. Indeed, within the writer's works the interpretation of the world is always mediated by the sensory perceptions of the body, whether that body is eroticized, suffering, decadent or caricatured. From the poem “The Long Road to Clifden” in The Art of Struggle (1996), in which the lyrical “I” envisions the “decomposed steak” of his “corpse,” to the depiction of the cancerous body in Annihilation (2022), the inescapable finitude of a human body doomed to decay seems to haunt his works. But it seems equally true that for Houellebecq the individual body and the socio-political body are one and the same. The representation of one is thus only a metonymy of the other, mirroring a notion he borrows from anti-modern writers and thinkers of the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, such as Baudelaire, Huysmans, Nietzsche, Toynbee, or Spengler, to name just a few of the sources scattered throughout his texts. Finally, Houellebecq's own filmic appearances seem to focus primarily on the staging of his body, which the author, and the directors who guide his performances, depict on screen in all its lank, raw nudity, and take pleasure in mistreating with humour and irony.

These all-important issues of the body in Houellebecq's work remain fertile territory for further research. This bilingual volume of Essays in French Literature and Culture invites researchers in literary studies, the arts and humanities, and any other field that focuses on the study of the body (such as medicine) to examine this issue in the writer's work in order to uncover the many ways in which the Houellebecquian body is represented, including the social, political, and broader ethical implications of such representations.

Possible approaches that may assist potential contributors in reflecting on the theme of this call for papers could include, but are not limited to:

The suffering, sick or decadent body.

The individual body and the social body.

The biopolitics of the body.

The eroticized body, body and desire.

The racialized or caricatured body.

The staging of the body (in literature and film).

Medicalization of the body, aging and the end of life (the issue of euthanasia).

The disappearance, erasure and denial of the body.

The body and soul / the body without soul: an irreconcilable dichotomy?

The commodification and fetishization of bodies / Bodies and postmodern capitalist society.

—

Please send your proposals of 200-300 words by April 10th 2025 to mhbody2026@gmail.com

Notification of proposal acceptance will be sent to contributors by the end of April. Final articles are to be submitted by October 15th 2025.