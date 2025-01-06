Shared Space. Animal-Human Interactions Across Environments (Princeton Univ.)

We invite scholars from all time periods and geographical areas to submit proposals for a workshop focused on the complex and evolving relationships between humans and animals, as well as the concept of multispecies entanglement, in both built and natural environments. This symposium aims to foster interdisciplinary dialogue, examining how these interactions have contributed to shaping and still shape, among other things, ecological practices, cultural identities, and ethical considerations in our daily lives.

Topics of Interest:

- Urban Wildlife Management: How do cities integrate green spaces to support urban wildlife and promote coexistence?

- Behavioral Ecology: How does recreational land use, urban noise, and light pollution alter animal behavior in species?

- Conservation Practices: How do conservation initiatives engender positive interactions between humans and animals, and what are the roles of local knowledge or cultural heritage in shaping conservation strategies?

- Cultural Narratives: How do representations of animal-human interactions in literature, art, and the media shape our emotional and intellectual connections to natural and built spaces? What role do they play in raising awareness about critical issues like climate change, habitat destruction, and species extinction?

- Ethics and Animal Welfare: What are the ethical implications of practices in agriculture, urban planning, pet ownership, and wildlife tourism, and how have they changed/do change over time?

The goal of this workshop is to foster a dynamic and collaborative environment where participants can share research at any stage. We therefore invite researchers to share their work on methods that explore animal experience within interpersonal, social, and cultural contexts, emphasizing both dimensions of human-animal relationships and the complexities of multispecies interactions. We are particularly interested in contributions that showcase theoretical and methodological innovations, including interdisciplinary, creative, arts-based, and visual approaches, to deepen our understanding of these connections and provide fresh insights.

Please submit an abstract of no more than 300 words by February 1, 2025, to Marie Raulier (marie.raulier@mail.mcgill.ca) and/or to Jennifer Strtak (js4744@princeton.edu). Include your name, affiliation, and contact information.

Selected participants will be notified by February 15, 2025.

The workshop will take place at Princeton University, on March 28th.

We look forward to your contributions to this critical conversation on animal-human relationships! For inquiries, please do not hesitate to contact either Marie Raulier or Jennifer Strtk.