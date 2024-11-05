Conférence annuelle de l'Association du théâtre africain (AfTA), 10-12 juillet 2024

African and Afrodiasporic Theatre in the Digital Age (Université de Stuttgart, Allemagne, 10–12 juillet 2025)

–– English version below ––

“The evolution of new technologies and media in the knowledge era has had a huge impact on the field of the arts and culture” (Tajtáková, Theatre in the Digital Age)

Au cours du nouveau millénaire, l’accès à Internet a considérablement augmenté dans les pays africains. Récemment, la pandémie a conduit à une utilisation généralisée des technologies de vidéoconférence telles que Zoom et à une augmentation du nombre de services de streaming en ligne. Cela a également influencé la manière dont les gens utilisent ces médias pour le théâtre et lors de représentations, en personne et en ligne, y compris les technologies numériques. Les technologies numériques peuvent donc avoir un impact sur la manière dont les théâtres se présentent eux-mêmes, dans la manière dont ils atteignent leur public et dans la manière dont les artistes produisent du théâtre, effectuent des recherches et répètent. Cela détermine également le type de technologie qu’ils utilisent sur scène et la manière dont ces technologies sont utilisées pour produire des effets. Les projets collaboratifs dans lesquels s'engagent des troupes de théâtre et des artistes sont facilités par ces nouvelles technologies et peuvent influencer la manière dont ils créent de nouvelles productions. Les nouvelles technologies soulèvent également de nouvelles questions quant à l'utilisation du multilinguisme dans les spectacles. Les technologies numériques pourraient également pénétrer des domaines tels que la performance appliquée et conduire à de nouveaux modes de production et de distribution. Enfin, l’utilisation de l’IA sur scène pourrait modifier les interactions performatives ; son utilisation tout au long du processus de production, par ex. pour l'élaboration de scénarios ou de plans de projet, pourrait créer de nouvelles formes de standardisation et nécessiterait des recherches plus approfondies.

La conférence propose d'entamer une discussion sur la manière dont les technologies numériques sont utilisées dans le théâtre contemporain africain, afrodiasporique et collaboratif, et sur les conséquences l'utilisation de ces technologies. Quelles possibilités sont ouvertes grâce à l'utilisation des nouvelles technologies et quels domaines sont intentionnellement mis à l’écart ? Comment l’esthétique, l’accessibilité et le pouvoir façonnent-ils les productions et les collaborations ?

Domaines d’investigation suggérés :

1. Théâtre et relations publiques : Comment les compagnies de théâtre utilisent-elles Internet,

notamment les réseaux sociaux, pour toucher leur public ?

2. Théâtre et archives : Comment les compagnies de théâtre utilisent-elles les technologies

numériques pour archiver leur travail ?

3. Théâtre et production : Comment les technologies numériques influencent-elles les modes de

production et de collaboration aux niveaux national et international ? Comment l’utilisation des

médias numériques change-t-elle le processus de production ? Comment cela change-t-il

l’esthétique du théâtre ?

4. Accessibilité, inclusion : Comment les technologies numériques influencent-elles l'accessibilité

des productions ? Dans quelle mesure les technologies numériques et les financements nécessaires

sont-ils accessibles ?

5. Mise en réseau et collaboration : Comment les technologies numériques influencent-elles et

améliorent-elles la communication transnationale entre les praticiens du théâtre ?

6. Visibilité : Comment les technologies numériques contribuent-elles à créer de la visibilité ?

Comment génèrent-ils de la vulnérabilité ? Comment les artistes et les théâtres gèrent-ils la

vulnérabilité ?

7. Colonialisme : Comment le débat artistique sur le colonialisme profite-t-il des nouvelles

technologies ?

8. IA : Comment l’IA influence-t-elle le processus artistique avant et pendant la production ?

9. IA : Quel est l’impact de l’IA sur l’écriture créative et l’écriture dramatique ?

10. Genre : Quelles sont les relations entre les technologies numériques et le genre ?

Les domaines d’investigation peuvent se croiser.

Nous acceptons des propositions d'interventions individuelles, de panels, d’ateliers et de performances.

Veuillez préciser les exigences techniques dans votre résumé si vous proposez un atelier ou une performance.

Veuillez envoyer un résumé de 300 mots et une courte biographie avant le 28 février 2025 à :

annette.buehler-dietrich@ilw.uni-stuttgart.de

conferences@african-theatre.org

sven-thorsten.kilian@ts.uni-stuttgart.de

English version

In the new millennium internet access has increased considerably in African countries. Recently, the pandemic has led to a widespread use of videoconferencing technologies such as Zoom and increased the number of online streaming services. This has also influenced the way people use these media for theatre and in performances, both in person and online, including digital technologies. Digital technologies therefore may have an impact on the self-presentation of theatres in the way they reach their audiences, and how artists produce theatre, and research and rehearse. It also determines what kind of technology they use on stage, and how these technologies are used for effect. Collaborative projects that theatre groups and artists commit to are facilitated by these new technologies and may influence how they create new productions. New technologies also raise new questions with respect to the use of multilingualism in performances. Yet digital technologies might also enter fields such as applied performance and lead to new ways of production and distribution. Finally, the use of AI on stage might change performative interactions; its use along the production process, e.g. for the devising of scripts or project plans, might create new forms of standardization and needs to be inquired further. The conference proposes to start a discussion on how digital technologies are used in contemporary African, Afrodiasporic and collaborative theatre and on how and if what is being produced is influenced by the use of these technologies. Which possibilities are opened up through the use of new technologies and which are the fields that are intentionally kept or keep out of the way of new technologies? How do aesthetics, accessibility and power shape productions and collaborations?

Suggested areas of investigation:

1. Theatre and public relations: How do theatre companies use the internet,

notably social media, to reach their audience?

2. Theatre and the archive: How do theatre companies use digital technologies to

archive their work?

3. Theatre and production: How do digital technologies influence ways of

production and of collaboration nationally and internationally? How does the

use of digital media change the production process? How does it change the

aesthetics of theatre?

4. Accessibility, inclusion: How do digital technologies influence the accessibility

of productions? How accessible are digital technologies and the funds they

require?

5. Networking and collaboration: How do digital technologies influence and

enhance transnational communication between theatre practitioners?

6. Visibility: How do digital technologies help to create visibility? How do they

bring about vulnerability? How do artists and theatres deal with vulnerability?

7. Colonialism: How does the artistic discussion of colonialism profit from new

technologies?

8. AI: How does AI influence the artistic process before and during the

production?

9. AI: what is the impact of AI on creative writing and playwriting?

10. Gender: What are the relations between digital technologies and gender?

Areas of investigation might intersect.

Abstracts for individual papers, panels, workshops and performances are welcome.

Please specify the technical requirements in your abstract in case you propose a workshop or performance.

Please send a 300-word abstract and a short bio by February 28, 2025 to contact:

annette.buehler-dietrich@ilw.uni-stuttgart.de

conferences@african-theatre.org

sven-thorsten.kilian@ts.uni-stuttgart.de