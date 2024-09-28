Evelyn Arizpe, Kate Noble, Morag Styles, Children Reading PicturesNew Contexts and Approaches to Picturebooks (3d. éd.)

Children Reading Pictures: New Contexts and Approaches to Picturebooks offers up-to-date research evidence on the responses of the primary audience for picturebooks – children. The new edition has retained the best of the original while expanding its scope in several directions, including the role of the art museum in helping children and their teachers to broaden and deepen their appreciation of the visual, and the significance of understanding diversity and inclusion while looking at illustrations in picturebooks, in digital form and in the art museum. In particular, the third edition:

- uses new case studies to bring to life exciting initiatives from teachers and art museum educators in the UK and beyond, examining the potential of picturebooks for overcoming cultural, educational, linguistic and other barriers in the classroom and in other settings

- continues to draw readers’ attention to significant international theoretical work in the field and provides structured advice for teachers and graduate students who wish to carry out their own research

- focuses on new research with pupils, teachers, art educators and researchers working on young people’s responses to a variety of visual texts, including digital forms and fine art, and through children’s own artistic creations, to develop a more nuanced understanding of visual literacy

- celebrates the glorious variety of outstanding picturebooks and their makers who offer rich challenge, amusement, pleasure and consolation to young readers in a changing, often troubling world

Children Reading Pictures is essential reading for undergraduate and postgraduate students of education, art and children’s literature, as well as providing important information for primary and early years teachers, literacy coordinators and for all those interested in picturebooks and visual literacy.

Preview the book…

—

Table of Contents

Introduction: How texts teach what readers learn: Reasons for a third edition of Children Reading Pictures Morag Styles Part I: The original study on children responding to picturebooks 1. The original research and guidelines for emerging researchers Morag Styles, Evelyn Arizpe and Kate Noble 2. On a walk with Lily and Kitamura: how children link words and pictures along the way Evelyn Arizpe 3. A gorilla with 'grandpa’s eyes': How children interpret ironic visual texts – a case study of Anthony Browne’s Zoo Morag Styles 4. Picturebooks and metaliteracy: Children talking about how they read pictures Evelyn Arizpe 5. Thinking aloud: Looking at children drawing in response to picturebooks Kate Noble Part II: New developments in research on children responding to visual texts 6. Young learners looking and making in the art museum and classroom Kate Noble, Evelyn Arizpe and Morag Styles 7. Psyche, Picnics and Penguin: Case studies of children responding to visual texts Kate Noble, Marcela Escovar, Luisa Naranjo and Kim Deakin with Morag Styles 8. Children reading literary apps Aline Frederico 9. Diverse readers, diverse picturebooks, diverse responses Evelyn Arizpe Part III: Research and theory for a better future 10. Understanding children’s responses to picturebooks through theory and research Evelyn Arizpe 11: Epilogue: What children have taught us about reading pictures Morag Styles, Evelyn Arizpe and Kate Noble Afterword: Reading is marvellous anywhere Jorge Tetl Argueta

—

Evelyn Arizpe is Professor of Children’s Literature at the School of Education, University of Glasgow.

Kate Noble is a Senior Research Associate: Museum Learning at the Fitzwilliam Museum, University of Cambridge.

Morag Styles is Emeritus Professor of Children’s Poetry and an Emeritus Fellow of Homerton College, Cambridge.