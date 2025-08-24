Anton Bierl, David Bouvier, Ombretta Cesca (dir.), Orality and Narration. Performance and Mythic-Ritual Poetics in the Ancient World

Myths can be defined as traditional stories that societies pass on from generation to generation, constantly reinventing and reshaping them through oral, written or visual representations. Rituals and cults, on the other hand, are the festive celebrations that punctuate social life, providing the occasion for the community to perform and reflect on mythic stories or mimetic plays about or by gods and heroes. How do then the recent advances in narratology, sociolinguistics, and anthropology lead us to reconsider the complex relationships between myth and ritual in ancient traditional societies, both literate and non-literate? The papers in this groundbreaking volume explore and compare these dynamic interactions across diverse cultures, including archaic and classical Greece, the ancient Near East, and imperial Rome.

—

Les mythes peuvent être définis comme des histoires traditionnelles que les sociétés transmettent de génération en génération, les réinventant et les remodelant constamment à travers des représentations orales, écrites ou visuelles. Les rituels et les cultes, en revanche, sont les célébrations festives qui rythment la vie sociale, offrant à la communauté l’occasion de réfléchir à partir d’histoires mythiques ou de pièces mimétiques concernant des dieux et des héros.

Comment alors les récentes avancées en narratologie, sociolinguistique et anthropologie nous amènent-elles à reconsidérer les relations complexes entre mythe et rituel dans les sociétés traditionnelles anciennes, qu’elles soient lettrées ou non lettrées? Édités par Ombretta Cesca, David Bouvier et Anton Bierl (Université de Bâle), Ies articles de ce volume explorent et comparent ces interactions dynamiques à travers diverses cultures, y compris la Grèce archaïque et classique, le Proche-Orient ancien et la Rome impériale.

Cette publication est notamment le résultat d’une conférence éponyme organisée en 2016 à l’Université de Lausanne par Ombretta Cesca et David Bouvier.

