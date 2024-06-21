Numéro spécial de L’Esprit Créateur sur Monique Wittig

Éditeurs invités : William M. Burton, Ilana Eloit et Benoît Loiseau



Date limite pour les résumés : 14 juillet 2024

Plus de vingt ans après sa mort, ce numéro spécial de L'Esprit Créateur examine l’héritage de l’écrivaine et théoricienne féministe lesbienne Monique Wittig. À travers une approche transatlantique, intergénérationnelle et intersectionnelle, il vise à explorer sa contribution littéraire, théorique et politique.

Récompensée par le prix Médicis pour son premier roman L’Opoponax en 1964, Wittig s’est imposée comme une écrivaine radicalement novatrice. Plus tard, elle est devenue une militante influente dans le Mouvement de libération des femmes en France et une théoricienne majeure du féminisme matérialiste lesbien avant de s’installer, en 1976, aux États-Unis avec sa compagne, Sande Zeig. Là-bas, elle enseignera à l’université tout en produisant une œuvre bilingue abondante jusqu’à son décès en 2003, à l’âge de 67 ans. Les réceptions nuancées et parfois divergentes de son œuvre ont contribué à l'émergence du féminisme postmoderne et de la théorie queer, consolidant ainsi son statut de figure fondatrice des études de genre et de la sexualité.

Actuellement, et après une période de relatif désintérêt académique, nous assistons à un enthousiasme renouvelé pour l’œuvre de Wittig, des deux côtés de l’Atlantique et au-delà. De nouvelles lectures de son œuvre abordent des questions telles que la religion,[1] la racialisation,[2] la traduction,[3] le jeu,[4] l’humour,[5] la critique de l’identité en tant que pratique littéraire,[6] les liens avec les transidentités,[7] l’histoire intellectuelle,[8] l’universalisme français,[9] les imaginaires utopiques et radicaux,[10] ou la violence discursive,[11] parmi d’autres.

Capitalisant sur ce moment décisif, ce numéro spécial de L’Esprit Créateur cherche à contextualiser les oscillations d’intérêt autour de l’œuvre de Wittig tout en examinant les enjeux de sa réception contemporaine. Notre ambition est de combler les écarts temporels et géographiques au sein des études wittigiennes et, surtout, de dépasser les dichotomies qui ont historiquement structuré la lecture de son œuvre, à savoir littérature/théorie, matérialisme/postmodernisme, constructivisme/essentialisme et lesbianisme/queerness.

Ce numéro spécial est issu du double colloque intitulé « Monique Wittig : Twenty Years Later / Vingt ans après », qui s’est tenu en 2023 à l’Université de Californie à Berkeley et à l’Université de Genève. En plus des articles basés sur des communications présentées lors de ces deux événements, les éditeur.ice.s choisiront quelques contributions supplémentaires. En raison de contraintes éditoriales, ce numéro comprendra ainsi une sélection d’articles basés sur des présentations faites lors des deux parties du colloque, ainsi qu’un nombre restreint de contributions hors colloque.

Les propositions, en anglais ou en français (250 à 300 mots), accompagnées d’une brève notice biographique, doivent être soumises au comité éditorial par email wittig2023@gmail.com avant le 14 juillet 2024. La date limite pour soumettre les articles complets (ne dépassant pas 6 000 mots, notes comprises) sera le 27 septembre 2024. Les articles peuvent être rédigés en anglais ou en français.

***

CALL FOR PAPERS

Special Issue of L’Esprit Créateur on Monique Wittig

Guest Editors: William M. Burton, Ilana Eloit, and Benoît Loiseau

Deadline for abstracts: July 14, 2024

Over two decades after her death, this special issue of L’Esprit Créateur examines the enduring legacy of the lesbian feminist, writer, and theorist Monique Wittig. It offers a transatlantic, intergenerational, and intersectional exploration of Wittig’s literary, theoretical, and political output.

Awarded the Prix Médicis for her debut novel L’Opoponax in 1964, Wittig first emerged as a radically innovative writer. Later, she became a prominent activist in the French women’s liberation movement and a key theorist of materialist lesbian feminism. She moved to the United States with her partner, Sande Zeig, in 1976, where she took up various visiting professorships and continued writing in English and French until her death in 2003 at 67. The nuanced and sometimes divergent receptions of Wittig’s literary and theoretical oeuvre have contributed to the emergence of postmodern feminism and queer theory, cementing her status as a foundational figure in gender and sexuality studies.

After a period of decreasing scholarly attention, the past years have seen a resurgent interest in Wittig on both sides of the Atlantic and beyond, spurring new readings of her work from the standpoint of today’s issues. Scholars have mined new veins in her work, notably including religion,[1] racialization,[2] translation,[3] play,[4] humour,[5] anti-identitarianism as a literary practice,[6] connections with transidentities,[7] intellectual history,[8] French universalism,[9] utopian and radical imaginaries,[10] discursive violence,[11] among others.

Capitalizing on this pivotal moment, this special issue of L’Esprit Créateur seeks to contextualise the oscillations in interest surrounding Wittig’s work while appraising contemporary reception within and beyond academia. Our ambition is to bridge temporal and geographical divides within Wittig studies and move beyond the dichotomies that have historically structured readings of her work, namely literature/theory, materialism/postmodernism, constructivism/essentialism, and lesbianism/queerness.

This special issue emerges from the dual conference, “Monique Wittig: Twenty Years Later / Vingt ans après,” held in 2023 at University of California – Berkeley and the University of Geneva. Due to editorial constraints, the issue will include a selection of articles based on presentations at both legs of the conference as well as a small number of non-conference contributions.

Proposals, in English or French (250-300 words), accompanied by a short biography, should be submitted to the editorial committee at wittig2023@gmail.com by July 14, 2024. The deadline for completed articles (not exceeding 6,000 words, including notes) is September 27, 2024. Selected articles will be sent out for peer review. Articles can be written in French or English.

