Borders / Crossing in medieval English literature, language, and culture (Études médiévales anglaises)

Call for Papers: Special EMA Issue on

"Borders / Crossing in medieval English literature, language, and culture"

We are pleased to announce a call for papers for a special issue of EMA (Etudes Médiévales Anglaises) on the theme "Borders / Crossing in medieval English literature, language, and culture."

The notions of borders and crossing, and the articulation between them, can be conceived in many ways. Borders, whether natural or arbitrary, sealed or porous, fixed or mobile, as limits or confines, spatial or temporal, can be seen as an obstacle or a wall. They are also a challenge to be taken up and overcome (expansion, threshold to a new era), hence the notion of crossing (movement, transfer, transformation). As delimitations, borders help to constitute an identity which refers to the outside as otherness.

The theme "Borders / Crossing" invites scholars to investigate the literal and metaphorical boundaries that shaped the medieval English world. This includes, but is not limited to, the following topics:

Geopolitical Borders: Examining territorial boundaries and their impact on medieval English society, politics, literature, and language.

Cultural and Social Crossings: Investigating the interactions and exchanges between different cultures, classes, and communities.

Linguistic Boundaries: Exploring the evolution of the English language and its dialects, as well as the influence of other languages.

Literary Crossings: Analyzing themes of travel, pilgrimage, and adventure in medieval English literature.

Religious and Ideological Borders: Discussing the delineations between different religious beliefs, heresies, and philosophical ideas.

Temporal Borders: Reflecting on the concept of historical periodization and the transitions between different eras in medieval England.

Submission Guidelines

We welcome submissions of original research articles from scholars at all stages of their careers. Please submit full papers of 5,000-8,000 words, including an abstract of 250-300 words, keywords, and a brief biography. Papers can be written in English or in French. Please ensure that your manuscript adheres to the journal's formatting and style guidelines (Chicago Manual of Style).

Key Dates



Submission Deadline: October 15, 2024

Notification of Acceptance: November 1, 2024

Publication Date: June 15, 2025

Contact Information

For inquiries regarding this special issue, please contact the guest editor at colette.stevanovitch@univ-lorraine.fr.

Further details about the journal are available on our website https://amaes.fr/en/our-scientific-journal-ema.